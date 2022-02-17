Merlin Takeover - Extra savings on a range of awesome products

This week Merlin has pulled through with another amazing Takeover for us where you can get extra savings on a range of awesome products!

First up is this 3T Apto Team Road Bike Stem for less than half the original price.

The Apto stem combines both with a beautiful shape and a lightweight, stiff and strong structure.

The reversed bolts clean up the faceplate, while their wide spacing increases the connection to the handlebars. Its double steerer bolts (Titanium in case of the TEAM version) securely hold the stem in place. The sculpted 3T faceplate logo is removable to reveal the attachment slot for a computer mount.

3T Apto Team Road Bike Stem £39.00 buy now at 51% off

Next up is this San Marco Shortfit Racing Road Saddle with 33% off.

The all new ShortFit saddle was created to meet the needs of the most demanding cyclists who prefer fixed and aggressive positions on the bike.

The ergonomic waved shape aide’s pelvic rotation and the shorter length can allow riders to move their positions into a more aggressive engagement, closer to the handlebars.

33% off San Marco Shortfit Racing Road Saddle £89.99 BUY NOW AT 33% OFF

This Castelli Ineos Grenadiers Briefcase is perfect to carry you laptop and other documents.

With the main compartment being divided into three, it provides lots of space for you to sort out your belongings and carry them with ease.

57% off Castelli Ineos Grenadiers Briefcase £49.00 BUY NOW AT 57% OFF

Next up is this Vision Team 35 Comp SL Clincher Road Wheelset.

Being at the cheaper end of the scale, this wheelset could be a great option if you're looking for an upgrade from stock wheels.

Featuring a 35mm section clincher rim, CNC braking surface, CNC machined aluminium hubs, 4 sealed cartridge bearings and being fully handmade, this wheelset are very good for the price.

22% off Vision Team 35 Comp SL Clincher Road Wheelset £229.00 BUY NOW AT 22% OFF

The Castelli Perfetto RoS Long Sleeve Jacket gives you unbeatable dry-weather comfort whilst keeping you protected when the rain picks up.

A stalwart garment with superb wind and rain protection – if you’re looking for to invest in a lasting, do-it-all jacket with an understated look, this is your ideal match.

Bringing the widely lauded Perfetto into the Rain or Shine (RoS) family, this new jacket is a remarkable feat of garment innovation. Worrying about potential weather conditions before setting out on a ride will be a thing of the past – simply layer up according to the temperatures expected and enjoy your winter training.

48% off Castelli Perfetto RoS Cycling Jacket - AW21 £110.00 BUY NOW AT 48% OFF

Weather beating tights: simple, reliable, wet weather protection that will keep you performing at your best in the worst conditions.

Made from Sportful’s NoRain Thermal fabric the Fiandre NoRain Team Bibtights have a brushed lining and a proprietary nanotechnology treatment. Highly breathable, these tights will keep you from overheating on warmer days and the water repellent treatment will keep out light rain, road spray, and snow. The BodyFit Pro seat pad was designed with the pros, to give you the ultimate long distance comfort.

45% off Sportful Fiandre NoRain Team Bib Tights £68.75 BUY NOW AT 45% OFF

The Sidi Ergo 5 Road Shoe in this classy matt finish, is a premium road shoe featuring top-end tech' like the Techno-3-Push buckles and a carbon fibre sole unit with replaceable heel pad.

Microfibra Techpro Matt fabric is a microfiber PU Made in Italy. It is considered a highly technological and innovative, eco-friendly leather suitable for technical and sports products which require high-performance levels. Microfibra Techpro incorporates features of stability, lightness, water-repellency and eco-friendliness. Microfibra Techpro has a Hydro and anti-mould treatment, which eliminates the onset of moulds and bacteria.

45% off Sidi Ergo 5 Matt Road Cycling Shoes £165.00 BUY NOW AT 45% OFF

This Beto Surge Tubeless Floor Pump features a composite handle with ball needle set stored in the handle.

Standing around doing what in effect is a tricep workout to get your tires pumped up is highly frustrating when you want to get out on your bike. Well, with this Beto Surge bike pump it only takes 8 strokes to fill 160psi burst tank.

23% off Beto Surge Tubeless Floor Pump £54.00 BUY NOW AT 23% OFF

Northwave really knows how to make great cycling gloves to ensure your hands are both warm and safe when you are out.

These gloves feature a synthetic leather palm with strategically placed silicone prints for enhanced grip.

To save you time when checking your maps, these gloves also have a Touchscreen-compatible index finger pad.

50% off Northwave Active Gel Cycling Gloves £14.99 BUY NOW AT 50% OFF

Last but not least are these Castelli Arenberg Gel 2 Gloves - SS21 with 32% off.

Castelli Arenberg Gel 2 Glove Made for the rigours of the Forest of Arenberg, the toughest stretch of cobbles in Paris-Roubaix, this glove features Castelli Damping System padding to protect your hands and increase control and comfort. The micro-mesh back keeps it cool and comfortable.

32% off Castelli Arenberg Gel 2 Gloves - SS21 £29.99 BUY NOW AT 32% OFF

About Merlin

Since our early days we have had an enviable reputation among cyclists for stocking a massive range of cycling equipment and offering it at great prices.

Merlin Cycles was initially a mail order business started in June 1993 by John Moss in the spare bedroom of his house in Whittle Le Woods near Chorley. A few months later the company opened a shop premises in Ormskirk, Lancashire. In 1998 Merlin Cycles moved to larger shop premises in Leyland.

Merlin Cycles spent ten years in the Leyland premises. During this time they began designing their own mountain bikes, including the Rock Lobster steel hardtails and then the Malt aluminium hardtails.

From an original concentration on the UK mountain bike market, recent years has seen the company switch to catering equally for the increasing road cycling market. In 2008 the company moved to their current shop, warehouse and office premises in Buckshaw Village, Chorley.