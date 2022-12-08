Merlin Takeover - Cinelli, DeRosa, Shimano & more!

This week Merlin is back with another amazing Merlin Takeover where we can get some outstanding deals on some of our favourite brands such as Cinelli, DeRosa, Shimano & more!

If you're looking for a new carbon road bike, you should check out this 2023 Cinelli Veltrix Caliper Centaur Carbon Road Bike!

The Veltrix is Cinelli's carbon monocoque endurance frame. It is comfortable enough to ride at a smooth pace all day or fast enough to use for Strava smashing rides.

The Veltrix uses Dynamic Race Geometry which means that the ratio between the top tube and seat tube never differs between frame sizes, offering the optimum position in the saddle for power transfer and aerodynamics regardless of size.

It perfectly aligns the rider's centre of gravity, resulting in sublime handling.

27% off Cinelli Veltrix Caliper Centaur Carbon Road Bike - 2023 £1379.00 BUY NOW AT 27% OFF

Check out this De Rosa 838 Rival Axs Road Bike; currently with 30% off!

The 838 DISC is De Rosa's latest creation and it's a bike that doesn't care about frills.

Simple, decisive, and effective lines with a clear mission: welcoming you into De Rosa's world, without compromising on style and performance.

The frame of the new De Rosa 838 is made of carbon, weighing about 900 grams, it is a slightly sloping frame and offers a beautiful balance with the out-of-saddle.

The stout down tube stands out and the bottom bracket is elliptical to ensure greater stiffness.

The chainstays are minimal and the head tube is able to accommodate the fully integrated cable routing for a very clean look and reduced aerodynamic impact. The fork accommodates tyres up to 32mm.

30% off De Rosa 838 Rival Axs Road Bike - 2022 £3430.00 BUY NOW AT 30% OFF

Looking for a new gravel chainset? Check out this 1x11 speed Shimano GRX 810 Gravel Chainset!

Shimano's GRX 810 crank balances weight and efficiency for mixed-terrain gravel riding.

Gearing options cater for the specific demands of gravel tracks and to maintain tighter gear steps for maintaining pedalling cadence.

The narrow wide style chaining helps keep the chain in line for maximum control, giving you confidence in every pedal stroke.

46% off Shimano GRX 810 Gravel Chainset - 1x11 Speed £119.00 BUY NOW AT 46% OFF

I you're looking for a new 650b road wheelset, you should check out this Mavic Allroad SL Road+ Wheelset!

The Road+ Allroad wheel is made with wider rims and a 650B diameter to help you tackle the roughest roads, pavé, gravel or dirt with speed, control and a dynamic ride quality.

Wider 650B rims let you run larger, high-volume tires and still maintain the responsive handling of a normal road bike 5cm of plush “tire travel” improves traction and comfort, prevents pinch flats, and lets you dial in the perfect tire pressure for the terrain UST Tubeless compatibility for lower rolling resistance.

ISM4D rim is only 440g Patented lightweight aero spokes Automatic bearing preload (QRM Auto) requires no adjustment and guarantees long-term durability Fore drilling doesn't require the use of rim tape - 30g saved per wheel.

28% off Mavic Allroad SL Road+ Wheelset - 650B £449.00 BUY NOW AT 28% OFF

Looking for a new lightweight helmet? Check out this Abus Aventor Road Bike Helmet!

The ABUS Aventor is a unique helmet for demanding road cyclists.

It combines innovative design with excellent functions modern technologies like Forced Air Cooling guarantee maximum ventilation whilst ensuring the helmet remains lightweight.

Its fine adjustment system is also suitable for ponytails. The model provides the very latest ABUS safety technology.

30% off Abus Aventor Road Bike Helmet £79.99 BUY NOW AT 30% OFF

In need of some new road cycling shoes? Check out these Sidi Genius 10 Road Cycling Shoes!

The Sidi Genius 10 Road Shoe combines great comfort and top performance, Techno 3-push fastening and light and stiff carbon fibre sole's make this a road shoe ideal for racers or long-distance cyclists.

Microfibra Techpro Matt fabric is a microfiber PU Made in Italy. It is considered a highly technological and innovative, eco-friendly leather suitable for technical and sports products which require high-performance levels.

The Soft Instep Closure System is a wide, anatomically curved strap combined with a soft, thermo-formed EVA pad that distributes pressure evenly over the instep area.

36% off Sidi Genius 10 Road Cycling Shoes £159.00 BUY NOW AT 36% OFF

Keep your bike squeaky clean with this Muc-Off 5 Cleaning Brush Set!

Designed to clean your frame and all components whilst caring for your bike's delicate finish.

Brush Set contains:

1x Claw Brush

1x Detailing Brush

1x Soft Washing Brush

1x Two Prong Brush

1x Wheel & Component Brush

63% off Muc-Off 5 Cleaning Brush Set £13.00 BUY NOW AT 63% OFF

This smart travel floor pump is a super cool and useful gadget to add do your collection!

The Silca Viaggio Travel Pump is a highly refined collapsible floor pump with a 1% accurate Bluetooth® enabled pressure gauge and SILCA’s award-winning HIRO chuck.

The pump folds down into a waxed-canvas tool roll for easy transport. Perfect for the uncompromising cyclist seeking a highly portable and packable floor pump the Viaggio travel pump delivers the desired volume, efficiency and accuracy of a full-sized SILCA floor pump.

Traditional travel pumps sacrifice too many features in the name of portability, as a solution Silca has designed a compact, folding pump that incorporates the stability and ergonomics of a full-sized floor pump combined with a highly accurate and easily readable gauge.

35% off Silca Viaggio Travel Floor Pump £179.00 BUY NOW AT 35% OFF

The Merlin Pro folding work stand is perfect for the home mechanic, who loves to keep their bike in top working condition.

The user-friendly folding design is suitable for all bikes, big or small. The 360° grip helps you to hold your bike at any angle to help make your repair easier, this telescopic works and also includes a helpful tool tray so you can keep your tools at arm's length.

The Pro version features 4 sturdy legs for extra support making this perfect for big travel bikes.

59% off Merlin Pro Folding Work Stand £47.50 BUY NOW AT 59% OFF

Designed to pivot almost 180 degrees and fold flat for maximum storage space efficiency, Steadyrack Classic Racks can be mounted on virtually any wall. For aero bike frames, use a Steadyrack Fender Rack.



Whether you’re handy with the drill or it’s your first-time on the job the guides make installation easy. To use any of Steadyrack's wall mounted bike racks, pull down the top arm, push your bike into the rack and pivot from side-to-side it’s that simple!