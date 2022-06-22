Merlin Takeover - Extra savings on a range of amazing products

Merlin is back this week with another excellent Merlin Takeover where you can save big on a range of awesome products!

First up in this week's Merlin Takeover is this DT Swiss P 1800 Spline Wheelset which is a great option for you if you are looking for a new road wheelset.

The wide and light aluminium rim is light coming in at a weight of 1821g allowing you to fit your bike with a reliable set of wheels without adding too much extra weight.

The 32mm profile helps maintain the wheel's stiffness whilst providing some extra aerodynamics so you cut through the air and past your opponents when racing.

44% off DT Swiss P 1800 Spline 32 Disc Road Wheelset - 700c £235.00 BUY NOW AT 44% OFF

Next up is this lightweight Sportful jersey. Perfect for your summer adventures.

Featuring 6 back pockets, this jersey provides maximum cargo capacity allowing you to carry gear on your person so you don't have to lug around a bag with you.

The reflective elements on the shoulders, sides and back help you stay seen when heading into the night.

58% off Sportful Escape Supergiara Short Sleeve Cycling Jersey - SS21 £50.00 BUY NOW AT 58% OFF

Up next is another awesome jersey but this one is perfect for you keen triathletes out there.

This jersey allows for freedom when in the water, comfort when running and a great aero-efficient fit for when you're riding your bike.

The mesh fabric back blocks 94% of UV light making it perfect for wearing in various different weather conditions. Especially the sun.

50% off Castelli Free Speed 2 Race Top - SS20 £62.50 BUY NOW AT 50% OFF

Bored of carrying a backpack on those summer day adventures? Check out this Topeak Backloader Seat pack!

The combination of a water-resistant bag with roll-top closures and a water-resistant inner bag which is included keeps all the contents completely dry.

The quick-release, tool-free mounting system allows you to quickly and easily clip off the bad when you get to your destination and carry your belongings hassle-free.

34% off Topeak Backloader Seat Pack £44.99 BUY NOW AT 34% OFF

MET have worked closely with MIPS to achieve highly efficient ventilation and at the same time enhance the helmet’s safety features.

Featuring the MIPS-C2® brain protection system, the Terranova is able to slide relative to the head in the case of a crash, redirecting damaging rotational motion.

The tail of the helmet also has an aerodynamic purpose. It works in synergy with the NACA front vent and the rear deflector to effectively drive airflow.

39% off MET Trenta MIPS Road Bike Helmet £134.99 BUY NOW AT 39% OFF

Designed for intensive training, the Vittoria Rubino Pro G2.0 is equally suitable for racing events.

Featuring the 3C Graphene compound structure provides a long service life, high puncture protection, and sharp handling traits.

The GRAPHENE 2.0 compound also allows for increased wet grip making it perfect for riding in various weather conditions.

52% off Vittoria Rubino Pro G2.0 Folding Road Tyre - 700c £20.00 BUY NOW AT 52% OFF

The bar aero profile and cross-section have been designed to minimize drag and provide an ergonomic grip for any riding style at the same time.

The design ideally matches the modern philosophy of racing bikes designed to be aero apart from being light and stiff.

The Superzero alloy handlebar features also the modern RHM shape for an incomparable grip on the drops.

33% off Deda SuperZero Aero Alloy Road Handlebars £59.95 BUY NOW AT 33% OFF

Next up is this awesome De Rosa King Carbon Road Frameset!

The full carbon frame keeps weight to a minimum whilst maintaining the stiffness you need when riding on the roads.

The race geometry of this bike will keep you in an aero position meaning you will cut through the wind easier. Thus making you faster.

58% off De Rosa King Carbon Road Frameset £1499.00 BUY NOW AT 58% OFF

When in the market for a new saddle, comfort is key for those longer days in the saddle.

This versatile semi-round saddle design is great for recreational riding and is suitable for both male and female riders.

Perfect for medium to long-distance riding, the saddle uses a Pro STN rails with a very high tensile strength.