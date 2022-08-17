Merlin Takeover - Huge savings on a range of amazing products!

This week Merlin is back with another amazing Takeover where you can save huge on a range of awesome products!

If you are looking for an awesome steely that is super versatile for road riding, check out this Merlin Classic 105!

This Merlin Classic is truly eye-catching! However, that isn't the only factor that sets it apart from other steel frame bikes on the market!

Designed with a race-style geometry, you can get into the aero position and fly with ease.

Furthermore, the full Shimano 105 R7000 Groupset provides you with a range of gears so you aren't defeated by those ugly-looking hills.

The Reynolds 520 tubing allows you to enjoy this bike all year round no matter the terrain or weather thanks to its stiffness and durability.

38% off Merlin Classic 105 Steel Road Bike £1049.00 BUY NOW AT 38% OFF

This Ridley Helium SLX Frameset is ideal for contouring those big hills you may be scared of on your current bike!

The Ridley Helium SLX Disc frameset comes in at an astonishing weight of only 780 grams allowing you to have a full build for well under 7kg!

Riden by Thomas De Gendt, AKA Breakaway King master of one-minute 500W blasts, repeatedly races this bike to success thanks to its stiffness.

The ultra-thin seat stays provides comfort without sacrificing a single watt. Furthermore, the Helium allows for integrated cable routing which means you gain 15 watts without even having to pedal.

33% off Ridley Helium SLX Disc Custom Paint Edition Frameset £2299.00 BUY NOW AT 33% OFF

If you are looking for a frameset for your next gravel build, check out this awesome Ridley Kanzo Adventure & Oryx Carbon Gravel Frameset!

The Kanzo Adventure’s geometry is similar to that of a mountain bike frame with a slacker head tube angle, a lower bottom bracket, a longer wheelbase and a steeper seat tube angle. This means you can be comfortable for long periods as well as have more control over rough terrains.

With a maximum tyre clearance of 53mm or 29x2.1,” the Kanzo Adventure offers enough comfort and space to go on adventures on any terrain. Even with wide tires, there’s plenty of space around the bottom bracket and fork crown for extremely muddy conditions.

30% off Ridley Kanzo Adventure & Oryx Carbon Gravel Frameset £1299.00 BUY NOW AT 30% OFF

The ER 1600 SPLINE 32 are perfect for people that are hard on their wheels!

Made from a high-end welded aluminium rim with a huge cross section laced to wide aero spokes leaves you with an awesome stiff wheelset that you can rely on!

Don't be fooled by the classy looks and a silky smooth Ratchet System hub, because the ER 1600 SPLINE 32 really is all about hard riding and reacting to power coming from the strongest calves.

29% off DT Swiss ER 1600 Spline 32 Disc Road Wheelset - 700c £375.00 BUY NOW AT 29% OFF

If you are looking for some new, super reliable tires, check out these!

Featuring a premium cotton casing which conforms closer to the road’s surface, providing a smoother ride, easier rolling, and better grip.

The GRAPHENE 2.0 compound allows for higher speed so you can fly past your opponents when racing.

The 4 compounds in the tread increase the wear life of these tires so you don't have to worry about replacing them as often.

Save 41% - Vittoria Corsa G2.0 Folding Road Tyre £38.50 BUY NOW AT 41% OFF

Ride into this summer in confidence with this super thermo-cooling Kask Valegro Road Cycling Helmet

KASK’s engineers ran a series of tests in a wind tunnel to ensure this helmet provided the best thermo-cooling results to keep you cool on those warm summer days. This resulted in them making this helmet with a whopping 37 ventilation holes and on the inside, some new breathable and quick-dry padding.

Coming in at a weight of just 180g, you won't be adding any unwanted weight when you pack light.

Review: Kask Valegro helmet

Featuring a chin pad with an eco-leather strap to ensure maximum comfortability on those longer days.

If you are using this helmet to commute and still want your hair to look nice on the other side, the antistatic structure reduces helmet hair. This also means you won't have unwanted hair stuck in the helmet as well. Furthermore, the anti-bacterial padding ensures the helmet stays cleaner for longer.

Obviously, the main reason we wear a helmet when cycling is for safety. The Kast Valegro's In-Moulding technology assures a far better level of shock absorption so you can stay more protected.

49% off Kask Valegro Road Cycling Helmet £95.00 BUY NOW AT 49% OFF

If you're looking for some new versatile bib shorts for weekend races and rides, check out these Castelli Competizione bib shorts!

Featuring a KISS Air² seat pad for supreme comfort when in the saddle for extended periods of time.

The Vortex BLC textured fabric and Flat-lock stitching mean a high level of aero efficiency so you fly past your opponent with ease!

The Affinity Pro Lycra® fabric on the inside of the leg and mesh straps provide comfort and breathability.

45% off Castelli Competizione Bib Shorts - SS22 £60.50 BUY NOW AT 45% OFF

These BBB BSG-52 Impulse glasses are perfect for you if you're looking for a new pair of super comfy sunglasses!

Featuring a high-end Grilamid frame with an adjustable rubber nose piece for optimal comfort and fit.

The "quick-snap" system allows you to change lenses easily and quickly when on the move.

Protection-wise, these glasses offer 100% UV protection making them perfect for those warmer, sunny days when the UV rays are coming down strong!

54% off BBB BSG-52 Impulse Glasses £29.99 BUY NOW AT 54% OFF

Pump up your tires super quick with this Beto CJA-001S Tubeless Air Tank Inflator!

This air tank inflator takes as little as 4-seconds to inflate most tubeless tyres with 160PSI charged in the tank.

Moreover, it provides continuous large airflow to pop-seal tubeless tyres.

33% off Beto CJA-001S Tubeless Air Tank Inflator £39.95 BUY NOW AT 33% OFF

This folding bike stand is perfect if you are looking for a portable and easy-to-use bike stand for when you're doing work on your bike!

The user-friendly folding design is suitable for all bikes, big or small.

The 360° grip helps you to hold your bike at any angle to help make your repair easier, this telescopic workstand also includes a helpful tool tray so you can keep your tools at arm's length.