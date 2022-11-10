Merlin Takeover - Immense deals on amazing products!

This week Merlin is back with another awesome takeover bringing you products from Merlin themselves, Campagnolo, Castelli and many more!

If you are looking for an awesome steely that is super versatile for road riding, check out this Merlin Classic 105!

This Merlin Classic is truly eye-catching! However, that isn't the only factor that sets it apart from other steel-frame bikes on the market!

Designed with a race-style geometry, you can easily get into the aero position and fly.

Furthermore, the full Shimano 105 R7000 Groupset provides you with a range of gears so you aren't defeated by those ugly-looking hills.

The Reynolds 520 tubing allows you to enjoy this bike all year round, regardless of terrain or weather, thanks to its stiffness and durability.

Merlin Classic 105 Steel Road Bike

The Wilier Jareen GRX is an awesome gravel bike that will take you on the most amazing adventures.

Featuring a 6061 Aluminium frame, this bike provides both reliability and speed, allowing you to confidently face those bumpy trails.

Furthermore, the Shimano GRX RX400 - 2x10 Speed groupset helps you climb with ease thanks to the wide range of gears.

Integrated cable routing helps maintain the bike's sleek look and also improves aero efficiency so you can fly around your favourite trails with less drag.

Wilier Jareen GRX Alloy Gravel Bike

This winter you need this Castelli Emergency 2 Rain Cycling Jacket to protect you from the rain!

With a 10,000mm water column rating, the Castelli Emergency 2 is perfect for keeping you dry when the weather is a tad more miserable.

It is compact enough to take up only half a jersey pocket, so you can stash it away with ease and it won’t take up too much cargo room.

You will also be easily seen thanks to the Emergency 2s 360˚ reflectivity.

Castelli Emergency 2 Rain Cycling Jacket

The Campagnolo Ekar is the next-generation 1x13 Speed gravel groupset.

This super light durable and fast groupset lets you ride longer with an easy ride.

Thanks to a 9T cassette sprocket, Ekar’s unique and innovative gravel-specific 1x13 drivetrain delivers a full range of gear ratios with smooth, natural gear progressions for the perfect cadence, whatever your speed, and whatever your style of gravel riding.

Campagnolo Ekar Gravel Groupset

These Deda Gravel 100 RHM Handlebars are a great option for you if you're looking for a new cockpit on your bike!

Based on Deda's RHM curve to maintain a compact geometry, the 12° lateral opening angle of the handles ensures greater stability while retaining the classic feel of the brake levers.

Furthermore, the slightly aero shape is designed to be ergonomic and allow a comfortable position on the hands.

This makes the Gravel 100® handlebar the best choice for rides on gravel roads and gravel races.

Deda Gravel 100 RHM Handlebars

Coming up to winter, a set of decent winter boots is essential, check out these Northwave Celcius R GTX Winter Boots!

Featuring an NRG Air carbon reinforced sole with an 8 stiffness index, every watt you put in will be transferred into acceleration.

The Pique Gore-Tex® membrane helps keep your feet super warm and perfectly insulated during mild winters.

Comfort and insulation are further aided by the additional lining on the tip of the foot.

Northwave Celcius R GTX Winter Boots

Check out this super cool and compact air tank inflator!

This air tank inflator provides continuous large airflow to pop-seal tubeless tyres.

Furthermore, it has 4-second inflation for most tubeless tyres with 160PSI charged in the tank.

Beto CJA-001S Tubeless Air Tank Inflator

Keep your bike super clean this winter with Peaty's Complete Cleaning Kit!

Featuring a plethora of items to help you keep your bike brand new after the messiest of rides.

Including :

Loam Foam - 1L

Foaming Drivetrain Degreaser - 1L

Link Lube - 60ml

Drivetrain Brush

Bog Brush

Bamboo Cleaning Clothes

Carry Case / Bucket

What isn't to love?

Peaty's Complete Cleaning Kit

This folding bike stand is perfect if you are looking for a portable and easy-to-use bike stand for when you're doing work on your bike!

The user-friendly folding design is suitable for all bikes, big or small.

The 360° grip helps you to hold your bike at any angle to help make your repair easier, this telescopic workstand also includes a helpful tool tray so you can keep your tools at arm's length.

Merlin Pro Folding Work Stand

The Steadyrack is designed to pivot almost 180 degrees and fold flat for maximum storage space efficiency.

Steadyrack Classic Racks can be mounted on virtually any wall allowing you to hang up your bikes where you desire.

Instilation is super easy whether you are handy with a drill or not.

