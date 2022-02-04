Merlin Takeover - Extra savings on a range of awesome products

This week Merlin has another amazing Takeover for us where you can get extra savings on a range of awesome products!

First up in this week's Merlin Takeover is this super sticky Kush Galaxy bar tape from Supacaz.

Super Sticky Kush is the bar tape of choice for 3x World Champion Peter Sagan. Fusing performance and style, Supacaz delivers the only bar tape worth dreaming about. We boldly claim that Super Sticky Kush is the best bar tape ever. Classic collection celebrates cycling with the most recognized colors.

Next up is this super comfortable yet aesthetically pleasing Selle Italia SP-01 Kit Superflow TI 316 Road Saddle.

The SP-01 comes in four different versions made up of various materials ranging from carbon to titanium. The new SP-01 is the result of a cutting-edge combination of carbon properties and introduces a revolutionary new concept; skilfully combining comfort, performance, and aesthetics.

Its shape is designed to effectively support the movement of your pelvis without compromising your stability while pedaling.

The Vittoria Corsa G+ Isotech Foldable Clincher Tyre offers you the most cutting-edge tyre technology to hit the market in years. This comes in the form of its brilliant G+ Graphene construction. This ultra strong material offers 19% more rolling resistance than previous models whilst increasing puncture protection and lasting grip.

These precision-engineered high-performance Dura-Ace hydraulic disc brakes STI's give you control, modulation and power with minimal effort in all riding conditions.

The Dura-Ace R9100 STI's are lightweight thanks to carbon fiber lever blades, carbon composite bracket body, and a titanium clamp band / fixing bolt.

Hydraulic brake lever provides excellent stopping power with less effort especially from the hood position

The DT Swiss PR1400 Dicut 21 feature wide, asymmetrical rims that provide an outstanding stiffness-to-weight ratio. This disc brake versions is the perfect addition to add performance to any bike road or off-road. With high-quality DT Swiss 240 hubs, tubeless-compatible rims and an elegant design, this wheel was made for the challenges of the road.

Designed to give you more power at the pedals than ever before, the Storm Carbon Road Shoes from Northwave is a comfortable footwear experience that will make you feel like a pro every time.

Built with plenty of support through every twist and turn of the road, the Northwave Storm Carbon Road Shoes are all you need for a lifetime at the pedals.

Starting at the bottom, you’ll find the industry-leading Morph Carbon 12AAS sole, featuring a more developed full carbon layer that packs in the direct power transfer ensuring responsive feedback, without adding any extra weight to your set up. Between the layers of carbon, you’ll find the slightly more flexible TPU foot arch support that adapts to your individual foot needs.

Creating a successor for the beloved Giulia is a hard challenge but Sensa have achieved this with the all-rounder which is the G3 keeping all that was already good, yet dropping weight, adding comfort and making it more aerodynamic creating a bike that’s stiff enough to be a proper racer and yet still light enough to fly up those mountains. Stable to descend as fast as you dare, yet comfortable enough to finish any Gran Fondo.

The geometry is suitable for comfortable riding up to racing. For each size the geometry and the tubing dimensions are optimized. It’s optimized for 25mm tyres but it can take 28mm as well.

The 3T Strada is the road bike everyone is talking about; and for good reason! For the Strada 3T threw out the rule book, totally reinventing the aero road bike from scratch.

But ‘Aero Road’ doesn't do it justice, as it's not just extremely aero but also considerably more comfortable than other aero road bikes on the market. How have 3T managed to engineer a road bike that can be both?

The key elements are tyre size optimisation, a lightbulb moment designing new aero profiles and shapes and a totally new approach to the specification of the drivetrain.

The Kask Protone helmet provides the perfect blend of aerodynamic performance, low weight, maximum ventilation and amazingly stylish looks. Kask’s top of the range road helmet developed in partnership with Team Sky has been proven in the toughest pro-cycling races around the world.

Weighing just 230 grams the Protone is not only lightweight but incredibly aerodynamic too. It was developed using extensive wind-tunnel testing beyond typical testing boundaries, with Kask continuing to modify the profile of the helmet until it performed excellently with the head in any position.

Pump up your tires with ease using this Blackburn Airtower 3.

The extra-large 3” psi gauge makes it super easy to determine how pumped up your tires are to ensure you are leaving for your ride with maximum confidence.