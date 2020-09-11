Merlin Takeover - Merckx, Ridley, Wilier, Castelli, Continental & more

Merlin Cycles are back for another Takeover that is packed with massive discounts on some big brands.

Eddy Merckx 525 Ultegra Di2 Road Bike £399.00 buy now at 38% off

We’ll kick off this week’s Takeover with a brilliant road bike deal that would get you set up for fast group riding, speedy sportives and flat out racing.

The 525 features a carbon frame with internal cable routing and plenty of aero features that are claimed to help you go faster.

The Ultegra Di2 groupset is one of the best on the market in our opinion. You get the exceptional performance of electronic shifting without the massive price of Dura-Ace.

Carbon wheels from Forza finish off a brilliant build.

Ridley Noah SL Disc Carbon Frameset £1099.00 buy now at 45% off

Should you fancy upgrading your frameset then this Ridley Noah SL is a great option for disc brake users.

The Noah is Ridley’s fast aero frame, making it ideal for racers and strong rouleurs as well as the sprinters.

There are plenty of sizes and a few colour options too

3T Strada Due Team Stealth Road Frameset £1799.00 buy now at 55% off

3T calls this the ultimate aero road frameset so if you’re looking for a fast bike for the flatlands then this could be an excellent option.

3T originally launched the Strada as a 1X only frameset but added the Due a year or so later after it became apparent that roadies really wanted to stick with their 2X shifting.

One of the best features of the Strada Due is the space for up to 30mm tyres which 3T says is faster and we think is simply great for comfort.

Wilier GTR Team Road Frameset £699.00 Buy now at 42% off

If you’re after something a little more relaxed for general riding then Wilier’s GTR frameset offers a balance between efficiency and comfort.

This carbon frameset can be built up into either a racer or a faster sportive bike.

Wilier Brosa Cycling Jacket £94.99 Buy now at 42% off

Unfortunately, the colder weather seems to be far too close for comfort, so it’s time to get your wardrobe winter-ready.

This close-fit jacket focuses on being stretchy to give you an aero option when the temperatures drop.

We would liken this more to a thermal jersey than you’re classic winter jacket, so it’ll be ideal for faster riding in the cold weather.

Castelli Diluvio C Cycling Gloves £19.50 Buy now at 51% off

Winter gloves are another brilliant investment and many of us can’t go without them.

Castelli’s Diluvio gloves are designed for when its cold and wet, trapping the water to provide you with a warm layer that stops your hands from freezing.

The gloves are also very stretchy and give a close fit that allows a much more natural feel of the bar.

3T Apto Team Road Bike Stem £44.00 buy now at 45% off

Looking to upgrade a basic stock stem or simply want to alter your position? 3T’s Apto stem is a great aluminium option boasting good stiffness and low weight.

This Team model gets Ti bolts for the steerer and Merlin have a number of size options

Schwalbe Pro One Microskin TL-Easy Folding Road Tyre £31.99 Buy now at 52% off

Schwalbe’s Pro One tyres are one of the most popular models for racers and recreational cyclists with fast rolling speed and a compound that keeps the grip high on wet roads.

This TL-Easy model is one of the best tyres for going tubeless. Schwalbe was an early-adopter of tubeless technology and these tyres seem to fit on numerous rims.

Continental GP5000 Folding Clincher Road Tyre £36.50 Save up to 39%

If clincher tyres are still your thing then Continental’s latest offering is claimed to be even better than the massively popular GP4000S II.

You again get the Black Chilli compound that seems to be so good in the rain, making this a great tyre for British roads.