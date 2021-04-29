Merlin Takeover - De Rosa, Castelli, Fizik, Kask and more

Merlin Cycles are back with another takeover that is packed with brilliant deals. We've got a lovely Italian bike, plenty of summer kit and a few components that would make cracking upgrades.

De Rosa SK Pininfarina Ultegra Carbon Road Bike £3350.00 Buy now at 27% off

If you’re looking for something a little special then this De Rosa will stand out from the crowd.

It’s a shame that we don’t see more of these bikes on UK roads as they ride exceptionally well with brilliant handling.

We’ve had the pleasure of riding de Rosa bikes in the twisty Italian hills and the bikes are great fun to chuck down technical descents.

This model comes with a full Shimano Ultegra Disc groupset you get the beautiful shift quality of the mechanical system paired with the easily controlled power of hydraulic disc brakes.

De Rosa has chosen a semi-compact groupset with the 36/52T chainrings and an 11-28T cassette at the back. That gives you a great balance of gears for faster riding.

Castelli Giro 103 Competizione Jersey £50.26 buy now at 42% off

Last year’s Giro d’Italia was the 103rd edition of the race and this kit from race sponsor Castelli celebrates the race.

Castelli has been making some great cycling kit for years and their range now includes designs for different riders. You don’t have to be a racing snake anymore to wear their kit.

These leaders jersey designs are replicas of the jerseys worn in the race and we really like them. They are simple and elegant and you can

Fizik Arione R3 Saddle £79.00 Save up to 41%

This is quite possibly one of the most common saddles that we see on road bikes these days. The Airone offers a relatively traditional shape, but with a modern twist.

The wings of the saddle are designed to flex with the rider and many find this to be the magic combination for comfort.

The best thing for us though is this incredible price. It makes an important upgrade that bit cheaper. The cheapest is the standard width with the black logos.

Vision Team 30 Comp Wheelset £149.99 Buy now at 32% off

Vision is the sponsor of Bahrain Victorious and a number of other pro teams and they make some rather speedy hoops.

This set of Team 30 Comp hoops features a semi-deep alloy rim that provides a little aero advantage while maintaining excellent braking.

The wheels are a good choice if you’re looking to upgrade a set of basic stock wheels and you’re on a tight budget.

Ridley Fenix SLC Disc Frameset £1599.00 buy now at 56% off

Ridley’s Fenix SLC Disc frameset is a new breed of fast endurance bikes that are spot-on for normal roadies.

The geometry is just a little more relaxed than a race bike but you’re still going to get a fast ride.

There is space for wider road tyres and included in the firmest is the integrated bar/stem which looks brilliant.

Time Osmos 12 Road Cycling Shoes £135.00 buy now at 52% off

The testers over at road.cc loved these shoes, complimenting for a comfortable fit and a stiff sole.

Merlin Cycles has a great range of sizes at this excellent price, so if you’re in need of a new pair of cycling shoes, look no further.

Kask Infinity Aero Road Helmet £80.00 Buy now at 50% off

One of the original aero road helmets, this clever design allowed you to pick between a fully closed design and ventilation.

The central section of the outer shell can be slid back to reveal two large vents, a design feature that made this great for racing and riding in varied terrain and weather.

You get the same great fit and comfortable closure system that Kask is famous for. It’s a great helmet for fast riding.

Vittoria Corsa G+ Twin Pack With FREE Tubes £64.99 Buy now at 47% off

We love Vittoria's Corsa G+ tyres and this bundle gets you two at a great price with free Continental Race inner tubes!

There's a choice of widths, though if you can fit them into your frame, we'd highly recommend the 25mm. It rolls beautifully and adds so much comfort on broken roads.