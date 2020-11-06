Merlin Takeover - Gravel bikes, road bikes, helmets, wheels and more

Merlin Cycles are back with a boatload of brilliant deals. This week, we've got bike options for gravel adventurers, road racers and endurance specialists along with plenty of other great deals.

If you’re after a fast all-round road/gravel bike then Ridley’s new Kanzo Speed is a great option.

The maximum tyre size that the Kanzo Speed will take is 38mm, stating the bike’s intention to be ridden on a mix of paved and unpaved surfaces.

The carbon frame is complemented by Shimano’s GRX 600 groupset and RS171 wheels. Gearing has been cleverly chosen to aid off-road climbing with a 48/32T chainset paired with an 11-32T cassette.

3T Strada Due Team Force AXS eTap Aero Road Bike

For those of you that are fans of going as fast as possible on the road, the Strada Due could be the perfect bike.

Designed to accommodate a front derailleur after the original 1X Strada proved rather divisive, the Due is an aero race bike that is built around aero optimisation for wider 28mm tyres.

The model that we have here gets a Sram Force AXS eTap groupset with wireless shifting and powerful hydraulic disc brakes.

The 3T Discus C35 Pro wheels are shod with Pirelli tyres and finishing kit comes from 3T and Fizik.

Ridley Fenix SLC Disc Frameset

Sitting between the two bikes above is the Ridley Fenix. This endurance road race frameset is used by World Tour team Lotto Soudal for the spring Classics.

They pick the Fenix for the compliance over the rough cobbled roads of Northern Europe, so this should handle the local roads just fine.

The frameset comes with the very fancy integrated bar/stem, giving you a very tidy front end.

Fulcrum Racing Zero Disc Road Wheelset

Looking to upgrade the basic wheels that came on your road bike? You don’t need to go carbon to get a great set of hoops.

The Racing Zero disc wheels have a 30mm deep alloy rim for a great balance of aero gains and low weight.

The low rim height should also mean that these wheels don’t get blown about in the wind, making handling far more predictable.

Shimano GRX 810 Gravel Groupset - 1x11 Speed

Shimano’s first gravel-specific groupset has proven to be a very popular option for gravel and cyclocross riders.

The shifting has shown itself to be typical Shimano with accurate shifts that can stand up to a lot of grit and grime.

MET Rivale Road Cycling Helmet

If you’re looking for a road race helmet then you might want to check out the Met Rivale as it brings a comfy fit with aero features and large vents at a price that won’t leave you with a headache.

Those aero features lead to a claimed 3 watt saving at 50kph. That might not sound like a lot, but it’s nice to get all the help you can get.

Lezyne Road Caddy

Incredibly simple and cheap too, this Lezyne saddle bag is ideal for carrying a spare tube, some basic tools, a CO2 canister and some other small bits.

With a small profile, this will sit neatly under your saddle, ready to be used when needed.

Moon Comet X Front & Rear Rechargeable Bike Light Set

Need a simple set of bike lights for riding in around town? These Moon lights will add visibility to your bike for rides after dark.

The lights are really simple to pop on and off, allowing you to quickly take them into the office when they need a quick charge.

Speaking of that, the lights are both rechargeable and come with a USB cable that allows you to charge them from your laptop when on the move.

Northwave Core Road Shoes

Cycling shoes can be horrendously expensive, but these Northwave shoes offer some great features at a reasonable price.

The breathable upper material helps to keep your feet cool in warmer weather and this is mated to a carbon-reinforced vented sole to ensure that your power gets transferred through to the pedals.