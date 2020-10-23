Merlin Takeover - Massive savings on Castelli, MET, Continental, Sidi & more

Merlin Cycles is back with another brilliant haul of bargains on cycling clothing, parts and accessories.

Castelli Pro Fit Light Rain Jacket £85.00 Buy now at 51% off

This lightweight waterproof jacket features an aero fit for those that like to go fast when the weather turns nasty.

While many of us will sigh upon pulling back the curtains to see rain lashing on the windows, some riders simply aren’t bothered.

Wet weather is tolerable with the right kit, but if going fast is your thing, then a flappy rain jacket is going to slow you down.

Castelli’s Pro Fit Light Rain Jacket is designed for the racers who need to stay aerodynamically efficient, even in the rain.

Castelli has paid attention to the details with this jacket. The arms, for instance, are lined with a soft fabric that not only makes them comfortable on the skin but also makes it easy to slide your hands through what is quite a tight fit.

You get a waterproof zipper and sealed seams. There is also a choice of two colours so you can go for extra visibility or stealth.

MET Strale Helmet £48.99 Buy now at 39% off

Like the more expensive Rivale, the Strale gets an aero shape with large frontal vents.

It's a comfortable helmet to wear on long rides and we love the fresh colours that give this a very modern look.

Like many vented aero lids, the Strale pulls in air through large frontal vents and shoots it out of rear exhausts.

That pulls the air over the top of the head, cooling you without causing too much drag.

MET Allroad Road Helmet £44.50 Buy now at 36% off

For general riding and all-day adventures, the Allroad is a great helmet choice.

It boasts a comfortable fit, plenty of ventilation and an integrated peak that can help to keep not only the sun out of your eyes, but also rain, mud and road spray too.

There’s a great range of colours and sizes, so you could even match your helmet to your bike.

Continental GP5000 Folding Clincher Road Tyre £36.50 Save up to 39%

Continental’s GP5000 tyres are the successor to the incredibly popular GP4000s II

These race tyres have been made slightly more supple and reports suggest that they're faster too.

We love that you're still getting the excellent grip levels that we loved from the GP4000s II and we can see them being the go-to option for a large range of riders.

David Arthur loved the tubeless version and we've heard great things about the wet weather grip from riders using them in local races.

SIX2 TS1 C Short Sleeve Base Layer £22.00 buy now at 50% off

Getting a base layer is one of the easiest ways to ensure that you stay comfortable on the bike as a good one will draw moisture away from the body, keeping you from getting that clammy feeling.

We find that this is especially important during winter months when jackets can cause a little more sweating, especially when the road heads up.

A base layer should stop you from getting drenched inside and then freezing should you stop and cool down.

3T Superleggera Team Handlebar £120.00 Buy now at 48% off

A new handlebar is a great way to alter the fit of your road bike.

A modern bar like this one from 3T offers a short and shallow fit, making it easier for you to access the drops.

The carbon construction brings this bar in at a very svelte 186g for the 42cm size.

Deda Zero 100 Road Stem £39.95 Buy now at 37% off

While we do love adjusting our position on the bike, it can be quite costly if you buy the wrong sized stem.

Deda’s Zero is not only brilliant value, but it also performs very well too, making it a great buy.

The black on black design looks very subtle and at 126g, it’s nice and lightweight too.

Merlin Cycles Elite Travel Bike Bag £199.00 Buy now at 48% off

We might not be jetting off anywhere in the coming months, but when we start travelling with bikes again, this bag will be perfect for the job.

Getting your bike on a plane is never a nice experience. There are many stories of snapped tubes due to dodgy handlers and the range of hire bikes available in cycling hot spots like Mallorca and the Alps makes leaving your bike at home tempting. But the cost of hiring and the thought of using a bike that we're not used to is more than enough to convince us to fly with our bike.

A lightweight, properly padded bag with handles makes it easier for the handlers to move your bike, hopefully resulting in fewer dropped bikes. They're also much easier for you to get in and out of your car and while there are horror stories, the vast majority of bikes arrive safely.

Merlin's bike bag features dense padding, crush protection, and padded wedges to give your bike as much protection as possible. That's very reassuring when you're transporting a few grand's worths of your pride and joy.

Sidi Shot Road Shoes £225.00 buy now at 36% off

If you're after the latest racing kicks then these Sidi Shot shoes carried a certain Sky rider through that unbelievable stage of the Giro.

Unfortunately, these don't come with Froome's FTP, but they do deliver serious stiffness so you can eek out all of your power!

Sidi has relocated their dials to the top of the shoe, giving a more even pressure distribution and also hiding the dials in the event of a crash.

The sole is super stiff, allowing brilliant power transfer for efficient riding.

Time Osmos 15 Road Cycling Shoes £199.00 Buy now at 40% off

The road.cc reviewers loved the Time Osmos shoes and at this price, they’re hard to beat.

These pro-level race shoes are designed to be lightweight and cool in hot weather.

A double Boa dial system allows you to perfectly tune the retention pressure across the top of the foot. That makes them really comfortable too.