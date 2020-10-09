Merlin Takeover featuring Fizik, 3T, Met, Castelli, Felt, FFWD, Fulcrum, Continental & more

If you’re looking for a bargain on an upgrade for your bike, then you're in luck. Merlin Cycles is here with a range of brilliant products, all with massive discounts. Let's get right to it.

Fizik Arione R7 S-Alloy Rail Road Saddle £40.00 buy now at 53% off

This is quite possibly one of the most common saddles that we see on road bikes these days. The Airone offers a relatively traditional shape, but with a modern twist.

The wings of the saddle are designed to flex with the rider and many find this to be the magic combination for comfort.

The best thing for us though is this incredible price. It makes an important upgrade that bit cheaper.

3T Strada Team Stealth Road Frameset £1299.00 buy now at 67% off

If you're not a pro then the 3T is brilliant, with simplified gearing and a fabulous frame.

3T was certainly radical when they designed this bike. It centres around a very aero frameset that is 1X specific. That is to say, you only get 11 gears, the horror.

The pros complained about it, though we've also heard from loads of other top riders that really liked the bike.

In the real world, this system works really well and the bike being designed around 28mm tyres is a great thing in our eyes. It means a fast ride that is also really comfortable.

MET Rivale Road Cycling Helmet £74.99 buy now at 38% off

If you can get yourself up to 50kph, Met claim that this will save you 3 watts.

That might not seem like a huge saving but we'll take all the help we can get! Like many vented aero lids, the Rivale pulls in air through large frontal vents and shoots it out of rear exhausts.

That pulls the air over the top of the head, cooling you without causing too much drag.

The Rivale is a comfortable helmet to wear for general riding. A slim fit also makes the helmet look very sleek.

Castelli Elemento Lite Cycling Jacket £125.00 Buy now at 50% off

As the temperatures drop, the need for a good cycling jacket becomes more and more apparent.

Castelli’s Elemento Lite is designed for really cold weather when the skies are clear. The jacket uses a 3-layer insulated construction with the insulating layer sandwiched between woven inner and outer layers.

Castelli left the material to be permeable so that air can still pass through, helping to prevent you from overheating.

NITERIDER Swift 300 / Sabre 80 Bike Light Set £28.00 buy now at 38% off

A compact set of lights is a very sensible purchase for the winter months. This set from Nightrider is ideal for adding visibility to your bike.

The front light kicks out 300lumens, allowing you to get yourself out of a pinch on darker evenings.

The 80lumen rear light is very strong and should make you very visible to motorists approaching from behind.

While the weather might be getting a bit chilly, this year has presented many of us with the perfect opportunity to ride bikes as a mode of transport more.

An eBike is the ultimate tool for the job as they flatten hills and can help you carry heavier loads like work kit and shopping.

This Felt comes with an excellent Shimano STEPS motor, mudguards, a pannier rack and a riding position that is really comfortable.

FFWD F3R Carbon Tubular Road Wheelset £599.00 buy now at 56% off

Switching things to a full-on race wheelset, tubular wheels are now showing people what they can get at bargain prices if they are prepared to dive into the world of tubular tyres.

We think that tubulars are just as easy to install as a tubeless system and with practice, the process can be very quick.

These 30mm deep carbon wheels would be ideal for road racing, hill climbs, crits, cyclocross or even just general riding.

Fulcrum Racing Zero Disc Road Wheelset £699.00 Save up to 44%

For more general riding, Fulcrum’s Racing Zero wheels are a great choice. Don’t be fooled by the name, these are for far more than just racing.

A wheelset like this, with its shallow section carbon rim, tubeless-ready design and low weight are ideal for just going for a ride.

The low weight is great for making the bike feel nimble and the low rim height means that stability, when the wind picks up, isn’t an issue.

Continental Grand Prix 4 Season Folding Road Tyre £35.99 Save up to 35%

If you’re heading towards winter and looking for a tyre to see you through then you can’t really go wrong with the Continental GP 4 Season.

As the name suggests, the tyre is designed to be used year-round and this gives it qualities that make it excellent for winter road riding.

You get a great combination of speed and wet weather grip with a robust design for the harsh road conditions.

Schwalbe Pro One Microskin TL-Easy Folding Road Tyre £31.99 Buy now at 52% off

We’ll finish today’s takeover with one of our favourite road tyres and one of the easiest to set up tubeless.

Schwalbe’s Pro One offers a great balance of speed and grip and it performs well in the wet too.

Add in the easy tubeless setup and decent running life and you’ve got a tyre that is very easy to like.