Merlin Takeover - Extra savings on a massive range of products

In this week's Merlin Takeover we see an amazing range of products with some huge savings!

First up is this super aero 3T Strada Team Red eTap Aero Road Bike with a whopping 47% off bringing it down to just £4750.00 which is a fraction of the original price!

The Strada 3T is not only an extremely aero efficient bike, but it also provides great comfort thanks to tyre size optimisation, new aero profiles and shapes and a new approach to the specification of the drivetrain.

Wider tyers provide much more comfort as they absorb a lot of the shock from bumps, cobbles and potholes as well as providing a lower rolling resistance.

The single ring drivetrain means you don't need a derailleur and an additional chainring freeing up a lot more space in the centre of the bike for air to flow through

47% off 3T Strada Team Red eTap Aero Road Bike (*Also an extra 10% off at checkout) £4750.00 BUY NOW AT 47% OFF

Next up is this Castelli Ineos Grenadiers Competizione short sleeve cycling jersey!

This jersey features a Strada micro-mesh fabric on the front and back to maximise sweat management.

In combination with the Tailwind dimpled fabric used on the shoulders, side panels and pockets, this jersey provides a snug fit and thanks to the silicone gripper at the waist, it won't ride up when you're riding.

50% off Castelli Ineos Grenadiers Competizione Short Sleeve Cycling Jersey £40.00 BUY NOW AT 50% OFF

If you are looking for a gravel tyre that will see you through those more hardcore roads, the Panaracer Gravel King is a great option for you!

Featuring aggressive knobs, a natural rubber compound, a puncture protection breaker and a special low rolling resistance casing, this tyre can go anywhere without you worrying about it.

Weighing in at around 380g, a set of these tires won't be adding too much weight to your build and will make it more enjoyable for those off-road trails.

34% off Panaracer Gravel King SK TLC Folding Tyre - 700c £34.00 BUY NOW AT 34% OFF

Next up are these Giro Cadet shoes which are perfect for you if you're looking for some super comfortable cycling shoes that weigh very little.

Coming in at just 265g (side 42) per pair, these shoes are race-ready.

The breathable Synchwire upper increases breathability so your feet don't get too hot and sweaty when riding on those warmer days.

Furthermore, the stout carbon fibre reinforced plate increases pedalling efficiency so every watt you put in is used effectively.

45% off Giro Cadet Road Cycling Shoes £82.50 BUY NOW AT 45% OFF

This super stylish Altura Grid Messenger bag is perfect for transporting your items when on or off the bike.

With an internal laptop sleeve and organiser, you can keep all your belongings separated so nothing gets ruined whilst travelling.

The reflective details keep you seen when riding at night which increases your safety.

50% off Altura Grid Messenger Bag £29.99 BUY NOW AT 50% OFF

The Sportful Neo bib shorts are the perfect entry into the world of bibs with an excellent fit and a high level of support.

Made from Sportful’s Elast-X 210g fabric, these bib shorts decrease fatigue by using light compression which stimulates your blood flow.

Furthermore, having mesh on the back of the straps provides you with a great amount of ventilation so you can regulate your body temperature.

The silicone gripper dots help to keep the bib shorts in place so you don't have to worry about them slipping down.

46% off Sportful Neo Bib Shorts - SS21 £43.50 BUY NOW AT 46% OFF

Next up is this Sportful Escape Supergiara Jersey which is perfect for the summer months thanks to the short sleeves and polyester fabric.

The polyester fabric not only keeps you cool but also provides great moisture management when you are riding for extra comfort.

The reflective elements help you stay seen when the lights go down increasing your safety and the 6 pockets provide a lot of storage for snacks and supplies.

58% off Sportful Escape Supergiara Short Sleeve Cycling Jersey - SS21 £50.00 BUY NOW AT 58% OFF

KASK’s engineers ran a series of tests in a wind tunnel to ensure this helmet provided the best thermo-cooling results to keep you cool on those warm summer days. This resulted in them making this helmet with a whopping 37 ventilation holes and on the inside, some new breathable and quick-dry padding.

Coming in at a weight of just 180g, you won't be adding any unwanted weight when you pack light.

Featuring a chin pad with an eco-leather strap to ensure maximum comfortability on those longer days.

If you are using this helmet to commute and still want your hair to look nice on the other side, the antistatic structure reduces helmet hair. This also means you won't have unwanted hair stuck in the helmet as well. Furthermore, the anti-bacterial padding ensures the helmet stays cleaner for longer.

Obviously, the main reason we wear a helmet when cycling is for safety. The Kast Valegro's in-Moulding technology assures a far better level of shock absorption so you can stay more protected.

49% off Kask Valegro Road Cycling Helmet £95.00 BUY NOW AT 49% OFF

Looking for a secure, entry-level bike lock? Well, this Abus 410 D bike lock is a great option for you!

The 12mm thick double bolted, hardened steel shackle provides extra security to your bike when locked up as it extends all the way through the lock body which can eliminate the likelihood of torsion attacks.

Furthermore, there is a new double layered key with decoy cuttings and a cylinder with special wafers that make this lock impossible to pick without using conventional methods.

33% off Abus Ultra 410 D Bike Lock £26.99 BUY NOW AT 33% OFF

This super sturdy metal bike pump is perfect if you're looking for a long-lasting, pump to get your tyres pumped up fast before heading out.

With a capacity for a maximum of 160 psi, it is capable of pumping up the majority of tyres on the market.

45% off Blackburn Airtower 3 Floor Pump £21.50 BUY NOW AT 45% OFF

Last up is this 700c Vittoria Zaffiro Pro G2.0 Folding Road Tyre for over half price!

The Vittoria Zaffiro Pro G2.0 folding tyre is an extremely durable and lightweight folding tire for training.

The additional puncture resistance belt at the centre of the tread allows you to ride over various terrains without having to worry as much about getting an all dreaded puncher.