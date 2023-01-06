Merlin Takeover - Cinelli, De Rosa, Orro + Much More!

This week Merlin is here with a super awesome takeover. Bringing you the best deals from brands such as Cinelli, De Rosa, Orro + Much More!

If you're looking for a new endurance bike to not only enjoy but race if needed, this 2023 Cinelli Veltrix Caliper Centaur Carbon Road Bike is a great option for you!

Featuring a Columbus Carbon Monocoque frame and fork, this bike is kept super light as well as extremely durable.

The Campagnolo Centaur 11 Speed groupset is perfect for riding at various different speeds and getting optimal performance.

Cinelli Veltrix Caliper Centaur Carbon Road Bike - 2023

If you love speed but also fancy an enjoyable, comfortable ride, this De Rosa Idol Revival road bike could be perfect for you!

The De Rosa Idol is a truly unique bike; designed with beautiful lines and aesthetics that set it apart from other bikes.

The geometry is a clear example of the capability and intent that underlies each and every De Rosa frame.

The Idol is the perfect bike for every epic ride and will stay just as comfortable after several hours in the saddle, as it was when your ride began. Helping you do more hours in the saddle without feeling it.

This bike truly mixes the perfect blend of comfort and performance, allowing the rider to go faster for longer.

De Rosa Idol Rival Axs Road Bike - 2022

Whip around your favourite trails with supreme control and heart-racing speed with this Orro Terra C Ekar gravel bike!

The Orro Terra C is characterised by its light responsive ride quality, built with the specifications necessary to provide capable control across varied terrain. Ensured to make your next adventure, new route, or old commute a total blast.

The geometry is poised to descend and corner with ease inspiring confidence when riding off-road.

When riding on the road the excellent power transfer provided by the carbon layup is immediately apparent and feels just at home on a smooth surface.

Innegra fibres are woven into the carbon at strategic locations to protect the frame from impact damage; this ensures the 'light and fast' design ethos is met with the durability riders expect.

The Terra C has a semi-integrated front end for an ultra-clean aesthetic.

The cables enter the frame via a cable box on the headset and run internally through the headtube, protecting them from the elements completely.

Apart from looking seriously slick this also means the frame suffers no cable rub abrasion to the headtube when the handlebars are turned, and no interference with handlebar bags.

Orro Terra C Ekar Gravel Bike

Avid gravel rider that wants a bit of help on those more challenging hills? Check out this Niner RLT E9 RDO Gravel E-Bike with a huge 39% off!

This Bosch-powered, cargo-capable, front suspension-ready, and flat-bar-friendly gravel e-bike is set to take you on a world of adventures.

This bike will easily glide over most surfaces, featuring a carbon frame and some Stans NoTubes Arch wheels. No matter how rough or uneven.

Being cargo capable, you can carry what you need to stay away for a few days making it the perfect bike for venturing out into the wild.

The Bosch Performance Line Speed drive system propels a rider to 28 miles per hour with a 500wh battery for longer distances.

No matter whether you are doing endurance races, century rides, or commuting in style, the GTD delivers pure riding joy on every single ride.

The GTD V2 is Kinesis's flagship titanium disc road frameset, the V2 hosts refinements for an even more unforgettable ride.

Featuring an increased tyre, mudguard clearance and mounting point for a dynamo lamp.

Provisions for full gear outer cable from the shifter to the rear derailleur. This protects against water and dirt ingress, preserving shifting performance for longer.

Kinesis GTD V2 Titanium Road Disc Frameset

If you're in the market for a new highly versatile wheelset, you should check out this Cannondale Hollowgram 35 Carbon Clincher Disc Road Wheelset.

The wheels are deep enough to slice through the wind helping to save watts when needed, and the low weight improves handling and acceleration.

The HG35 is at home on any terrain you are riding on, extending this wheelset's versatility.

Cannondale Hollowgram 35 Carbon Clincher Disc Road Wheelset

If you're looking for a new wheelset that truly balances width and stiffness, you should check out this DT Swiss P 1800 Spline 23 Disc Road Wheelset!

At the core of this all-around wheelset lies a modern, wide and light aluminium rim.

Being the foundation of the P 1800 Spline 23, it makes for a balanced width-to-stiffness-to-weight ratio.

This rim is complemented by a hub featuring DT Swiss' proven pawl system freehub as well as a high-end build with bladed spokes and elaborate aluminium nipples.

These features make it a premium training wheel easily able to race your mates when the city limit sign comes up.

DT Swiss P 1800 Spline 23 Disc Road Wheelset

Looking for some new clip-in pedals to start a new adventure? Check out these Look Keo Classic 3s!

These Look Keo Classic 3 pedals are super simple to use as you can quickly adjust the cleat entry/release tension for an easy clip-out. Furthermore, their large and wide contact surface area provides excellent pedalling stability.

The Look Kéo Classic 3 spindle is made up of an oversized steel axle with miniature ball bearings (12 mm inside x 18 mm outside) and a needle-bearing cartridge for improved wear resistance.

A spacer is used to hold the needle-bearing cartridge in place. A new method of fitting the spindle into the pedal body also ensures the prolonged reliability of these Look pedals.

Look Keo Classic 3 Pedals

Worried about punchers all the time? Check out these Schwalbe Durano Plus Addic Performace-Lime Wired Tires!

These tires offer maximum puncture protection for race bikes! Due to SmartGuard puncture protection, Durano Plus achieves a unique level of protection for road bike tyres.

This makes Durano Plus the most puncture-resistant road bike tyre available allowing you to ride with confidence.

Furthermore, they are also optimised by the high-performance Addix Compound, and mileage and grip are at the highest level. Professional athletes and ambitious cyclists rely on these qualities in their training.

Schwalbe Durano Plus Addix Performance-Line Wired Tyre - 700c

If you're looking for a great road tire for all weather conditions, you should check out this Continental Grand Prix 4-Season Road Tyre!

The Continental Grand Prix 4-season tyre features extra protection layers for harsh weather conditions making it a great race tyre with the bonus of extra grip and protection.

The Black "Max Grip Silica" compound is optimised for wet weather adhesion, low temperatures and extended tread life.

Coming in at a weight of approx 220g (each) these tires won't be adding too much weight to your set-up either!