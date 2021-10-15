Merlin Takeover - Extra savings on a massive range of bikes

Merlin Cycles is back for another brilliant Takeover and this week, they have a massive bike sale going on with extra savings applied at the checkout. Along with that, we’d found some cosy winter clothing that is going at some brilliant discounts.

This is one to jump on if you’re looking to buy a new bike ready for next season’s gloriously sunny miles.

Ok, we can’t guarantee next year’s weather, but Merlin has some tidy additional discounts to be had on top of some already reduced bike prices.

There are road racers, gravel bikes, kids bikes and load more. We’ve picked out two of our highlights below but here is the sale in full if you’d like to browse.

EXTRA 20% OFF AT THE CHECKOUT

Ok, first up is this lightening fast road bike that is absolutely loaded with tech.

The carbon frame features loads of deep aero tube shapes and the bike also comes with snazzy carbon wheels for extra speed.

The Shimano Ultegra Di2 Disc groupset is perfection in our eyes and you can bag this bike with an extra £799 off right now!

Sensa Giulia Evo Disc Ultegra Di2 Carbon £3999.00 Buy now at 20% off

EXTRA 20% OFF AT THE CHECKOUT

If you want something really fun then how about a capable off-road bike that has the bonus of a pedal-assist motor.

You’re getting a carbon frame with Shimano’s excellent GRX components and a 40Nm Ebikemotion hub motor that delivers 250W of extra pedalling power.

Point this thing up a gravelly hill and you’ll be flying like a pro.

Wilier Jena Hybrid GRX Gravel E-Bike £4499.00 buy now at 14% off

There is nothing worse than being cold on a winter’s ride, but here in the UK, it rarely gets properly cold, instead staying at that lovely temperature that we like to call ‘disappointment' for about 6 months.

Castelli’s Perfetto is brilliant for the long slog through winter. It keeps the wind and light rain off, allowing your core to keep the rest of your body warm.

The close fit means that you won’t feel too slow and the breathability ensures that layering with a cosy base layer won’t leave you too sweaty.

The best price here is on the orange colour which looks great for visibility.

Castelli Perfetto RoS Convertible Cycling Jacket Save up to 38%

This FE-C smart trainer is accurate to within 1.5% and has a max resistance of 3,600 watts.

While this certainly isn't the biggest discount that we've seen on the Direto, it has been very hard to find indoor smart trainers in stock over the last few months so grabbing one while you can is a good idea.

There are a lot of benefits of training indoors when the weather is rubbish. You can condense a ride down into specific intervals, allowing you to get a load of training done in a short amount of time. This is particularly useful if you’re working long hours with family commitments, or you just don’t want to spend loads of time training in the week.

For your £649, you’re getting an FE-C controlled trainer that can be controlled by third-party apps like Zwift, Trainer Road, and Rouvy. That makes the training experience much more immersive and with a power meter accuracy of 1.5%, you’ll be getting training data that you can rely on.

Elite Direto XR-T Smart Trainer £649.00 Buy now at 22% off

If you’re not bothered by the trend for tubeless, then there are some brilliant deals to be found on standard clincher tyres.

Schwalbe's Pro One Addix V-Guard tyres are excellent, providing a fast ride that, thanks to the supple casing, is comfortable too. This version of the Pro One has been designed as a fast road tyre and you get plenty of features that make it perfectly suited to fast riding.

The V-Guard protection means that the tyre will help you get through winter with, hopefully, fewer punctures.

Schwalbe Pro One Addix V-Guard Folding £37.50 buy now at 36% off

We’ll finish today with an excellent thermal bootie from Sportful.

The Giara booties are designed for those cold days on the bike when you just need to stop the wind from getting at your feet.

These overshoes have wider cleat holes than you’d normally find, making them ideal for wearing on road, gravel and also MTB shoes.