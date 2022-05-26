Merlin Takeover - Extra savings on a massive range products

In this week's Merlin Takeover we have an awesome range of products which you can save money on!

A timeless legend, Flite strikes the perfect balance between comfort and aesthetics. In this version, its technology has been adapted to create a high-performance saddle designed for the big occasion both on and off road.

Coming in at a weight of just 125g, you won't be carrying around any unwanted weight with you.

Furthermore, this saddle is extremely comfortable so you can spend hours in the saddle without any pain.

64% off this Selle Italia Flite Tekno Flow Carbonio Road Saddle £124.99 BUY NOW AT 64% OFF

Next up is this Castelli Aerio Race 6.0 jersey!

The combination of short sleeves and the 3D mesh back means optimal breathability. This is perfect for those long, warm, summer days where heat can get the better of your training.

The CDF-based fabric replacement and seam construction make this jersey super aero so you can ride without any drag which can be the difference between you winning and losing.

52% off Castelli Aero Race 6.0 Short Sleeve Cycling Jersey £57.50 BUY NOW AT 52% OFF

The Castelli Free Aero Race 4 Bib Shorts are a great option for you if you are a keep cyclist seeking comfort.

The Forza fabric on the inner leg features 38% Lycra® content for perfect fit, while the Vortex fabric on the side panels is dimpled for aerodynamics. And it’s held in place by the latest iteration of our seamless flat Giro leg gripper.

This fourth generation of the short features the updated Progetto X² Air Seamless seat pad. This pad separates a soft, stretchy skin care layer that moves with your body from a generously padded cushioning layer that replicates the form of your saddle.

40% off Castelli Free Aero Race 4 Bib Shorts - SS21 £96.00 BUY NOW AT 40% OFF

Made from Sportful’s Elast-X 210g fabric, the Neo Bibshort provides light compression to help prevent muscle fatigue by stimulating blood flow. The inseam of the bibshort is made from an airy fabric to aid comfort and is more resistant than other bibshort fabrics.

Mesh on the back of the straps provides support while offering ventilation. As well as the bib straps, silicone gripper dots help hold the shorts in place. Flat-lock stitching is used to eliminate abrasion in key areas.

46% off Sportful Neo Bib Shorts - SS21 £43.50 BUY NOW AT 46% OFF

These Altura Classic 2 Crochet mitts are the epitome of comfort in the hand region when riding.

The synthetic suede palm with high-density foam padding means you can ride for hours without any rubbing or discomfort.

The easy removal of finger pull-tabs allows you to easily access your phone without having to take off the whole mitt.

40% off Altura Classic 2 Crochet Cycling Mitts £14.99 BUY NOW AT 40% OFF

The Cadet™ combines a supple, breathable Synchwire™ upper with a stout carbon fibre reinforced plate for pedalling efficiency, plus a supportive footbed with Aegis® anti-microbial treatment for optimal comfort and fit.

The single BOA® L6 dial offers micro-adjustable tuning in 1 mm increments, and combined with the adjustable forefoot strap, cradles your foot securely. This shoe is a great choice for riders looking for inspired performance, lasting comfort and value.

45% off Giro Cadet Road Cycling Shoes £82.50 BUY NOW AT 45% OFF

KASK’s engineers ran a series of tests in a wind tunnel to ensure this helmet provided the best thermo-cooling results to keep you cool on those warm summer days. This resulted in them making this helmet with a whopping 37 ventilation holes and on the inside, some new breathable and quick-dry padding.

Coming in at a weight of just 180g, you won't be adding any unwanted weight when you pack light.

Featuring a chin pad with an eco-leather strap to ensure maximum comfortability on those longer days.

If you are using this helmet to commute and still want your hair to look nice on the other side, the antistatic structure reduces helmet hair. This also means you won't have unwanted hair stuck in the helmet as well. Furthermore, the anti-bacterial padding ensures the helmet stays cleaner for longer.

Obviously, the main reason we wear a helmet when cycling is for safety. The Kast Valegro's in-Moulding technology assures a far better level of shock absorption so you can stay more protected.

49% off Kask Valegro Road Cycling Helme £95.00 BUY NOW AT 49% OFF

Designed to clean your frame and all components whilst caring for your bike's delicate finish.

Brush 1

The Soft Washing Brush has a bristle compound designed to clean your bike frame,components and equipment while caring for delicate finishes.It has an over sized brush head, Rubberised impact zones, Angled for easy use.

Brush 2

The detailing brush is ideal for hubs, sprockets and tight areas i.e. suspension mounts or fork crowns, it removes tough grime from hard to reach areas,durable nylon bristles, rubberised impact zones,high quality construction and tough impact resistant rubberised handle.

Brush 3

The Claw Brush has a high quality construction with nylon bristles. Ideal for chain and sprockets, engine fins and radiators etc.

Brush 4

The Wheel & Component Brush is perfect for use on wheels, rims, spokes, discs, shocks, linkages, footrests etc. It is shaped and contoured to fit spokes and rim, removes tough grime from hard to reach areas, high quality construction, tough impact resistant rubberised handle.

Brush 5

The Two Prong Brush is ideal for use on spokes, discs, linkages, footrests etc.It removes tough grime from hard to reach areas, has durable nylon bristles, rubberised impact zones, high quality construction with a tough impact resistant rubberised handle.

60% off Muc-Off 5 Cleaning Brush Set £13.99 BUY NOW AT 60% OFF

The Merlin Cycles Competition Travel Bike Bag has been custom designed to meet all of the typical challenges of packing and transporting your bike for international travel.

The Competition bike bag is full of user-friendly features designed to help you securely pack your bike in a such a way that significantly helps reduce the potential for damage during transit.

40% off Merlin Cycles Competition Travel Bike Bag £119.99 BUY NOW AT 40% OFF

These super awesome BBB BSG-52 Impulse Glasses are a great option for you if you are looking for some new cycling glasses.

The quick-snap system allows you to change lenses easily in relation to weather conditions.

The lenses provide you with 100% UV protection so you can protect your eyes on those sunny days.

The interchangeable polycarbonate lenses with a special air flow system mean you are as aero as possible.