Merlin Takeover - Extra savings on a massive range of bikes
Merlin Cycles is back for another brilliant Takeover and this week, they have a massive bike sale going on with extra savings applied at the checkout. Along with that, we’d found some cosy winter clothing that is going at some brilliant discounts.
Pre Stock-Take Bike Sale - Extra Discounts to be had
This is one to jump on if you’re looking to buy a new bike ready for next season’s gloriously sunny miles.
Ok, we can’t guarantee next year’s weather, but Merlin has some tidy additional discounts to be had on top of some already reduced bike prices.
There are road racers, gravel bikes, kids bikes and load more. We’ve picked out two of our highlights below but here is the sale in full if you’d like to browse.
20% off Sensa Giulia Evo Disc Ultegra Di2 Carbon Road Bike
EXTRA 20% OFF AT THE CHECKOUT
Ok, first up is this lightening fast road bike that is absolutely loaded with tech.
The carbon frame features loads of deep aero tube shapes and the bike also comes with snazzy carbon wheels for extra speed.
The Shimano Ultegra Di2 Disc groupset is perfection in our eyes and you can bag this bike with an extra £799 off right now!
14% off Wilier Jena Hybrid GRX Gravel E-Bike
EXTRA 20% OFF AT THE CHECKOUT
If you want something really fun then how about a capable off-road bike that has the bonus of a pedal-assist motor.
You’re getting a carbon frame with Shimano’s excellent GRX components and a 40Nm Ebikemotion hub motor that delivers 250W of extra pedalling power.
Point this thing up a gravelly hill and you’ll be flying like a pro.
Up to 38% off Castelli Perfetto RoS Convertible Cycling Jacket
There is nothing worse than being cold on a winter’s ride, but here in the UK, it rarely gets properly cold, instead staying at that lovely temperature that we like to call ‘disappointment' for about 6 months.
Castelli’s Perfetto is brilliant for the long slog through winter. It keeps the wind and light rain off, allowing your core to keep the rest of your body warm.
The close fit means that you won’t feel too slow and the breathability ensures that layering with a cosy base layer won’t leave you too sweaty.
The best price here is on the orange colour which looks great for visibility.
22% off Elite Direto XR-T Direct Drive Smart Trainer
This FE-C smart trainer is accurate to within 1.5% and has a max resistance of 3,600 watts.
While this certainly isn't the biggest discount that we've seen on the Direto, it has been very hard to find indoor smart trainers in stock over the last few months so grabbing one while you can is a good idea.
There are a lot of benefits of training indoors when the weather is rubbish. You can condense a ride down into specific intervals, allowing you to get a load of training done in a short amount of time. This is particularly useful if you’re working long hours with family commitments, or you just don’t want to spend loads of time training in the week.
For your £649, you’re getting an FE-C controlled trainer that can be controlled by third-party apps like Zwift, Trainer Road, and Rouvy. That makes the training experience much more immersive and with a power meter accuracy of 1.5%, you’ll be getting training data that you can rely on.
36% off Schwalbe Pro One Addix V-Guard Folding
If you’re not bothered by the trend for tubeless, then there are some brilliant deals to be found on standard clincher tyres.
Schwalbe's Pro One Addix V-Guard tyres are excellent, providing a fast ride that, thanks to the supple casing, is comfortable too. This version of the Pro One has been designed as a fast road tyre and you get plenty of features that make it perfectly suited to fast riding.
The V-Guard protection means that the tyre will help you get through winter with, hopefully, fewer punctures.
25% off Sportful Giara Thermal Bootie
We’ll finish today with an excellent thermal bootie from Sportful.
The Giara booties are designed for those cold days on the bike when you just need to stop the wind from getting at your feet.
These overshoes have wider cleat holes than you’d normally find, making them ideal for wearing on road, gravel and also MTB shoes.
The deals listed on this page are the best deals on the best cycling products we can find. If you purchase anything as a result of clicking on a deal, Farrelly Atkinson Ltd may earn some commission: on some we do, on some we don’t. Any money that we earn goes in to paying for road.cc and its sister sites off.road.cc and ebiketips.