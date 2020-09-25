Merlin Takeover - Getting ready for autumn with Castelli, Lezyne, Moon, 3T and more

Annoyingly, the weather in the UK has suddenly become all autumnal. The wind has a good bite to it and the sun seems to be weakening. It all happened overnight, weirdly coinciding with the first night of the Bake-Off. Thankfully, Merlin Cycles has a great range of kit that is perfect for getting you autumn-ready.

Sensa Guilia Evo Kanjers Carbon Road Bike £1675.00 Buy now at 30% off

First and foremost, this time of year is a great chance to pick up a bargain on 2020 bikes. 2021 is just around the corner and many brands and shops are clearing out 2020 stock to make room for newer bikes.

Sensa’s Giulia Evo Kanjers is a great example of the amount of great tech you can get these days for a very reasonable price.

This bike comes with an aero carbon frame that is ideal for fast riding. You also get Shimano’s R8000 groupset, providing the best bang for your buck shifting on the market. Just note that the image is just for illustration purposes. The carbon wheels aren’t included, but you get a decent set of aluminium wheels that you can always upgrade later.

3T Exploro Team Force Gravel Bike £3300.00 buy now at 37% off

Heading from summer to autumn is also a great time to head away from the road and give gravel riding a go. Gravel bikes are great for most recreational riders and there are some great deals to take advantage of.

When the Exploro was launched the frameset was eye-wateringly expensive. You really had to love gravel riding to sink £3,360 into just a frameset.

Now though, Merlin has this excellent Team edition bike with a Sram Force 1X groupset and 3T finishing kit for not much more than that frameset cost.

The Exploro is designed for proper gravel riding when the gravel is mostly fine and fast.

Castelli Double Espresso Cycling Jacket £140.00 buy now at 50% off

This is one to get you properly ready for the depths of winter. The Double Espresso jacket is, like the drink, strong and warm with a temperature range of -5°C to 8°C.

Pulling it on in the morning before a Sunday spin in the freezing winter air will be like wrapping yourself in a snug duvet. Oh so cosy!

Unlike a heavy duvet, the jacket is still pretty light and breathes well too, so you won't be getting all sweaty as soon as you start turning the pedals.

Castelli Pro Fit Light Rain Jacket £85.00 Buy now at 51% off

This lightweight waterproof jacket features an aero fit for those that like to go fast when the weather turns nasty.

While many of us will sigh upon pulling back the curtains to see rain lashing on the windows, some riders simply aren’t bothered.

Wet weather is tolerable with the right kit, but if going fast is your thing, then a flappy rain jacket is going to slow you down.

Castelli’s Pro Fit Light Rain Jacket is designed for the racers who need to stay aerodynamically efficient, even in the rain.

Moon Meteor Storm Pro Front Light £79.99 Buy now at 38% off

Autumn also means that the sun sets earlier every day. We’ve already been caught out by the sinking sun so it’s time to have good lights ready to go.

Moon's Meteor Storm front light kicks out 1700 lumens, enough for until roads, but it’s the easy mounting system and lightweight design that really makes it perfect for road bikes.

While the battery life isn't as impressive as bigger lights, we're never out for too long after dark so it's not a problem.

Lezyne Zecto Drive Max 250 £38.50 Buy now at 20% off

Being seen is arguably more important than being able to see so a strong rear light is essential.

Even during the day, we're using one just as a precaution as the visibility can be pretty poor in this cloudy weather.

Lezyne's Zecto Drive Max 250 is a rear light that kicks out 250 lumens in its DayFlash mode.

It will run in this mode for 9 hours, so we find it perfect for a week of riding that includes both commuting and general riding.

Up to 36% off Fizik R1 Carbon Cycling Shoes Save up to 36%

Merlin has a selection of Fizik’s excellent R1 cycling shoes at a great discount.

The R1 Infinito feature a fully unidirectional carbon fibre outsole for maximum power transfer and minimum road buzz.

Over at road.cc, Dave Arthur reviewed the older R1B. He gave these an 8/10 when he reviewed them.

Up to 42% off Shimano GRX Brake Kits Save up to 42%

If you’re looking to build up a gravel bike for extra adventures this year then you’ve now got a dedicated groupset for your build.

But 1X groupsets aren’t just for gravel bikes and to limit the GRX groupset to off-road bikes would be wrong.

You could easily build up a road bike using this groupset as the 42T chainring offers a wide range of gears with the 11-42T cassette.

Whatever you build, the performance of the groupset is set to be really good.

Mike Stead loved the performance of the groupset when he tested it and also commented on the helpful compatibility with other Shimano products.