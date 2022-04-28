Merlin Takeover - Huge savings on a range of awesome products!

Merlin is back with another amazing takeover this week where you can get some amazing savings on a range of awesome products!

Kicking off this week’s Merlin Takeover are these BBB BSG-52 Impulse glasses. Perfect for cycling as we head into the sunny summer season!

Featuring a special quick-snap system so you can easily interchange the lenses between their selection of polycarbonate lenses.

Not only do these glasses protect you from ​​sunlight, dust and wind but they also provide 100% UV protection saving your eyes when spending lots of time in the sun.

To ensure the glasses are super comfortable, they feature a Grilamid frame with an adjustable rubber nose piece so you can make them fit nice and snug.

Next up is this stylish Castelli Finestre jacket that will keep you warm on those cooler days.

The GORE-TEX INFINIUM WINDSTOPPER® X-Fast fabric with fleece liner on the front helps protect you from the wind and keeps the warmth in. Furthermore, the back uses a more fleece based fabric to allow unwanted sweat to escape with ease. Allowing you to stay comfortable for longer.

The easy pull YKK Vislon zipper allows you to access a higher level of ventilation by simply unzipping the jacket itself. As well as this, this jacket features 3 rear pockets to provide a little room for accessories and has a reflective panel which increases your visibility when the sun goes down.

Bibs are an item that should be in every cyclist's wardrobe. Especially when you can save a huge 50% on some!

These Sportful Bodyfit Pro Air bib shorts are made from breathable AeroFlow Compress fabric to ensure you can regulate your body temperature when training.

Moreover, they feature Lie-flat bib straps for excellent comfort and support so you can ride without any distractions.

They also have 2 hidden radio pockets so you can keep a couple of accessories or jells on your person.

When it comes to helmets, safety is key. The Kask Valegro has In-Moulding technology that ensures far better shock absorption in case you do end up taking a hit to the head.

Furthermore, the 3D Dry padding in conjunction with the Octo fit rubberised micro dial adjuster means for a neat, snug fit so you don’t have to worry about it falling off mid-ride. On top of this, the Eco-leather chinstrap adds to the comfort and durability of the helmet.

Now you’ve protected your head, you need some hand protection to keep your hands in tact and comfortable.

These Castelli Icon race gloves are the perfect option for you if you’re looking for a high level or protection at a low weight. The 2-layer palm provides protection with the top layer being textured for added grip on your bars.

At a weight of just approximately 22g a pair, you can rest knowing you aren’t carrying any unwanted weight along with you as you race.

Keep your chain up to standard in just 19 seconds with this cool little chain cleaner from Muc-Off!

Keeping a clean chain will make your bike run more smooth as it hasn’t got any unwanted grease and grime clogging it up.

This cleaner includes 75ml Muc-Off Drivetrain Cleaner which is enough for more than one cleanse. Furthermore, it features a heavy-duty construction that means it will last for a while.

Ride faster, more comfortable and with increased puncture protection with these Continental GP5000 folding tires.

Coming in at a weight of approximately 215g, these tires are super light and will help shed unwanted weight on your build.

The Vision Team 35’s are a great beginner race wheel that is tubeless-ready.

Coming in at a weight of approximately 2000g per pair, these wheels aren’t the lightest. However, when we reviewed them over on road.cc it was stated ‘they never feel sluggish out on the road’

Next up is this lightweight performance jersey from Castelli.

The 50/50 polyester/wool mix makes this jersey extremely light so you aren’t dragging any weight along due to unwanted fabric.

Furthermore, it offers a Giro3 gripper elastic at the waist to ensure the fit of the jersey is tight and aerodynamic.

The Vittoria Rubino Pro G2.0 is perfect for intense training and here is why.

First of all, the 150 TPI Nylon casing allows for higher mileage so you don’t have to worry about replacing your tires as often.

Furthermore, the GRAPHENE 2.0 compound increases grip on wet surfaces making it more versatile.