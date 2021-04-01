Merlin Takeover - Kask, Castelli, Wilier, Vittoria, 3T and more

Merlin Cycles has some brilliant cycling deals for the Easter weekend. Below are some cracking cycling bargains for you to browse through while you eat another Easter egg. Don’t worry, we won’t tell if you don’t!

If you want a more relaxed position, space for wider tyres or you just fancy heading off-road, this Wilier Jaroon is a lovely steel option.

The frame is designed around disc brakes, has mounts for mudguards and a rack and will take 42mm tyres.

This makes it ideally suited to a mix of riding and it could be the only bike you need in your life.

Wilier Jaroon Rival Gravel Bike

Ridley’s Fenix SLC Disc frameset is a new breed of fast endurance bikes that are spot-on for normal roadies.

The geometry is just a little more relaxed than a race bike but you’re still going to get a fast ride.

There is space for wider road tyres and included in the firmest is the integrated bar/stem which looks brilliant.

Ridley Fenix SLC Disc Frameset

Like 2020, it seems that time trialling is set to be the only form of road racing in Britain for much of 2021.

Building a TT bike is on the to-do list of many racers and this Crono TT frame, with its deep tube shapes, would be a great place to start.

We’d be looking for a disc wheel and a super slippery front end to make a super-fast race rig.

Wilier Crono TT Carbon Frameset

If your hands don’t get that cold, even in the coldest conditions, then these Castelli gloves could be just the thing that you need as they offer lightweight protection.

For those of you that like a set of warm gloves for autumn and spring rides, these are also a great option as the Thermoflex fabric blocks chilly winds, allowing your hands to stay comfortable.

Castelli Lightness 2 Gloves

One of the original aero road helmets, this clever design allowed you to pick between a fully closed design and ventilation.

The central section of the outer shell can be slid back to reveal two large vents, a design feature that made this great for racing and riding in varied terrain and weather.

You get the same great fit and comfortable closure system that Kask is famous for. It’s a great helmet for fast riding.

Kask Infinity Aero Road Helmet

We love Vittoria's Corsa G+ tyres and this bundle gets you two at a great price with free Continental Race inner tubes!

There's a choice of widths, though if you can fit them into your frame, we'd highly recommend the 25mm. It rolls beautifully and adds so much comfort on broken roads.

Vittoria Corsa G+ Twin Pack With FREE Tubes

If you’re looking for durable training tyres, or you just want something cheap that you can throw on to your bike and forget about, the Vittoria Zaffiro IV is ideal.

Vittoria has updated the tyres to include its Aramid compound. This, they claim, increases resistance to wear, so you should be set for miles and miles of hassle-free riding.

Vittoria Zaffiro IV Folding Road Tyre

Putting air into your tyres is hardly a fun job and we’re not ones that want to spend a forturn ona tool to do that job.

Blackburn’s Airtower 3 floor pump is well priced and crucially, it’ll blow air into your tyres and it’ll do it to a maximum pressure of 160psi.

The head adapts to Presta, Schrader and Dunlop valves making switching between bikes easy.

Blackburn Airtower 3 Floor Pump

A new handlebar is a great way to alter the fit of your road bike.

A modern bar like this one from 3T offers a short and shallow fit, making it easier for you to access the drops.

The carbon construction brings this bar in at a very svelte 186g for the 42cm size.

3T Superleggera Team Handlebar

While we do love adjusting our position on the bike, it can be quite costly if you buy the wrong sized stem.

The 3T Apto is not only brilliant value, but it also performs very well too, making it a great buy.

The black on black design looks very subtle and at 164g (110mm), it’s nice and lightweight too.