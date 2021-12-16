Merlin Takeover - Extra savings on a range of amazing products

Merlin Cycles is back for another brilliant Takeover and this week, they have a massive sale on some amazing products ranging from shoes to Derailleurs.

Kicking off this Merlin Takeover with these Northwave Extreme Pro Shoe covers.

These Shoe covers offer a water and wind-resistant Neoprene outer layer to ensure your feet don't get cold in the winter months.

46% off Northwave Extreme Pro High Shoecover - FW21 £26.99 save 46%

Next is this Muc-Off Indoor Training Kit with a mind-blowing 64% off!

The Muc-Off Indoor Training Kit has all you need to keep you clocking those indoor miles over the winter months. Make sure your indoor sufferfest sessions are germ-free with our Antibacterial Equipment Cleaner which Kills 99.99% of germs.

The Kit also includes a Luxury Chamois Cream to keep you and chafe-free and Sweat Protect will ensure your pride and joy remains rust and corrosion free no matter how much sweat you can throw at it! Everything can then be stored in the included premium dry bag for hassle free storage.

64% off Muc-Off Indoor Training Kit £14.50 save 64%

In need of a new 10 speed rear derailleur? There is 50% off this Campagnolo Record Rear Derailleur.

The Record rear derailleur is the symbol of the Record groupset and communicates an unarrestable competitive charge thanks to the dominant presence of carbon fibre.

50% off Campagnolo Record Rear Derailleur - 10 Speed £145.00 save 50%

There is 50% off this San Marco Monza Full-Fit Dynamic Road Saddle if you are getting uncomfortable or tired of your current saddle.

The new Monza Dynamic Full-Fit is the choice of cyclists who demand the most in physical excellence during performance and comfort on their bikes, whilst needing and affordable, yet good liking saddle.

With is Techno-Polymer shell and light weight manganese rails, the new Monza Full-Fit Dynamic is a great addition to any bike.

50% off San Marco Monza Full-Fit Dynamic Road Saddle £25.00 save 50%

The performance features of the Speedplay Zero Pedal System read like a pro racer's wish list. No other pedal system comes close to offering the superior adjustability or cutting-edge performance features of the Zero.

These race winning pedals now come with Speedplay's excellent walkable cleats making them even better. Made with stainless steel spindles meaning a weight of just 103 grams per pedal.

32% off Speedplay Zero Stainless Pedals £135.00 save 32%

There is 52% off this Vittoria Zaffiro Pro G2.0 Folding Road Tyre - 700c.

At an extremely cheap price of £13.00, you are guaranteed a tyre that is not only extremely durable but also the perfect lightweight folding tires for training

52% off Vittoria Zaffiro Pro G2.0 Folding Road Tyre - 700c £13.00 save 52%

Sportful developed the Fiandre Pro Jacket to protect the pro rider's when they’re heading out into terrible weather. The same jacket is now available to any rider for when getting out on the bike is a must, no matter how bad the weather is.

Made from from Polartec® NeoShell® fabric the jacket is windproof and waterproof. It is also highly breathable, stretchy, and the jackets construction matches your position on the bike for ultimate comfort. When you’re preparing for the worst, only the best will do.

46% off Sportful Fiandre Pro Cycling Jacket £130.00 save 46%

This super bright Moon Nebula Front & Rear Rechargeable Bike Light Set is great as we start riding in the darker conditions over the next quarter.

The Quick release universal bracket makes it easy for you to take these lights of and recharge them without having to mess around with tools.

48% off Moon Nebula Front & Rear Rechargeable Bike Light Set £41.99 save 48%

The profile of Valegro's polycarbonate shell has been tested and refined by KASK’s engineers in conjunction with a wind-tunnel to get the best results in thermo-cooling performance.

The Valegro offers superb ventilation and an impressive weight of just 180g. This design offers maximum cooling through 37 ventilation holes with new breathable and quick-dry padding. Alongside this cutting edge technology, the chin pad with eco-leather strap contributes to a helmet that’s comfortable to wear all day, every day.

44% off Kask Valegro Road Cycling Helmet £95.00 save 44%

Inspired by MET's award-winning professional cycling helmet the Trenta, the MET Vinci exceeds the standards of performance and safety, delivering an unmatched price-performance ratio.

Featuring the MIPS-C2 brain protection system, the Vinci is able to slide relative to the head in the case of a crash, redirecting damaging rotational motion.

39% off MET Vinci MIPS Road Helmet £60.99 save 39%

The Sidi Jarin Gravel Cycling Shoes are bred for exploration and adventure road and MTB features coalesce in a sleek aesthetic that will take you wherever your path leads. If you value lasting comfort, clean-styling and ultra-durability this is the shoe for you.

As more riders adopt a pluralistic approach to cycling, particularly with greater availability of all-road and gravel bikes, the lines of traditional disciplines have blurred, making it difficult to find the ideal shoe for a wide range of conditions. Enter the Jarin: perfectly at home both on and off-road.