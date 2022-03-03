Merlin Takeover - Extra savings on a massive range products

In this week's Merlin Takeover, we have some huge savings on a wide array of products ranging from some super stylish Castelli garments to some Sram levers.

Kicking off this week's takeover is this Castelli Ineos Grenadiers Aero Race 6.1 Short Sleeve Cycling Jersey with a whopping 58% off!

The INEOS Grenadiers Aero Race 6.1 Jersey is the team’s edition of the Castelli Aero Race 6.0 Jersey. Engineered for aero efficiency at 30 to 55kmph it is designed for the fastest riding giving anyone a pro-level advantage. The jersey features integrated transparent number pockets on the rear making it identical to the jerseys worn by the INEOS Grenadiers.

The Aero Race 6.1 benefits heavily from Computer Fluid Dynamic research. Velocity Rev2 fabric on the front and sleeves leads to exceptional aerodynamics, and a mesh rear provides ventilation.

58% off Castelli Ineos Grenadiers Aero Race 6.1 Short Sleeve Cycling Jersey £52.50 BUY NOW AT 58% OFF

Next up is this Castelli Pro Mesh Sleeveless Base Layer. Perfect for regulating your body temperature when you're training.

The right base layer for the right conditions can make a world of difference. This is something Castelli’s pro riders understand, and the Pro Mesh Sleeveless Base Layer has been in their kit bag at some of the world’s biggest races including the Tour de France.

Designed for cool to mild conditions, the base layer uses a 3D mesh fabric to help whip moisture away and keep you dry and comfortable. The waist hem sits flat under shorts eliminating any bunching. The sublimated graphics give a pop of style when your jersey’s unzipped and match up with the Castelli Maison Jersey too.

50% off Castelli Pro Mesh Sleeveless Base Layer - SS21 £30.00 BUY NOW AT 50% OFF

Carrying on the garment theme is this Castelli Perfetto RoS Cycling Vest with 46% off!

The Castelli Perfetto Rain or Shine Vest is a beautiful exercise in progressive garment design – offering you superior protection from the wind and rain but remaining highly breathable. Easily packed into a pocket and ideal on autumn training rides, this is a real must-have.

Bringing the widely lauded Perfetto Vest into the Rain or Shine (RoS) family, this jersey is a remarkable feat of garment innovation. Worrying about potential weather conditions before setting out on a ride will be a thing of the past, simply layer up according to the temperatures expected and enjoy your winter training.

The Gore-Tex Infinium fabric utilised on the front of the Perfetto Light RoS is the result of a dedicated collaboration between Castelli’s R & D team and Gore offering high-grade water protection.

46% off Castelli Perfetto RoS Cycling Vest - AW21 £79.00 BUY NOW AT 46% OFF

Moving onto some shoes, there is 45% off these Sidi Ergo 5 Matt Road Cycling Shoes!

The Sidi Ergo 5 Road Shoe in this classy matt finish, is a premium road shoe featuring top-end tech' like the Techno-3-Push buckles and a carbon fibre sole unit with replaceable heel pad.

Microfibra Techpro Matt fabric is a microfiber PU Made in Italy. It is considered a highly technological and innovative, eco-friendly leather suitable for technical and sports products which require high-performance levels. Microfibra Techpro incorporates features of stability, lightness, water-repellency and eco-friendliness. Microfibra Techpro has a Hydro and anti-mould treatment, which eliminates the onset of moulds and bacteria.

45% off Sidi Ergo 5 Matt Road Cycling Shoes £165.00 BUY NOW AT 45% OFF

If you're looking for a super aerodynamic helmet that's perfect for racing, look no further. There is 33% off this Abus GameChanger Aero Road Bike Helmet.

The ABUS GameChanger is the ultimate helmet for professional cycle racing riders - developed together with the Movistar Team. Along with Multi Positioning Helmet Design technology, it redefines aerodynamics.

The airflow is optimized for all the angles the head is tilted at during racing. The large air channels, in combination with the Forced Air Cooling ventilation system, ensures that the head remains at a comfortable temperature and that the helmet fits perfectly. And the new Multi Shell In Mold is responsible for the excellent ABUS safety.

33% off Abus GameChanger Aero Road Bike Helmet £119.99 BUY NOW AT 33% OFF

The Merlin Cycles Elite Travel Bike Bag has been custom designed to meet all of the typical challenges of packing and transporting your bike for international travel. The Elite bike bag is full of clever, user-friendly features designed to help you quickly and securely pack your precious bike in a such a way that significantly helps reduce the potential for damage during transit.

This versatile bike bag has been designed to accommodate a wide range of road and gravel bikes allowing you to pack your bike quickly without the need for multiple bike-tools. By simply removing the wheels, bike handle bars and pedals and using the crush protection inserts provided, packing your bike takes minutes and gives you the security required to travel in confidence.

34% off Merlin Cycles Elite Travel Bike Bag £249.00 BUY NOW AT 34% OFF

Looking to build a new gravel bike? Well, There is 20% off this Merlin Malt G2X Gravel Frameset.

The Merlin Malt G2X is our top of the range aluminium gravel frameset, it is also available as a full bike built with Shimano GRX. The third generation of our versatile gravel bike range features tweaked geometry, offering more comfort and stability as well as a more inclusive sizing range. With improved geometry and the simply effortless performance, the Merlin Malt G2X is our best aluminium gravel bike frameset yet!

The Merlin Malt G2X can handle a wide variety of terrain including muddy trails, gravel tracks and green lanes. This flexibility allows you to combine roads with a wide variety of other more challenging forms of terrain. Your adventures are no longer limited by your style of bike, open up flexibility in your rides and enjoy the pleasure and challenges which mixed terrain rides can offer.

20% off Merlin Malt G2X Gravel Frameset £389.95 BUY NOW AT 20% OFF

Wheels can be expensive. Therefore looking out for deals on wheelsets is a must when looking at upgrading your steed. Luckily Merlin have included this awesome deal on these DT Swiss PR1400 Dicut 21 Disc Clincher Road Wheels which have a huge 44% off!

The DT Swiss PR1400 Dicut 21 feature wide, asymmetrical rims that provide an outstanding stiffness-to-weight ratio. This disc brake versions is the perfect addition to add performance to any bike road or off-road. With high-quality DT Swiss 240 hubs, tubeless-compatible rims and an elegant design, this wheel was made for the challenges of the road.

44% off DT Swiss PR1400 Dicut 21 Disc Clincher Road Wheels - 700c £479.00 BUY NOW AT 44% OFF

If you're looking for some new break calipers, these Shimano Ultegra R8000 Brake Calipers are a great option for you with 51% off!

With these calipers, you get a clear sense of clear contact with balanced rigidity, weight and stopping power.

51% off Shimano Ultegra R8000 Brake Calipers - Pair £74.99 BUY NOW AT 51% OFF

The secret to a great ride is confident and secure braking. Letting it go where you want, knowing that you can stop when you want. The Apex 1 shift and brake controls, are built with Sram's proven HydroR braking system, that delivers a confidence stopping power on every ride. Mated to Sram's HydroR brake lever is the DoubleTap 11-speed shift lever, built to provide accurate shifting that you can rely on no matter where you ride.