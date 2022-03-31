Merlin Takeover - Huge discounts on a wide range of amazing products

In this week's Merlin Takeover, we have some huge savings on a wide array of products ranging from frames to garms.

Kicking off this Merlin Takeover is this De Rosa King Frameset with a huge 58% off!

The King is Lighter than before, the King opts for new technical/stylistic solutions. The most evident choice is the disappearance of the rear brake from the traditional position: it is now placed under the bottom bracket.

This position of the rear brake increases braking power and allows the removal of the seat stay brake arch. This improves the comfort without compromising the performance and lends itself to a clean aesthetic.

The INEOS Grenadiers Aero Race 6.1 Jersey is the team’s edition of the Castelli Aero Race 6.0 Jersey. Engineered for aero efficiency at 30 to 55kmph it is designed for the fastest riding giving anyone a pro-level advantage. The jersey features integrated transparent number pockets on the rear making it identical to the jerseys worn by the INEOS Grenadiers.

The Aero Race 6.1 benefits heavily from Computer Fluid Dynamic research. Velocity Rev2 fabric on the front and sleeves leads to exceptional aerodynamics, and a mesh rear provides ventilation.

Wheels can be expensive. Therefore looking out for deals on wheelsets is a must when looking at upgrading your steed. Luckily Merlin have included this awesome deal on these DT Swiss PR1400 Dicut 21 Disc Clincher Road Wheels which have a huge 44% off!

The DT Swiss PR1400 Dicut 21 feature wide, asymmetrical rims that provide an outstanding stiffness-to-weight ratio. This disc brake versions is the perfect addition to add performance to any bike road or off-road. With high-quality DT Swiss 240 hubs, tubeless-compatible rims and an elegant design, this wheel was made for the challenges of the road.

Next up is this San Marco Shortfit Racing Road Saddle with 33% off.

The all new ShortFit saddle was created to meet the needs of the most demanding cyclists who prefer fixed and aggressive positions on the bike.

The ergonomic waved shape aide’s pelvic rotation and the shorter length can allow riders to move their positions into a more aggressive engagement, closer to the handlebars.

Next up is this Vision Team 35 Comp SL Clincher Road Wheelset.

Being at the cheaper end of the scale, this wheelset could be a great option if you're looking for an upgrade from stock wheels.

Featuring a 35mm section clincher rim, CNC braking surface, CNC machined aluminium hubs, 4 sealed cartridge bearings and being fully handmade, this wheelset are very good for the price.

Weather beating tights: simple, reliable, wet weather protection that will keep you performing at your best in the worst conditions.

Made from Sportful’s NoRain Thermal fabric the Fiandre NoRain Team Bibtights have a brushed lining and a proprietary nanotechnology treatment. Highly breathable, these tights will keep you from overheating on warmer days and the water repellent treatment will keep out light rain, road spray, and snow. The BodyFit Pro seat pad was designed with the pros, to give you the ultimate long distance comfort.

The Merlin Cycles Elite Travel Bike Bag has been custom designed to meet all of the typical challenges of packing and transporting your bike for international travel.

The Elite bike bag is full of clever, user-friendly features designed to help you quickly and securely pack your precious bike in a such a way that significantly helps reduce the potential for damage during transit.

The Vittoria Corsa G+ Isotech Foldable Clincher Tyre offers you the most cutting-edge tyre technology to hit the market in years. This comes in the form of its brilliant G+ Graphene construction. This ultra strong material offers 19% more rolling resistance than previous models whilst increasing puncture protection and lasting grip.

Next up is this Castelli Pro Mesh Sleeveless Base Layer. Perfect for regulating your body temperature when you're training.

The right base layer for the right conditions can make a world of difference. This is something Castelli’s pro riders understand, and the Pro Mesh Sleeveless Base Layer has been in their kit bag at some of the world’s biggest races including the Tour de France.

Designed for cool to mild conditions, the base layer uses a 3D mesh fabric to help whip moisture away and keep you dry and comfortable. The waist hem sits flat under shorts eliminating any bunching. The sublimated graphics give a pop of style when your jersey’s unzipped and match up with the Castelli Maison Jersey too.

Moving onto some shoes, there is 45% off these Sidi Ergo 5 Matt Road Cycling Shoes!

The Sidi Ergo 5 Road Shoe in this classy matt finish, is a premium road shoe featuring top-end tech' like the Techno-3-Push buckles and a carbon fibre sole unit with replaceable heel pad.

Microfibra Techpro Matt fabric is a microfiber PU Made in Italy. It is considered a highly technological and innovative, eco-friendly leather suitable for technical and sports products which require high-performance levels. Microfibra Techpro incorporates features of stability, lightness, water-repellency and eco-friendliness. Microfibra Techpro has a Hydro and anti-mould treatment, which eliminates the onset of moulds and bacteria.