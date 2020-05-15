Merlin Takeover - Gravel bikes, framesets, wheelsets and shoes

This packed takeover includes some great deals on Zipp, DT Swiss, Deda, Sidi, Vision and more.

Merlin Malt-G1X Apex 1 Gravel Bike 2020 £999.00 Buy now at 33% off

It's not surprising that Merlin is advertising this as such a versatile bike. The aluminium frame gets a great component package to make a great bike at a sensible price.

Gearing is low with a 42T 1X chainset paired with the 11-42T cassette. That should see you up pretty much everything and will keep you moving quickly on road rides.

Ridley Noah Fast Frameset £1999.00 buy now at 47% off

Ridley's Noah has evolved over the years into a comfortable aero bike that handles really well.

That makes it a fabulous bike to take into a sprint finish, but it's equally at home on fast group rides.

The Noah Fast differs from the standard Noah thanks to its extra aero touches. The fork and frame get what Ridley calls its F-Surface, a textured finish to the upper layer of carbon that is used in key areas as a trip layer, improving aerodynamics.

Gios Aero Lite Road Frameset £1149.00 Buy now at 43% off

If you’re looking to build up a carbon road bike then this Gios frameset would be a very good starting point.

It features some very sensible features like the threaded bottom bracket and well-placed internal cable routing ports.

The frameset includes the Gios Aero Carbon seatpost.

Vision Trimax 45 Carbon Clincher Road Wheelset £420.00 buy now at 45% off

These semi-deep wheels from Vision combine an aluminium braking surface with a carbon fairing.

This gives you some of the performance benefits of carbon wheels, with the reassuring stopping power of an aluminium rim.

Zipp 302 Carbon Clincher Disc Wheelset £958.00 Buy now at 30% off

These semi-deep race wheels will be perfect for smashing those sprint KoMs and cheating the wind on the chaingang.

A 45mm deep rim helps to cut through the air and they’re stiff too, for excellent power transfer.

The clincher rims are disc-specific and offer a great platform for wider road tyres. Centre-lock mounts for the disc brakes mean you’re getting the best stopping power.

DT Swiss P 1800 Spline 32 Disc Road Wheelset £259.00 Buy now at 38% off

This wheelset from DT Swiss is designed specifically for disc brakes, with the rim being made wider thanks to the lack of braking surface.

The shape of the rim is also better able to support the tyre sidewall, giving a great profile for cornering grip.

The hubs here are the reliable DT 350 with sealed bearings for excellent longevity.

Deda Zero 100 Road Stem £34.99 Buy now at 44% off

While we do love adjusting our position on the bike, it can be quite costly if you buy the wrong sized stem.

Deda’s Zero is not only brilliant value, but it also performs very well too, making it a great buy.

The black on black design looks very subtle and at 126g, it’s nice and lightweight too.

Merlin RC1 Road Bike Shoes £35.00 buy now at 42% off

If you’re looking for a simple and affordable pair of cycling shoes so that you can get the benefits of clip-in pedals then these are ideal.

The rigid nylon sole is drilled for both 2-bolt and 3-bolt cleats, giving you the best choice of pedals.

Three velcro straps provide comfortable foot retention that is easily adjustable.

Sidi Genius 7 Shadow Road Cycling Shoes £85.00 Buy now at 50% off

Sidi’s Genius 7 Shadow shoes are based around a carbon-reinforced nylon sole and feature a classic ratchet closure system.

Merlin have loads of sizes in the black and the white and with a price tag of just £85, we can see these being incredibly popular.