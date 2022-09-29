Merlin Takeover - DealClincher

Check out this Merlin Takeover where you can save huge on a range of awesome products!

If you're looking for some new, super comfy bib shorts, check out these Castelli Entrata Bib Shorts.

These Castelli Entrata bib shorts are designed with a KISS Air² seat pad for all-day-long comfort in the saddle.

Furthermore, Castelli used Pro Dry matte Lycra® which is great for compression and moisture management so you don't feel any discomfort.

The mesh bib straps allow for extra breathability which is great for those warmer days when being cool is key.

Coming in at a weight of just 175g, you won't be carrying around any unwanted weight with you!

Coming up to autumn, it's time to start looking at what garments are going to keep you warm. Check out these Castelli Velocissimo 5 Bib Tights!

Made from Castelli’s softest, stretchiest winter-tight fabric, these bib tights are designed to keep you warm in temperatures around the 10˚C mark.

Below the knee, the tights use Castelli’s Nano Flex fabric. This fleeced fabric is both warm and splash resistant, protecting your lower legs from spray in damp conditions that characterise much of the year's cooler months in the UK.

As the evenings start to draw in, a good lightest to see and be seen is essential for staying safe. Check out this Moon/Comet light combo

The front light is the Moon Meteor-X Pro which is a light-sensitive auto ON/OFF light which helps you save battery.

Furthermore, it is waterproof to IPX 4 so you don't have to worry when the rain starts.

The rear light is a Comet-X which is sure to keep you safe when riding on the roads at night time.

Both of these lights are rechargeable so you don't have to waste more and more money on batteries every time they run out. Simply plug them in and within just 2 hours you will have a full battery again.

With winter coming up, you will need to clean your bike more often. Check out these Muc-Off 5 cleaning brushes

With winter just around the corner, now is the time to start preparing your all-important cleaning products as where there is rain, there are bikes that need to be cleaned.

This selection of 5 brushes will help you fully clean your bike from frame to chain.

With this tool, it is simply what it says on the tin!

Check out this super cool and compact air tank inflator!

This air tank inflator provides continuous large airflow to pop-seal tubeless tyres.

Furthermore, it has 4-second inflation for most tubeless tyres with 160PSI charged in the tank.

This folding bike stand is perfect if you are looking for a portable and easy-to-use bike stand for when you're doing work on your bike!

The user-friendly folding design is suitable for all bikes, big or small.

The 360° grip helps you to hold your bike at any angle to help make your repair easier, this telescopic workstand also includes a helpful tool tray so you can keep your tools at arm's length.

Looking for some new road shoes? Check out these Merlin RC2s

This lightweight, stiff nylon-soled shoe includes a sophisticated Rollkin dial closure system combined with a loop and hook strap on the toe allowing you to micro-adjust the fit of the shoe for a super-secure fit without any unwanted pressure points across the top of the foot

The Merlin RC2 is a comfortable, efficient road shoe that’s ready to help take your cycling to the next level.

Ride into this summer in confidence with this super thermo-cooling Kask Valegro Road Cycling Helmet

KASK’s engineers ran a series of tests in a wind tunnel to ensure this helmet provided the best thermo-cooling results to keep you cool on those warm summer days. This resulted in them making this helmet with a whopping 37 ventilation holes and some new breathable and quick-dry padding on the inside.

Coming in at a weight of just 180g, you won't be adding any unwanted weight when you pack light.

Review: Kask Valegro helmet

Featuring a chin pad with an eco-leather strap to ensure maximum comfortability on those longer days.

If you are using this helmet to commute and still want your hair to look nice on the other side, the antistatic structure reduces helmet hair. This also means you won't have unwanted hair stuck in the helmet as well. Furthermore, the anti-bacterial padding ensures the helmet stays cleaner for longer.

Obviously, the main reason we wear a helmet when cycling is for safety. The Kast Valegro's in-Moulding technology assures a far better level of shock absorption so you can stay more protected.

The Wahoo Elemnt Roam GPS bike computer is built for the ride, allowing you to navigate yourself around as well as keeping a smart eye on your speed and statistics.

Its smart navigation features allow for on-device navigation including "Back on Track" re-routing which will get you to your destination even if you veer off course.

With a whopping 17-hour battery life, you can get quite a few hefty rides in before having to recharge!

The Elemnt Roam GPS bike computer makes it simple to explore whether you need turn-by-turn directions or just want to find the fastest way home.

Also included in this bundle are the Tickr Heart Rate Monitors, which help better understand your body's capabilities when riding.

This FE-C smart trainer is accurate to within 1.5% and has a max resistance of 3,600 watts.

While this certainly isn't the biggest discount that we've seen on the Direto, it has been very hard to find indoor smart trainers in stock over the last few months so grabbing one while you can is a good idea.

There are a lot of benefits of training indoors when the weather is rubbish. You can condense a ride down into specific intervals, allowing you to get a load of training done in a short amount of time. This is particularly useful if you’re working long hours with family commitments, or you just don’t want to spend loads of time training in the week.

Review: Elite Direto OTS Smart Trainer

Doing specific interval work during the week on a smart turbo allows you to control, with a great amount of specificity, the power that you’re riding at. We actually find it much easier to follow a complex interval session on the turbo than out on the open road where there are external factors like wind direction, gradient, or simply traffic.

A direct drive trainer is the best choice in our opinion as, compared to the wheel-driven type, direct drive is much quieter, eliminates wear of the rear tyre, and also prevents power loss from rear-wheel slips. The drawback to these trainers is that they can be more expensive, but that’s not the case with this Direto OTS at such a good sale price.

For your £649, you’re getting an FE-C controlled trainer that can be controlled by third-party apps like Zwift, Trainer Road, and Rouvy. That makes the training experience much more immersive and with a power meter accuracy of 1.5%, you’ll be getting training data that you can rely on.

The max resistance of 3,600 watts at 60kph is more than enough for even the most powerful sprinters, so you can be sure that you’ll be able to get a hard session done on this trainer. Once you’re done training, the Direto folds up for easy storage.

With adaptors that allow you to use 130 and 135 mm quick-release axles, as well as 142 x 12 mm thru-axles, most road bikes, will fit easily. There are also adaptors for BOOST 148 x 12 frames that are available separately.