Merlin Takeover - Extra savings on awesome products

Merlin is back this week with another fantastic takeover where you can save big on a range of excellent products!

First up in this week's Merlin Takeover is this Mavic Ksyrium 30 Disc Road Wheelset!

Features 30mm deep tubeless friendly rim that is super light and dynamic topped off with Mavic's state-of-the-art Infinity hub so you get all of Mavic's top quality and performance.

The UST Road Tubeless system provides a smoother riding experience as well as a high level of puncher resistance so you don't have to worry when venturing out over some slightly rougher terrains.

The 30mm deep rim optimizes aero performance and improves stability in crosswinds.

34% off Mavic Ksyrium 30 Disc Road Wheelset - 700c £230.00 BUY NOW AT 34% OFF

Next up is another great wheelset from Mavic!

The Cosmic Elite UST takes riding to the next level thanks to Mavic's UST Tubeless Road Technology allowing you to ride with ease of mind with it being less likely to get a puncher when on the move.

By getting rid of the tube, you are able to ride with lower air pressure which increases speed and makes your overall experience much smoother.

The 30mm rim means that you cut through the air without fail making you super aero efficient!

35% off Mavic Cosmic Elite UST Disc Road Wheelset - 700c £279.00 BUY NOW AT 35% OFF

Here is another great wheelset from DT Swiss!

At the core of this all-around wheelset lies a modern, wide and light aluminium rim which allows for some wider tires.

The 32mm rims allow you to cut through the wind thanks to the aero efficiency.

44% off DT Swiss P 1800 Spline 32 Disc Road Wheelset - 700c £235.00 BUY NOW AT 44% OFF

This Maxxis Rambler folding gravel tire features tightly packed centre knobs which increase rolling efficiency on hardpack roads.

Furthermore, the spaced-out side knobs provide predictable cornering in varied terrain so you can corner with confidence.

42% off Maxxis Rambler Folding Exo TR Gravel Bike Tyre - 700c £34.99 BUY NOW AT 42% OFF

Next up is this Vittoria Corsa G2.0 Folding Road Tyre!

Featuring a premium cotton casing which conforms closer to the road’s surface, providing a smoother ride, easier rolling, and better grip.

The GRAPHENE 2.0 compound allows for higher speed so you can fly past your opponents when racing.

The 4 compounds in the tread increase the wear life of these tires so you don't have to worry about replacing them as often.

41% off Vittoria Corsa G2.0 Folding Road Tyre £38.50 BUY NOW AT 41% OFF

Next up is another Vittoria road tire!

Featuring 150 TPI Nylon casing which increases milage and is able to withstand a lot of intense training.

The GRAPHENE 2.0 compound allows for increased grip on wet roads making it perfect if you are riding in various different weather conditions.

54% off Vittoria Rubino Pro G2.0 Folding Road Tyre - 700c £19.50 BUY NOW AT 54% off

KASK’s engineers ran a series of tests in a wind tunnel to ensure this helmet provided the best thermo-cooling results to keep you cool on those warm summer days. This resulted in them making this helmet with a whopping 37 ventilation holes and on the inside, some new breathable and quick-dry padding.

Coming in at a weight of just 180g, you won't be adding any unwanted weight when you pack light.

Review: Kask Valegro helmet

Featuring a chin pad with an eco-leather strap to ensure maximum comfortability on those longer days.

If you are using this helmet to commute and still want your hair to look nice on the other side, the antistatic structure reduces helmet hair. This also means you won't have unwanted hair stuck in the helmet as well. Furthermore, the anti-bacterial padding ensures the helmet stays cleaner for longer.

Obviously, the main reason we wear a helmet when cycling is for safety. The Kast Valegro's in-Moulding technology assures a far better level of shock absorption so you can stay more protected.

49% off Kask Valegro Road Cycling Helmet £95.00 BUY NOW AT 49% OFF

Next up is this super stylish Castelli Gabba RoS short sleeve jersey!

Featuring Gore-Tex Infinium fabrics which increase the protection from the water making this jersey perfect for those wetter, rainy days.

In addition to this, this jersey features taped shoulder seams and a covered YKK Vislon zipper for additional rain protection.

50% off Castelli Gabba RoS Short Sleeve Cycling Jersey - AW21 £95.00 BUY NOW AT 50% OFF

These Castelli Free Aero Race 4 bib shorts are a great option for you if you are looking for a super reliable pair of bib shorts which are extremely comfy.

Featuring Forza fabric on the inner legs with 38% Lycra® content so you can find the perfect fit for you.

Furthermore, the Giro4 leg gripper elastic provides a better grip distributed over a larger area.

44% off Castelli Free Aero Race 4 Bib Shorts - SS21 £89.00 BUY NOW AT 44% OFF

These road cycling shoes are a great option for you if you are looking for an extremely comfortable and breathable pair of shoes.

Featuring a one-piece Synchwire™ upper with thermo-bonded exo-structure so you can regulate your body temperature with cooler feet.

Furthermore, the BOA® L6 dial allows you to easily adjust the fit of your shoes when on the move so you can ride in comfort all the time.