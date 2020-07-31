Merlin Takeover - Massive bike discounts and much more

Merlin Cycles, like us, are rather excited about the return of bike racing and to celebrate the reformed season properly kicking off again this weekend at Strade Bianche, Merlin has gathered together a collection of this best Italian-themed deals, including a number of massive discounts on road and gravel bikes that would be perfect for the white roads of Tuscany.

3T Exploro Team Force Gravel Bike £3300.00 buy now at 37% off

When the Exploro was launched the frameset was eye-wateringly expensive. You really had to love gravel riding to sink £3,360 into just a frameset.

Now though, Merlin has this excellent Team edition bike with a Sram Force 1X groupset and 3T finishing kit for less than that frameset cost. The Exploro is designed for proper gravel riding when the gravel is mostly fine and fast.

The tyre clearance is huge, with space for 2.1" tyres on a 650B rim.

Colnago CLX Disc Ultegra Road Bike £2299.00 buy now at 36% off

If you want the power and modulation of disc brakes then this Colnago is a great option.

The CLX Disc is designed for fast riding in comfort with the 28mm tyres allowing you to float over broken surfaces.

Again, Shimano provides their Ultegra groupset, but this time with their excellent hydraulic disc brakes, giving you increased stopping power and control.

3T Strada Team Red eTap Aero Road Bike £5250.00 buy now at 42% off

If you're not a pro then the 3T Strada is brilliant, with simplified gearing and a fabulous frame.

3T was certainly radical when they designed this bike. It centres around a very aero frameset that is 1X specific. That is to say, you only get 11 gears, the horror.

The pros complained about it, though we've also heard from loads of other top riders that really liked the bike.

In the real world, this system works really well and the bike being designed around 28mm tyres is a great thing in our eyes.

3T Strada Due Team Force AXS eTap Aero Road Bike £3650.00 buy now at 39% off

Should you simply be unable to cope without a front mech then 3T does the Strada Due.

It’s a pretty much identical build to the bike above, but you get a double chainring setup that some roadies just can’t imagine leaving behind.

This one comes kitted out with Sram’s Force AXS eTap for wireless shifting and powerful hydraulic brakes.

De Rosa Nick Carbon Road Frameset £975.00 buy now at 51% off

This summer has been the perfect time to take on a project and what better project for a cyclist than building your own bike.

This DeRosa Nick frameset will build into a lovely general riding bike with the low weight and handling that make it ideal for heading into the hills.

GSG Fedaia Short Sleeve Cycling Jersey £47.50 Buy now at 47% off

If you’re looking for a simple cycling jersey that is designed for summer riding and doesn’t cost too much money then this is a great option.

The simple design means that it’ll pair with any set of bibshorts and there are several colours to pick from should you want to match it to your bike.

GSG Pordoi Cycling Bib Shorts £42.95 Buy now at 39% off

The matching bib shorts are an equally good deal at just £42.95.

These simple shorts benefit from a lightweight lycra leg section that is held in place by mesh straps. It’s the ideal combination for staying cool on warmer days.

Sidi Genius 7 Shadow Road Cycling Shoes £85.00 Buy now at 50% off

Sidi’s Genius 7 Shadow shoes are based around a carbon-reinforced nylon sole and feature a classic ratchet closure system.

Merlin have loads of sizes in the black and the white and with a price tag of just £85, we can see these being incredibly popular.

Pirelli P Zero Velo Limited Edition Road Tyre £37.00 buy now at 26% off

The car tyre giant Pirelli has been expending its range of bicycle tyres recently and by all accounts, they’re rather good.

The P Zero is their race offering, so you can expect a lightweight, speedy tyre.

3T Superleggera Team Handlebar £120.00 Buy now at 48% off

A new handlebar is a great way to alter the fit of your road bike.

A modern bar like this one from 3T offers a short and shallow fit, making it easier for you to access the drops.

The carbon construction brings this bar in at a very svelte 186g for the 42cm size.

3T Apto Pro Road Bike Stem £29.99 buy now at 45% off

While we do love adjusting our position on the bike, it can be quite costly if you buy the wrong sized stem.

The 3T Apto is not only brilliant value, but it also performs very well too, making it a great buy.

The black on black design looks very subtle and at 164g (110mm), it’s nice and lightweight too.