Merlin Takeover - Massive savings on bikes, frames and more

Merlin Cycles are back for another brilliant takeover and this time they’ve got some cracking deals on road and gravel bikes, along with big frameset savings, big discounts on clothing and low-priced components.

Argon 18 Gallium CS Ultegra Road Bike £1799.00 buy now at 36% off

Kicking us off today is this brilliant deal on a fast road bike.

Argon18’s Gallium CS offers a lightweight carbon frame with bags of stiffness along with Shimano’s excellent Ultegra 11-speed groupset and Vision wheels to make a bike that is perfect for general riding and smashing the climbs.

The gearing is set up for climbing with the 50/34T chainset paired with an 11-32T cassette for a wide spread of gears.

Colnago CLX Disc Ultegra Road Bike £2299.00 buy now at 36% off

If you want the power and modulation of disc brakes then this Colnago is a great option.

The CLX Disc is designed for fast riding in comfort with the 28mm tyres allowing you to float over broken surfaces.

Again, Shimano provides their Ultegra groupset, but this time with their excellent hydraulic disc brakes, giving you increased stopping power and control.

Wilier Jareen Race Tiagra Gravel Bike £899.00 buy now at 29% off

Heading off the paved roads is becoming increasingly popular as riders look to get away from the traffic.

The Wilier Jareen provides a relatively inexpensive way to do this with the aluminium frame and fork providing space for 40mm tyres.

Hydraulic flat-mount disc brakes provide control over rough surfaces and you could even do a bit of cyclocross on this.

Gios Vintage Pista Single Speed Road Bike £599.00 Buy now at 31% off

This lightweight alloy road bike features a single speed drivetrain for simplicity whilst oozing style.

There’s plenty of chrome on display and a smartly-matched white saddle with white bar tape. The tan-wall tyres on chrome rims complete the look.

This would make the perfect commuter or town bike.

2020 Pinarello Dogma F10 Road Frameset £2999.00 buy now at 35% off

The Dogma F10 has a pretty good record as a race bike with the frameset being ridden to three Tour de France victories by Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas.

The bike isn’t just for the climbs though, the F10 has notched up plenty of sprint wins and this frameset would make an excellent privateer race bike.

Prorace Leda TT Carbon Frameset £749.00 buy now at 63% off

It looks like time trials are set to be the first form of road racing allowed back after lockdown, so if you’re looking to build up a race rig, then a TT frameset is the place to start.

The Leda TT carbon frame features a rear-wheel hugging seattube and low front end.

The brakes are hidden from the wind and the aero seatpost is included.

Schwalbe One V-Guard Evolution Road Tyre £16.50 Save up to 69%

Got your bike out of the shed and realised that the tyres are down to the carcass? You don’t need to spend a load of money to get good tyres.

The best price on these Schwalbe One tyres is on the 23mm version, though we’d spend a bit extra for the 25mm version, provided your frame can fit them.

Abus Aventor Road Bike Helmet £74.99 Buy now at 31% off

Abus has been expending its range of helmets and the Aventor is one of their vented options, ideal for general riding and hot days.

The eyewear dock ensures that you can securely store your sunnies while the retention system provides micro fit adjustment.

Castelli Aero Pro Women's Short Sleeve Cycling Jersey £49.00 Buy now at 55% off

Castelli’s Aero jersey is perfect for racers and riders looking to save watts at high speeds.

Castelli says that the jersey has been engineered for aero efficiency at 30 to 55kph which is right in the range of fast group rides and races.

The women’s specific cut provides a better fit and more comfort.