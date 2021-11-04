Merlin Takeover - Kask, Sidi, Mudguards, Lights, Tyres & more

As we move past the clocks changing, the weather has turned cold and the evenings are dark. But here to warm your hearts are some brilliant deals from Merlin Cycles.

Kask Protone Helmet £119.00 Save up to 40%

The Kask Protone is quickly becoming a bit of a classic. This lid is comfortable, nicely vented, looks good and comes in a huge range of colours.

They’re easy to spot at any cycling event and we’d highly recommend the Protone.

Sidi Jarin Gravel Cycling Shoes £199.00 Save up to 45%

The world of gravel is great because it was formed, largely, by people that were seeking to escape from the rather structured and set in its ways of the road world. That brought out more personalities and bolder kit designs.

These Sidi shoes are a prime example and beyond the flashy finish, the shoes have a carbon sole, outsole tread for when you need to do a bit of walking and a dual Sidi closure dial system.

SKS Mudguards Sale See the sale here

This time of year is the perfect time to get yourself some mudguards.

No one likes getting soaked within a minute of leaving home and mudguards are what is going to stop that.

The best thing, however, is that mudguards help to protect the riders that you are riding in front of.

Vittoria Zaffiro IV Folding Road Tyre £10.00 buy now at 52% off

Tyres for a tenner sounds great and it is. These Vittoria Zaffiro IV tyres are incredibly durable and will see you safely through winter.

What’s more, Merlin has some multi-buy savings, reducing the cost even more!

Northwave Storm Carbon Road Shoes £99.00 buy now at 32% off

Fancy-sounding carbon shoes might seem like they are all hideously expensive, but you can actually get some great kicks for under a hundred quid.

Take these Northwave shoes, you’ve got dial closure that is super fast to use, a carbon sole that is stiff and also ready to take either 3-bolt or Speedplay cleats.

Merlin Cycles have plenty of sizes available in a few great colours, so you could match your shoes to your favourite kit or bike.

Moon Nebula Front & Rear Lights £49.00 buy now at 39% off

Chances are that if you’re aiming to ride through the winter, you’re going to come across some days when the light is low and it seems as if the sun hasn’t bothered to rise.

A strong set of lights helps add to your visibility and this set from Moon is ideal for doing just that.

The rechargeable lights boast some impressive run times and the mount makes them easy to fit.

Vision Team 35 Disc Clincher Road Wheelset £209.00 buy now at 30% off

These semi-deep alloy wheels would be perfect for getting a little aero benefit over a shallow-section rim while keeping crosswind stability in check.

The wheels are set up for the now-standard 12mm thru-axles and come with centre-lock mounts for your disc rotors.

San Marco Monza Full-Fit Dynamic Road Saddle £25.00 Buy now at 50% off

If the saddle that came on your bike is leaving you in pain, changing it doesn’t have to cost a fortune.

This San Marco saddle features a traditional shape with a slightly curved rear end to support you when you’re giving it the beans in the drops.

Sealskinz Waterproof Cold Weather Mid Length Sock £34.00 buy now at 20% off

Tired of cold, wet feet? These waterproof socks from Sealskinz could be the answer.

The socks do what they say on the tin. They keep water out in heavy rain and they are warm in cold weather too.

While they wouldn’t be our first choice for milder weather, these are going to keep your feet from freezing when the weather is at its worst.