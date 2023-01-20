Merlin Takeover - Cinelli, De Rosa, Fulcrum and more!

This week Merlin is back with another awesome Takeover where you can save on some of your favourite brands including Cinelli, De Rosa, Fulcrum and more!

If you're looking for a new endurance bike to not only enjoy but race if needed, this 2023 Cinelli Veltrix Caliper Centaur Carbon Road Bike is a great option for you!

Featuring a Columbus Carbon Monocoque frame and fork, this bike is kept super light as well as extremely durable.

The Campagnolo Centaur 11 Speed groupset is perfect for riding at various different speeds and getting optimal performance.

If you're in the market for a new road bike which stands out in the pack, you should check out this De Rosa 838 Rival Axs Road Bike!

The 838 DISC is De Rosa's latest creation and it's a bike that doesn't care about frills. Simple, decisive, and effective lines with a clear mission: welcoming you into De Rosa's world, without compromising on style and performance. The frame of the new De Rosa 838 is made of carbon, weighing about 900 grams, it is a slightly sloping frame and offers a beautiful balance with the out-of-saddle.

The stout down tube stands out and the bottom bracket is elliptical to ensure greater stiffness. The chainstays are minimal and the head tube is able to accommodate the fully integrated cable routing for a very clean look and reduced aerodynamic impact. The fork accommodates tyres up to 32mm.

Ride gravel and are in need of some new wheels? Check out this Fulcrum Rapid Red 5 DB Clincher Gravel Wheelset!

Bikepacking, unsupported bike races, breaking free from the limits of tarmac roads? Unpaved tracks, exciting journeys, trails and new horizons... B-Road or "gravel" bikes are exceptionally popular, and the Rapid Red 5 DB wheel has been designed and developed by Fulcrum for this kind of riding

A decent pair of cycling shoes is a must when getting into riding more seriously. Therefore, you should check out these Sidi Sixty Road Cycling Shoes!

As a celebration of their 60th year, Sidi has released the Sixty road cycling shoe. Handmade in Italy to the highest standards, the beautiful Sixty incorporates cutting-edge technology into a shoe with Sidi's classic, timeless Italian style.

The shoe features an advanced carbon sole, designed for excellent power transfer whilst allowing some flex at the front of the shoe to aid comfort for long days in the saddle. The sole also features an integrated vent which can be opened or closed for seasonal comfort.

The latest Sidi closure system, Tecno-4, features rapid closure and release. The front of the shoe has a high-security velcro strap with integrated teeth which lock together when closed. Like other Sidi shoes, the Tecno-4 closure unit is replaceable.

Sixty's upper section is made from TechPro Microfibre. This supple, yet supportive material is innovative and eco-friendly, featuring water repellency, great breathability and anti-mould treatment. The nylon mesh upper helps with breathability and all-day riding comfort. The heel incorporates Sidi Reflex inserts, these aid support and retention, as well as add extra visibility for gloomy riding conditions.

Get aero with this Kask Utopia WG11 Road Cycling Helmet!

Aerodynamics is at the forefront of Utopia’s design with ventilation also a key factor considered during its development. Utopia is suitable for road racing and triathlon, it can be used year-round in all climates, due to its refined design to keep the rider cool, especially when riding at high speed.

Utopia uses breathable and quick-dry padding, offering a 5mm layer of fast-wicking material called Resistex®* that takes moisture away from the rider’s head and moves it to the helmet’s outer shell, contributing to a helmet that’s comfortable to wear all day.

Ride in style with this stylish, convertible Castelli Perfetto RoS jacket with a huge 57% off!

This Castelli Perfetto RoS Convertible Jacket gives you unbeatable dry-weather comfort whilst keeping you protected when the heavens open.

Worrying about potential weather conditions before setting out on a ride will be a thing of the past – simply layer up according to the temperatures expected and enjoy your winter training.

Each arm is zipped just above the elbows giving you the opportunity to own two garments in one. The zippers aren’t visible or felt when worn owing to a sleek design. On cooler days you’ve got a Perfetto RoS Long Sleeve Jacket and on more moderate days a Gabba.

The new Gore-Tex Infinium fabrics utilized in the Perfetto RoS Long Sleeve are the result of a dedicated collaboration between Castelli’s R & D team and Gore – offering unrivaled, high-grade water protection, keeping you dry when the heavens open.

Keeping your hands warm when riding is essential. Check out these Castelli Mortirolo cycling gloves with a whopping 45% off!

Gloves that offer decent protection in mild to cool weather should feature in any cyclist’s wardrobe. The Mortirolo Glove is a mid-weight glove ideal for those days when the weather can’t make up its mind, but you’re set on riding.

The Mortirolo is windproof and splashproof thanks to its GORE–TEX™ body. The membrane on the fabric keeps the elements out but allows any excessive heat and moisture to escape, preventing hands from feeling clammy when the temperature does rise or the ride intensifies and your body is working harder. A silicone print on the palms makes for an excellent grip. A YKK® water-repellent zipper across the back of the hand makes for easy on and off, and a secure fit.

Need a little extra space when out for rides? Check out this Zefal Z-Light Ultralight Saddlebag!

This bag is not only super light, but it also features a water-repellent 420D Ripstop polyester outer so that your belongings stay safe and dry.

The double Velcro straps to fix on the seat post make this bag super easy to use so you don't have to faf.

Check out this super cool and compact air tank inflator!

This air tank inflator provides continuous large airflow to pop-seal tubeless tyres.

Furthermore, it has 4-second inflation for most tubeless tyres with 160PSI charged in the tank.

With winter coming up, you will need to clean your bike more often. Check out these Muc-Off 5 cleaning brushes with 65% off!

With winter just around the corner, now is the time to start preparing your all-important cleaning products as where there is rain, there are bikes that need to be cleaned.

This selection of 5 brushes will help you fully clean your bike from frame to chain.