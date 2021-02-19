Merlin Takeover - Folding bikes, Castelli clothing for spring and Muc-Off cleaning

Merlin Cycles are back for another Takeover and this one has some brilliant items for the cyclist that is emerging from their Zwift cave after a long winter spent indoors.

Oyama Dazzle M500D Folding Bike £359.00 buy now at 47% off

We start, though, with one for the commuters.

This folding bike would be a great buy for anyone looking to speed-up their journey between the train and the office.

The folding design also makes this ideal for people that want a bike that is easy to store when they get home.

Castelli Marinaio FZ Long Sleeve Cycling Jersey £69.00 Buy now at 43% off

We love long sleeve cycling jerseys. They are the perfect garment for spring, autumn and winter as they make an ideal layering option.

This Castelli Marinaio jersey boasts a soft, close fitting and stretchy fabric that is brushed on the inside for warmth.

The jersey is still incredibly breathable, making it ideal for those cool spring days.

Time Osmos 12 Road Cycling Shoes £135.00 buy now at 52% off

The testers over at road.cc loved these shoes, complimenting for a comfortable fit and a stiff sole.

Merlin Cycles has a great range of sizes at this excellent price, so if you’re in need of a new pair of cycling shoes, look no further.

Castelli Reflex Shoe Covers £55.00 Buy now at 50% off

Until the weather improves, you’re going to want to cover those shoes.

Firstly, you’ll want to keep the muddy roads from ruining the lovely white finish. But the sudden downpours will also be seen off thanks to the Reflex’s hydrophobic outer shell.

Muc-Off X3 Chain Cleaner £19.99 buy now at 43% off

At this time of year, we start to take the nice bike out, but it will need a lot of cleaning thanks to the mucky roads.

A good chain scrubber like this Muc-Off device will help to properly clean your chain inside and out, making it ready for clean lube to go on.

Gios Gress Road Frameset £999.00 Buy now at 41% off

The late stages of winter is the ideal time to build up a new bike.

You’ve still got time before the nice weather arrives to build it steadily and dial in the position, but you won’t have to wait long to get your lovely new bike out in the sunshine.

This Gios carbon frame is a great starting point for a faster sportive or race bike.

Wilier Jaroon Steel Gravel Frameset £800.00 buy now at 53% off

If you want a more relaxed position, space for wider tyres or you just fancy heading off-road, this Wilier Jaroon is a lovely steel option.

The frame is designed around disc brakes, has mounts for mudguards and a rack and will take 42mm tyres.

This makes it ideally suited to a mix of riding and it could be the only bike you need in your life.

Campagnolo Super Record Groupset 12-Speed £2014.00 buy now at 23% off

A groupset is needed for any new build and we can’t think of anything much fancier than a Campagnolo Super Record groupset.

This one is the rim brake version with mechanical shifting. If you’re looking for beautiful mechanics, this is one of the best.