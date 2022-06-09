Merlin Takeover - Extra savings on a massive range products

Merlin is back this week with another eye-catching, money-saving takeover where you can save big on a wide range of amazing products!

First up in this week's Merlin Takeover is this extremely aero efficient Kask Utopia road cycling helmet featuring a sleek, aero design to ensure you minimise drag when riding!

Furthermore, this helmet is designed with quick-dry padding, offering a 5mm layer of fast-wicking material called Resistex® that sucks up any unwanted moisture (i.e. sweat and rain) and moves it to the outer shell. Thus making this helmet a great choice for long rides where comfortability is key. Moreover, the inner padding fibre speeds up the evaporation process of perspiration which keeps the head at a constant temperature over long periods.

The rubberised Micro Dial adjuster allows you to adjust the fit of this helmet when on the move with ease.

43% off Kask Utopia Road Cycling Helmet £125.00 BUY NOW AT 43% OFF

Featuring CFD to analyse wake flow, the Aero Race 6.0 Jersey will fit you even better when you're in an aggressive riding position while seam placement has been optimised to minimise drag. Optimally between the speeds of between 30 and 55 km/h.

Now, not only is this jersey amazing for aero efficiency, it is also manufactured with a 3D mesh back maximum for breathability.

Coming in a range of colours, you can match up and look stylish with a colour scheme.

The drop tail allows perfect pocket placement while keeping the jersey fitting well at the waist.

52% off Castelli Aero Race 6.0 Short Sleeve Cycling Jersey £57.50 BUY NOW AT 52% OFF

These bib shorts are from Sportful’s Elast-X 210g fabric which provides light compression to help prevent muscle fatigue by stimulating blood flow helping you to ride for longer.

The inseam of the bibshort is made from an airy fabric to provide you with more comfort and is more resistant to other bib short fabrics.

The mesh on the back of the straps provides support while offering ventilation so you can regulate your body temperature more effectively.

As well as the bib straps, silicone gripper dots help hold the shorts in place making sure you have a secure fit.

46% off Sportful Neo Bib Shorts - SS21 £43.50 BUY NOW AT 46% OFF

Next up is this Castelli Pro Mesh sleeveless base layer featuring 3D mesh fabric for excellent moisture management!

The waist hem sits flat under shorts eliminating any bunching so you can ride without having to readjust every couple of kilometres.

This base later is also extremely stylish so don't be afraid to open your jersey when the going gets tough as you will for sure look stylish thanks to the sublimated graphics!

50% off Castelli Pro Mesh Sleeveless Base Layer - SS21 £30.00 BUY NOW AT 50% OFF

Having a toolbox handy is extremely handy when it comes to tweaking something in your bike when things go wrong or your bike simply needs cleaning!

Park Tool have carefully chosen a variety of tools that are useful and have put them into this well priced, top quality tool kit!

39% off Park Tool Advanced Mechanic Toolkit AK-5 £275.00 BUY NOW AT 39% OFF

The Disc version of the Team 35 brings a semi-aero wheelset to the latest generation of disc brake-equipped bikes.

Featuring 35mm rims which will remain stiff through a range of conditions whilst maintaining a great level of aerodynamics.

Having tubeless compatibility makes this wheelset super versatile so you don't have to worry about punchers if and when riding over rougher terrain!

34% off Vision Team 35 Disc Clincher Road Wheelset £199.00 BUY NOW AT 34% OFF

When transporting your bike, keeping it from getting bumped, scratched or even broken is super important! Merlin has designed this travel bike bag to prevent any damage from being done!

Featuring a hard base, padded sides and heavy-duty lockable zips ensure your bike will stay safe no matter where you're taking it!

26% off Merlin Cycles Elite Travel Bike Bag £280.00 BUY NOW AT 26% OFF

Last up are these Look Keo Classic 4 pedals, perfect for anyone from beginner to an advanced rider!

The Look Kéo Classic 3 spindle is made up of an oversized steel axle with miniature ball bearings (12 mm inside x 18 mm outside) and a needle bearing cartridge for improved wear resistance.

A spacer is used to hold the needle bearing cartridge in place. A new method of fitting the spindle into the pedal body also ensures the prolonged reliability of these Look pedals.