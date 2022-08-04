Merlin Takeover - Huge savings on a range of amazing products!

This week, Merlin is back with another excellent Merlin Takeover where you can save big on a range of awesome products!

Avid gravel rider that wants a bit of help on those more challenging hills? Check out this Niner RLT E9 RDO Gravel E-Bike with a huge 39% off!

This Bosch-powered, cargo capable, front suspension-ready, and flat-bar-friendly gravel e-bike is set to take you on a world of adventures.

This bike will easily glide over most surfaces, featuring a carbon frame and some Stans NoTubes Arch wheels. No matter how rough or uneven.

Being cargo capable, you can carry what you need to stay away for a few days making it the perfect bike for venturing out into the wild.

The Bosch Performance Line Speed drive system propels a rider to 28 miles per hour with a 500wh battery for longer distances.

39% off Niner RLT E9 RDO Gravel E-Bike

The Merlin Malt G2X is Merlin's top-of-the-range aluminium gravel frameset which is a great option for you if you're looking for a new, exciting build project!

This frameset is perfect for your next gravel bike adventure and can handle a wide variety of terrain including muddy trails, gravel tracks and green lanes.

Compatible with a mechanical or electronic drivetrain, you can truly build your dream bike without limitations.

The frameset supports internal cabling so you can stay both sleek and stylish!

39% off Merlin Malt G2X Gravel Frameset

This Ridley Kanzo Fast is the perfect frameset for you if you are a competitive gravel rider that is looking for a new building project!

This frameset is set for comfort, featuring a real gravel geometry, a higher Stack and a shorter Reach. However, it also has aerodynamic handlebars with a clear gravel twist short drop which is 16° flared which sets this bike apart from other gravel bikes as it is designed to win.

Ridley's F-Steerer, with half-moon curvature, ingeniously allows for fully internal cabling so you can keep your build looking super sleek and tody.

Being disc break optimised, this is truly set up for your off-road adventures.

Save 33% - Ridley Kanzo Fast Disc Frameset

If you are looking for an all-rounder frameset, this Ridley Fenix SLiC frameset could be perfect for you!

Featuring a thin rear triangle, 27.2mm Seatpost, a curved top tube, a wide bottom bracket, a diamond-shaped down tube, a wide head tube and a reactive fork, this frameset is truly designed to turn every watt you put in, into speed!

The D-shaped steerer tube allows you to fully integrate all cables to keep your bike looking sleek and aero!

Save 36% - Ridley Fenix SLiC Carbon Disc Road Frameset

The DT Swiss PR 1600 Spline 32's perfect if you are looking for a new road wheelset that excels on any terrain!

These wheels are super light, ensuring you aren't stuck carrying around any unwanted weight with you on the road.

The super stiff and lightweight medium-profile aluminium rim is tubeless ready making it less likely for you to get a puncher whilst out on the road.

Save 27% - DT Swiss PR 1600 Spline 32 Clincher Road Wheelset

If you're looking for a new wheelset that perfectly combines stiffness with width, this wheelset is a great option for you!

The DT Swiss P 1800 wheelset is complemented by a hub featuring DT Swiss' proven pawl system freehub as well as a high-end build with bladed spokes and elaborate aluminum nipples.

Furthermore, with a 32mm profile, you can get some slightly wider tires on these wheels which means more traction and more speed.

Coming in at a weight of just 1821g, you won't be carrying around any unwanted weight with you!

Save 44% - DT Swiss P 1800 Spline 32 Disc Road Wheelset

Let your inner mechanic out with this Park Tool Advanced Mechanic Toolkit!

This toolkit contains a wide range of carefully chosen tools which are there to help you adjust and fix your bike as and when needed.

Featuring the Big Blue Book so you can see what is wrong and how to fix it in seconds.

Save 39% - Park Tool Advanced Mechanic Toolkit AK-5

The Sportful Escape Supergiara Jersey brings together lightweight fabrics, cargo room, and a hazy dream pattern in a design that brings our dreams of escape a reality.

Made from a polyester fabric the short sleeve jersey is highly breathable and moisture-wicking to help keep you comfortable for the duration of your adventures.

Reflective elements help keep you visible through dusk and into the night, while 6 back pockets provide ample storage space for supplies.

Save 58% - Sportful Escape Supergiara Short Sleeve Cycling Jersey

Looking for some new, breathable bib shorts? Check out these Merlin Wear Elite bib shorts!

Featuring flat seams, soft yarns and a breathable mesh back, these bib shorts are designed for all-around comfort.

Furthermore, the broad gripper bands keep the short hem in place effectively and are also extremely comfortable.

The UPF protection (50+) keeps you protected when out on those sunny summer days making it a perfect summer jersey!

Save 50% - Merlin Wear Elite Cycling Bib Shorts

If you are looking for some new, super reliable tires, check out these!

Featuring a premium cotton casing which conforms closer to the road’s surface, providing a smoother ride, easier rolling, and better grip.

The GRAPHENE 2.0 compound allows for higher speed so you can fly past your opponents when racing.

The 4 compounds in the tread increase the wear life of these tires so you don't have to worry about replacing them as often.