Merlin Takeover: DT Swiss, Pirelli, Sidi, Kask, & gravel frameset

Merlin Cycles are back again with another bundle of deals to show you. There’s a cracking deal that would be excellent if you’re looking for a first serious road bike along with a gravel frameset, wheels, helmets and loads more.

Sensa Aquila 105 Carbon Road Bike £1399.00 buy now at 18% off

This carbon road bike would make an excellent steed for hilly sportive courses.

Sensa hasn't tried anything silly with this bike, it's simply a smart-looking road bike that provides a comfortable ride while still being stiff enough for steep climbs.

The round tube profiles combined with a classic geometry mean that this bike should handle really well, like the SuperSix.

Merlin Malt G2X Gravel Frameset £389.95 Buy now at 20% off

Many people have quite a few components lying around and even if you don’t, building up a bike from scratch is brilliant.

Firstly, it is great fun to do and can teach you a lot about how to fix mechanical issues out on the road.

Then it is also the best way to get the perfect bike for your riding. If you’re starting with this frameset, you’re in a great place.

Kask Protone Helmet £119.00 Save up to 40%

We see a load of these helmets at races, the Protone offers riders a bit of an aero gain without the sweaty head of a full aero lid.

The helmet features large frontal vents that channel air over the head and out of large exhaust vents.

The back section of the helmet has a closed-off section to aid smooth airflow. Internally, the padding is made from a Coolmax material and it doesn't hold as much sweat as previous Kask helmets.

DT Swiss PR1400 Dicut 21 Disc £599.00 buy now at 29% off

These wheels feature all of the benefits that disc-specific rims can bring. When discs were introduced to road riders, we weren't exactly accepting. Little did we know of the benefits that they'd bring.

This wheelset from DT Swiss is designed specifically for disc brakes, with the rim being made wider thanks to the lack of braking surface.

The shape of the rim is also better able to support the tyre sidewall, giving a great profile for cornering grip.

Pirelli P Zero Velo Limited Edition Road Tyre £40.00 buy now at 20% off

The car tyre giant Pirelli has been expanding its range of bicycle tyres recently and by all accounts, they’re rather good.

The P Zero is their race offering, so you can expect a lightweight, speedy tyre.

Sidi Sixty Road Cycling Shoes £240.00 buy now at 27% off

Sidi’s cycling shoes are massively popular in the pro peloton and we can see why.

The shoes are comfortable and with their stiff carbon sole, they perform brilliantly too.

Sidi’s own ratchet dial closure system spreads pressure evenly to keep your feet comfortably locked in.

Blackburn Airtower 3 Floor Pump £26.99 buy now at 31% off

Putting air into your tyres isn’t the most glamourous of jobs but it needs doing.

Blackburn’s Airtower 3 features a steel barrel and base for durability. There’s also a 3” gauge that is nice and big for easy reading.

Moon Meteor/Comet Light Set £37.00 buy now at 38% off

We are now getting very close to that time of year where a post-work ride or early weekend spin requires a set of lights.

This combo from Moon will be perfect for getting you out of a pinch if your ride lasts a little too long and they’ll add visibility when riding during daylight hours