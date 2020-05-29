Merlin Takeover - Felt, Pinarello, Gios, Kona, Giro, Shimano & More

Merlin Cycles are back with another brilliant Takeover, and this one is packed with some excellent touring, town and eBikes. Roadies, fear not, those lovely folk at Merlin haven’t forgotten you. There are some great deals on road shoes and a gorgeous classic road bike to have a look at.

Gios Vintage Tiagra Road Bike £869.00 buy now at 28% off

We’ll kick things off with this lovely retro racer from Gios.

This lightweight alloy road bike features downtube shifters controlling a modern 10-speed groupset.

There’s plenty of chrome on display and a smartly-matched white saddle with white bar tape. the tan-wall tyres on chrome rims complete the look.

Felt Sport-e 50 EQ Hybrid Ebike £1849.00 Buy now at 40% off

Felt’s Sport-e 50 boasts a Shimano Steps 250W motor and a matching 500 Wh battery. This gives you up to 100km of range in normal mode with a recharge time of just 4.5 hours.

The motor provides a maximum torque of 75Nm, making hills a breeze to get up.

This is perfect for relaxed commuting, shopping and heading off for a spin around the lanes.

Kona Shield Touring Bike £999.95 Buy now at 33% off

If you’re after a bike for doing the shopping and getting around town, then having a robust system for lugging heavy loads is crucial.

This Kona Shield would be a really good cargo bike thanks to the relaxed riding position, low gearing and heavy-duty tyres.

The built-in rack makes loading up easily and the Shield is perfectly capable of leisure riding duties too.

Pinarello Dogma F10 Road Frameset £2999.00 Buy now at 33% off

The Dogma F10 has a pretty good record as a race bike with the frameset being ridden to three Tour de France victories by Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas.

The bike isn’t just for the climbs though, the F10 has notched up plenty of sprint wins and this frameset would make an excellent privateer race bike.

Eddy Merckx EM525 Performance Disc Frameset £1099.00 buy now at 61% off

The EM525 is a full carbon frame and fork from legendary racer Eddy Merckx.

The frameset is designed for general riding, whether that be a fast club run, a hilly sportive, or just heading out at the weekend for a spin.

The frame is finished with 12mm thru-axles and flat-mount brakes.

Giro Trans Boa Road Cycling Shoes £109.00 buy now at 39% off

Giro’s Trans shoes are exceptionally comfortable, well vented and stiff too.

They’re ideally suited to general riding with this version benefiting from the micro closure adjustment of Boa’s L6 dial.

An Easton EC70 carbon sole ensures that your power is transferred to the pedals without any discomfort.

Selle Italia SLR Lite TM Manganese Road Saddle £39.95 Buy now at 64% off

If you’re looking for a saddle bargain, then this lightweight road saddle is a great deal.

Down from £109.99, the Selle Italia SLR Lite features manganese rails and a classic shape.

Shimano GRX RX810 1x11 Disc Brake Set £349.00 Buy now at 42% off

Looking to upgrade your gravel bike’s brakes? Or do you need a 1X brake set for your cyclocross bike?

These GRX RX810 shifters and callipers are Shimano’s first gravel-specific components and as per usual with Shimano, they seem to have got it right the first time around.

The shifters now come with a more heavily textured hood. This is designed to give better grip on rough terrain, making this an ideal upgrade for cyclocross and gravel use.