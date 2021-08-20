Merlin Takeover - Gravel bikes, Abus, Sidi, Shimano, Mavic & more

Merlin Cycles are back with another batch of brilliant deals for you to sink your teeth into this weekend. This one is loaded with great savings and we’ll kick things off with a nice little discount on an excellent gravel bike.

Merlin Malt G2 Claris Gravel Bike £599.00 buy now at 14% off

Right now, gravel bikes are quite difficult to get hold of and with the increased demand, prices have risen.

Thankfully, Merlin’s Malt is not only brilliant to ride, but it is also affordable too.

You get a Shimano Claris cable disc-brake groupset and the frame has mudguard and rack mounts so this would be an ideal commuter bike too.

Abus Airbreaker Road Bike Helmet £159.00 save up to 31%

There are loads of brilliant road helmets on the market these days and Abus’ Airbreaker is one that we really like.

The vented design is claimed to be pretty aero while still keeping your head cool and comfortable.

The real highlight for us, however, is the low profile fit that this offers. If you don’t want to look like a mushroom, this is a great choice.

Sidi Fast Cycling Shoes £130.00 buy now at 24% off

Looking for a smart pair of new cycling shoes but don’t want to fork out too much money? These Sidis would be a brilliant buy.

The shoes borrow loads of the latest tech from the top-end shoes such as a stiff carbon sole and ratchet dial closure.

Mavic Cosmic Elite UST Clincher Road Wheelset £299.00 buy now at 27% off

Not everyone is switching to disc brakes and if you’re still loving those rim brakes, wheels are also carrying the braking surface that helps you to slow down.

That means that at some point, you’re going to need a new set of wheels. Mavic’s Cosmic Elite UST hoops are tubeless-ready, come with a set of Mavic Yksion Pro tubeless-ready tyres and are ready for you to pop some sealant in when you feel ready to leave inner tubes behind.

Merlin Malt G2X Gravel Frameset £389.95 Buy now at 20% off

Many people have quite a few components lying around and even if you don’t, building up a bike from scratch is brilliant.

Firstly, it is great fun to do and can teach you a lot about how to fix mechanical issues out on the road.

Then it is also the best way to get the perfect bike for your riding. If you’re starting with this frameset, you’re in a great place.

Shimano Ultegra RS770 C30 TL £529.00 buy now at 34% off

Shimano's wheels are a favourite of ours for training and racing. The hubs on these wheels are brilliant. They spin smoothly on a reliable cup and cone system which is easily serviceable.

These disc-brake wheels feature shallow aluminium rims which, with their wide internal profile, are best paired with 25mm-38mm tyres.

Shimano Ultegra R8050 Di2 Shift Kit £809.10 Buy now at 28% off

If you've already got a Shimano 11 speed groupset on your bike then it's very simple to switch over to Di2.

You just need one of these kits. It includes everything you'll need to plug everything together and get riding as quickly as possible.

Besides both front and rear mechs, you get the latest shifters with hidden buttons in the top that can be programmed to control a compatible head unit. Shimano's seatpost battery is included and can be fitted with a piece of spare bar tape.

Shimano GRX 810 Gravel Chainset £135.00 buy now at 37% off

This 1X chainset is from Shimano’s GRX gravel grange and can be a neat solution if you’re looking to switch your current gravel opr cyclocross bike over to a single ring setup.

The best price available is on the 172.5mm and 175mm crank lengths with a 42T chainring, but there is also a 170mm crank length available at £199.

Speedplay Zero Stainless Pedals £150.00 buy now at 25% off

Wahoo recently took over the Speedplay brand and released some new pedals that featured a few minor changes over these solid performers.

If you’re a fan of the old design, then you can pick up a pair of Speedplays at a tidy discount.

The dual-sided design is great for speedy engagement and the customisable float is perfect for those with knee issues.