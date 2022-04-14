Merlin Takeover: Huge Northwave Sale + Big Savings on Other Products!

In this week's Merlin Takeover, we have a huge Northwave Sale as well as a range of other amazing products with some tremendous discounts.

Kicking off Merlin's huge Northwave Sale are these super comfy 2021 Northwave Active Mid Season bib tights!

These bib shorts are made from Miti Checkmate basketweave fabric which helps regulate your body temperature by retaining body heat as well as improving moisture management when training.

The Carvico Vuelta napped fabric on the side panels helps maintain a high level of movement. Thus making them more comfortable on longer stints.

Sometimes getting bib tights on and off can be a pain. Not with these, Northwave has included an ankle zip to make this process a lot easier!

50% off Northwave Active Mid Season Bib Tights - 2021 £49.99 SAVE 50% NOW

Next up are these Northwave Fast Trail Gravel Mid Season Bib Tights which are not only comfortable, but they ensure protection from mud, rain and scrapes.

Featuring a water repellant lower leg helps protect you from unwanted splashes from the off-road trails you are venturing into.

Not only this, but the brushed finish helps make it scuff resistant with an excellent capacity for returning to its original shape.

Furthermore, the Northwave Fast Trail Gravel Mid Season Bib Tights feature a stretch fabric insert on the knee to increase comfort and flexibility.

41% off Northwave Fast Trail Gravel Mid Season Bib Tights - 2021 £85.00 SAVE 41% NOW

Looking for something shorter with a bit more breathability? Well, these Northwave Active Bib Shorts are a great option for you.

Featuring a K110 pad, the Northwave Active Bib Shorts are a great choice for you if you're into your road cycling.

The design and construction of the Northwave Bib Shorts help reduce the number of vibrations and limit fatigue meaning you can pedal for longer and maximise comfortability.

The mesh braces help increase breathability so you can regulate your body temperature more efficiently.

41% off Northwave Active Bib Shorts £47.50 SAVE 41% NOW

This pair of Northwave Active Reflex cycling gloves are perfect for those more mild days in spring and autumn.

The palm construction helps with hand to bar grip making you more confident when riding at high speeds.

The combination of super-stretchy napped backs and a silicone strap makes these gloves super easy to get on and off. Not only this but it also means a snug fit.

They also have touchscreen compatibility so using your other devices is hassle-free.

50% off Northwave Active Reflex Cycling Gloves - FW21 £16.49 SAVE 50% NOW

The ABUS GameChanger is perfect if you are a professional road race cyclist. Developed with the Movistar Team, this helmet doesn't fail to impress.

The multi positioning helmet design ensures maximum aero efficiency in all angles the head may end up in during a race.

The large air channels and the Forced Air Cooling ventilation system help you regulate your head temperature during racing to ensure comfortability.

The new Multi Shell In Mold is responsible for the top tier ABUS safety allowing you to ride with confidence.

33% off Abus GameChanger Aero Road Bike Helmet £119.99 SAVE 33% NOW

Carrying on with another helmet is this ultra-comfortable MET Strale road cycling helmet.

The design of this helmet is compact whilst maintaining a high level of ventilation when riding. This is due to a design that pulls in massive quantities of cool air and filters it over a rider’s head to ensure you don't get too hot on those hotter, harsher days.

The comfort anti-allergenic interior padding is both comfortable and hand washable so you can stay cool and sweat-free.

39% off MET Strale Road Cycling Helmet £48.50 SAVE 39% NOW

When it comes to discounts on wheelsets, very rarely do you find any as generous 70% off! This all-alloy Team 30 wheelset shares many features as Visions high-end wheelsets but at a much lower price point.

First, the aero bladed spokes and the 30mm deep alloy clincher rims help keep this wheelset as aero as possible.

Furthermore, the CNC machined braking surfaces make it possible for you to break with more confidence due to the strong connection between your break and the wheel itself.

70% off Vision Team 30 Comp Clincher TLR Wheelset - 700c £65.00 SAVE 70% NOW

The Sidi Ergo 5's combine a matt finish with top-end features such as the Techno-3-Push buckles and a carbon fibre sole unit to make a high quality, premium road shoe.

The microfibre Techpro Matt fabric is a microfiber PU Made in Italy which has so many benefits. Firstly, it keeps the shoe nice and light. Secondly, it is water-repellant and lastly, it is eco friendly.

High-Security Velcro straps ensure the shoe isn't going to move when you are wearing it. Thus giving an extra level of security. This is important because it means more of your power is going into the pedals making it more energy-efficient.

45% off Sidi Ergo 5 Matt Road Cycling Shoes £165.00 SAVE 45% NOW

The 3T Apto Team road bike stem is both lightweight and stiff making it the perfect stem for your new road build.

The design is simply beautiful and allows for wider spacing increasing the connection to the handlebars.

One cool feature of this stem is that the sculpted 3T faceplate logo is removable to reveal the attachment slot for a computer mount.