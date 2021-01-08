Merlin Takeover - Lazer, Campagnolo, Continental GP5000, and more
Merlin Cycles is flying into 2021 with a jam-packed Takeover that is perfect for those of you looking to do some upgrades before the nice riding weather arrives in the spring.
Right, let’s crack on with the deals…
33% off Lazer Blade+ Road Helmet With Aeroshell
If you’re after a new cycling helmet then you don’t need to spend a huge amount of money to get something that is cool and comfortable.
Lazer’s Blade is a traditional vented helmet that is designed, primarily, for spring, summer and autumn riding. But it has a trick up its sleeve.
The Blade comes with Lazer’s Aeroshell. This snap-on cover blocks the vents, shutting out the air. In summer, this is a great way to go faster but in the winter, it’s the ideal way to stay warm.
31% off Fizik R1 Infinito Knitted Road Shoes
Fizik’s R1 Infinito Knitted cycling shoes embrace some of the latest technology while also having a certain ‘nan knitted it for me’ vibe.
Thankfully, that’s where the feeling stops. The clever knit upper allows brilliant airflow and is closed via a pair of Boa dials.
The outsole is full carbon, creating a shoe that is strong enough for the most discerning pro racers.
20% off Northwave Celsius R Arctic GTX Winter Boots
From a pair of shoes designed to let the air in, to a pair that is focussed on shutting it out.
These Northwave boots are designed for serious winter riders and having owned similar pairs, we can say that the investment is absolutely worthwhile.
The boots are designed with a wind and waterproof upper and a carbon sole maintains performance. If you suffer with cold feet then they are seriously worth considering.
61% off Campagnolo H11 Carbon Ultra Torque 11-Speed Chainset
Merlin has a very good number of Campagnolo components at some brilliant prices and it starts with this chainset.
The carbon cranks are a thing of beauty and thankfully, the performance matches the aesthetics.
27% off Campagnolo Chorus Ergopower Shifters 12 Speed
Campagnolo’s Choruscomponents are a great way to get the classy Italian shifting at a friendlier price.
We’ve ridden this groupset in the past and the performance is brilliant with incredibly fast shifts that we wouldn’t expect to find at this price level.
The shifter ergonomics are loved by many riders and we find them a comfortable place to spend several hours in the saddle.
53% off Campagnolo Super Record 11 Speed Cassette
Chains and cassettes are one of the parts on your bike that need to be replaced the most. Cassettes, especially, can represent a significant investment so getting a replacement at a hefty discount is essential.
Merlin has the Super Record 11-speed cassettes at a brilliant 53% off so grab one while you can.
38% Campagnolo Record Dual/Mono Pivot Skeleton Calipers
Now that the road market is moving increasingly towards disc brakes, it can be easy to forget just how good some rim brakes can be.
The Skeleton brakes from Campagnolo are an example of a lightweight design that packs loads of power.
If you’re looking to upgrade a set of non-series brakes, this would be a great pick.
Up to 39% off Continental GP5000 Folding Clincher Road Tyre - 700c
When Continental announced that it was going to release a replacement to the GP4000S II, we were very excited to see what they would come up with.
The result was the GP5000, a faster and gripper tyre - or so the claim goes - that has so far proved to be a great tyre.
The best price is on the 25mm version, but the 28mm size isn’t much more expensive.
55% off GSG Everest Puff Cycling Jacket
Finishing the deals for this week is a garment that we don’t see too much on the road, but is taking the gravel market by storm.
A puffer jacket is a great way to stay properly warm in the winter and they look like a normal jacket too which is quite good when you don’t want to look like a road racer.
This one is rated between 8-15ºC but you could easily take it lower with some layering.
