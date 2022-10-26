Merlin Takeover - Cinelli, DeRosa, Cannondale & more!

Merlin is back this week with another awesome Merlin Takeover where you can save on some of your favourite brands including Cinelli, DeRosa, Cannondale & more!

If you're looking for a new endurance bike to not only enjoy but race if needed, this 2023 Cinelli Veltrix Caliper Centaur Carbon Road Bike is a great option for you!

Featuring a Columbus Carbon Monocoque frame and fork, this bike is kept super light as well as extremely durable.

The Campagnolo Centaur 11 Speed groupset is perfect for riding at various different speeds and getting optimal performance.

Looking for a super light, reliable road frameset? Check out this De Rosa King Carbon road frameset!

This frameset features a full carbon frame and fork which keeps the overall weight down.

The position of the rear brake increases braking power so you can break with confidence.

If you're in the market for a new highly versatile wheelset, you should check out this Cannondale Hollowgram 35 Carbon Clincher Disc Road Wheelset.

The wheels are deep enough to slice through the wind helping to save watts when needed, and the low weight improves handling and acceleration.

The HG35 is at home on any terrain you find yourself riding on again extending this wheelset's versatility.

If you're looking for some new road wheels that will cut through the air and also provide you with optimal durability, this Vision SC 55 Carbon Clincher Disc Road Wheelset is a great option for you!

The full carbon 55mm depth rim is perfect for you to cut through the wind with ease

Furthermore, these wheels are tubeless-ready, lessening the chances of a detrimental, ride-stopping puncher when riding on different terrains.

Coming in at a weight of just 1680g per pair, you won't be carrying any unwanted weight around with you.

If you're looking for some new, super comfy bib shorts, check out these Castelli Entrata Bib Shorts. Currently with a whopping 51% off!

These Castelli Entrata bib shorts are designed with a KISS Air² seat pad for all-day-long comfort in the saddle.

Furthermore, Castelli used Pro Dry matte Lycra® which is great for compression and moisture management so you don't feel any discomfort.

The mesh bib straps allow for extra breathability which is great for those warmer days when being cool is key.

Coming in at a weight of just 175g, you won't be carrying around any unwanted weight with you!

With winter just around the corner, a nice cosy winter jacket is essential to staying comfortable when out riding. If you don't have one already or are looking to upgrade, check out this Castelli Go Cycling Jacket with a jaw-dropping 57% off!

The Castelli Go is a super versatile cycling jacket as it can be used as a light shell for mild conditions or, paired with a thicker base layer, used in cold conditions.

The Go Jacket uses Gore-Tex Infiniumo Windstopper 150 fabric in a softshell construction, offering protection from the wind and the rain for those wetter days.

A zippered chest pocket provides secure storage and quick access to valuables, an internal stretch wrist design integrates perfectly with gloves to block out any cold or wet, a reflective strip across the lower back, and a YKK® Vislon zipper makes for easy opening and closing.

If you're looking for an all-round bike tire, this Schwalbe One Tube-Type Addix Performance RaceGuard Folding Tyre is a great option for you!

Schwalbe One’s road bike tyre is designed with the technology of the highest level and is fast, reliable and agile.

Thus, making it the perfect all-rounder for cyclists who prefer to ride with tubes.

The RaceGuard protection belt provides excellent protection against flats so you can ride with confidence.

Furthermore, the ADDIX compound provides speed and grip.

With the clocks changing next week, a good set of lights is essential for riding in the dark!

This light set is perfect for you if you are a commuter and want to stay safe on the road as the sun sets.

Simply charge the lights for 2 hours and you will be set to go.

The Quick release universal bracket makes this light set super easy to get on and off your bike to charge between rides.

Let out your inner bike mechanic and repair your bike with this Park Tool Advanced Mechanic Toolkit AK-5!

Park Tool has put together this set of carefully chosen tools to do basic maintenance and cleaning as well as perform a wide variety of repairs and adjustments on just about any bicycle.

This a perfect way to start or add to your collection of shop-quality bicycle tools.

It now includes the latest volume of the Big Blue Book, BBB-4The AK-5 includes a tough toolbox to protect your investment.

Looking for some new overshoes for this winter? Check out these Endura road overshoes with 29% off!

Endura was the first to produce neoprene in bike overshoes. The neoprene Road Overshoe has been a best-seller in Endura's overshoe range for many years.

Endura knows a thing or two about bad conditions and they know comfort was a key consideration when updating the Road Overshoe.

To improve pedalling comfort, the decision was taken to offset the rear zip, moving at away from the flex point behind your ankle reducing the chance of it digging in.