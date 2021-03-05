Merlin Takeover - Fulcrum, Shimano, Fizik, De Rosa & more

Merlin Cycles are back again with another great Takeover that is loaded with massive discounts. This week they’ve got a tasty saving on an Italian superbike, the wheel deal from Fulcrum and plenty of other big savings.

De Rosa SK Pininfarina Ultegra Di2 Disc Carbon Road Bike £3999.00 Buy now at 26% off

It’s a shame that we don’t see more of these bikes on UK roads as they ride exceptionally well with brilliant handling.

We’ve had the pleasure of riding de Rosa bikes in the twisty Italian hills and the bikes are great fun to chuck down technical descents.

This model comes with a full Shimano Ultegra Di2 Disc groupset (photo for illustration only) you get the beautiful shift quality of the electronic system paired with the easily controlled power of hydraulic disc brakes.

De Rosa has chosen a semi-compact groupset with the 36/52T chainrings and an 11-28T cassette at the back. That gives you a great balance of gears for faster riding.

Fizik R1 Infinito Road Shoes £199.00 Buy now at 40% off

There's something about Fizik shoes that is just so lovely. Maybe it's the leather-look of the Microfibre upper or the subtle styling?

These are classy shoes. You can have them in either black or white, with the adventurous among you allowed to add a splash of red.

The R1 Infinito have also graced the feet of some classy pros. Gilbert rode these to victory in Flanders whilst wearing the Belgian National Champion's jersey. Oh, and he did it with a strongman's 55km solo break. Haggard old Flandrien men wept with joy. Probably.

Over at road.cc, Dave Arthur reviewed the older R1B. He gave these an 8/10 when he reviewed them.

Fulcrum Racing Zero Disc Road Wheelset £699.00 buy now at 44% off

The general trend in wheel and tyre choice amongst road riders these days is to go for something a bit wider and this is something that Fulcrum has spotted and reacted to with the C17 version of their Racing Zero. We'd advise going for the 25mm or 28mm option as the comfort gains are brilliant with no speed sacrifice.

Ok, they might not look fast as carbon hoops, but these wheels are rapid and provide a brilliant ride feel. Many riders still prefer shallow aluminium wheels over deeper carbon options.

A shallow section rim will be more stable in strong winds than a deep carbon rim. Whilst you might lose a few watts to the more aero deep carbon wheels, getting blown around in the wind is no fun and we'd always pick a shallow wheel for general riding.

Lazer Blade+ Road Helmet With Aeroshell £59.99 Buy now at 33% off

If you’re after a new cycling helmet then you don’t need to spend a huge amount of money to get something that is cool and comfortable.

Lazer’s Blade is a traditional vented helmet that is designed, primarily, for spring, summer and autumn riding. But it has a trick up its sleeve.

The Blade comes with Lazer’s Aeroshell. This snap-on cover blocks the vents, shutting out the air. In summer, this is a great way to go faster but in the winter, it’s the ideal way to stay warm.

Selle Italia Flite Boost Saddle £37.50 Buy now at 62% off

If you’re looking to try a short and compact saddle, this Selle Italia is a great way to do so without sinking too much money into a new perch.

This saddle, in its carbon form, has been used by cyclocross superstar Mathieu van der Poel.

This model gets manganese rails which keeps the price down to just £37.50.

KMC X11-EL Chain £29.99 Buy now at 23% off

KMC chains are brilliant. They're lighter than Shimano's offerings and we've found that they last a little longer too.

Being users of 11speed drivetrains, we've been using the X11-EL chain.

The EL weighs in at only 247g, only 4g heavier than a Dura Ace 9000 chain and over £10 cheaper.

Shimano RS505 Hydraulic Disc Brake Set £249.00 buy now at 38% off

One of the cheapest ways to get Shimano hydraulic brakes on your bike is through a set of their non-series levers and callipers.

While the shape of the hoods might not be as refined as the 105 or Ultegra shifters, the braking that the RS505 set provides is consistent, making these an attractive option for winter bikes.

Merlin Cycles Elite Travel Bike Bag £199.00 Buy now at 48% off

Ok, so this one requires you to look past the current travel ban, but this is a great saving for a future trip.

Getting your bike on a plane is never a nice experience. There are many stories of snapped tubes due to dodgy handlers and the range of hire bikes available in cycling hot spots like Mallorca and the Alps makes leaving your bike at home tempting. But the cost of hiring and the thought of using a bike that we're not used to is more than enough to convince us to fly with our bike.

A lightweight, properly padded bag with handles makes it easier for the handlers to move your bike, hopefully resulting in fewer dropped bikes. They're also much easier for you to get in and out of your car and while there are horror stories, the vast majority of bikes arrive safely.

Merlin's bike bag features dense padding, crush protection, and padded wedges to give your bike as much protection as possible. That's very reassuring when you're transporting a few grand's worths of your pride and joy.