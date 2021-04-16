Merlin Takeover - Castelli, Vittoria, Ridley, 3T & more

Merlin Cycles is back for another takeover and this one is full of clothing bargains to get you ready for a summer of cycling.

3T Strada Team Red eTap Aero Road Bike £5250.00 buy now at 42% off

If you're not a pro then the 3T Strada is brilliant, with simplified gearing and a fabulous frame.

3T was certainly radical when they designed this bike. It centres around a very aero frameset that is 1X specific. That is to say, you only get 11 gears, the horror.

The pros complained about it, though we've also heard from loads of other top riders that really liked the bike.

In the real world, this system works really well and the bike being designed around 28mm tyres is a great thing in our eyes.

Ridley Fenix SLC Disc Frameset £1599.00 buy now at 56% off

Ridley’s Fenix SLC Disc frameset is a new breed of fast endurance bikes that are spot-on for normal roadies.

The geometry is just a little more relaxed than a race bike but you’re still going to get a fast ride.

There is space for wider road tyres and included in the firmest is the integrated bar/stem which looks brilliant.

Vittoria Corsa G+ Twin Pack With FREE Tubes £64.99 Buy now at 47% off

We love Vittoria's Corsa G+ tyres and this bundle gets you two at a great price with free Continental Race inner tubes!

There's a choice of widths, though if you can fit them into your frame, we'd highly recommend the 25mm. It rolls beautifully and adds so much comfort on broken roads.

Panaracer Gravel King SK £32.99 Buy now at 27% off

Getting a gravel tyre right is pretty tricky. They've got to be robust, fast, grippy, tubeless and puncture resistant.

It's a tough one to nail, but Pananracer has done it. Not only do the customer reviews give this a 5/5, David Arthur loved these when he tested them for road.cc

The tyres are really robust, with David not only riding puncture free, but also noticing no cuts over the several months that he tested them for.

These are also easy to set up tubeless and provide a great ride at lower pressures.

Castelli Giro Trofeo Short Sleeve Cycling Jersey £52.00 buy now at 42% off

Last year’s Giro d’Italia was the 102nd edition of the race and this kit from race sponsor Castelli celebrates the race.

Castelli has been making some great cycling kit for years and their range now includes designs for different riders. You don’t have to be a racing snake anymore to wear their kit.

This Trofeo features a simple black design with a print that replicates the beautiful trophy awarded to the winner of the Giro d’Italia.

Merlin 3/4 Bib Tights £24.95 buy now at 29% off

This is the first piece of Merlin’s own cycle clothing that we’re featuring today and its an absolute bargain.

The 3/4 bib tights, sometimes known as bib knickers, are a spring favourite of many cycists.

They give protection to the big muscles and the knees while allowing you to keep cool via ventilation around the shins.

Merlin Saddle Bag Kit - Small £11.99 Buy now at 40% off

A ride essential for every cyclist, this kit will get you set for roadside repairs.

The kit includes a multitool with 2mm, 3mm, 4mm, 5mm and 6mm Allen keys, flat head and Philips screwdrivers and a chain splitter. There are also 2 x Tyre Levers and an inner tube repair kit.

It all comes in a little bag that can be strapped to the underside of your saddle.

Merlin RC2 Road Bike Shoes £62.50 buy now at 22% off

Looking for a bargain pair of cycling shoes? This is a great deal.

The shoes from Merlin get a rigid nylon sole to better transfer the power from your legs into the pedals. There’s also a retention dial and lace system that allows for micro adjustments to the fit of the shoe.

That’s a lot of tech that it packed into such a good price.

Merlin SPD-SL Shimano Cleats £7.99 buy now at 47% off

To get your new shoes working with a pair of Shimano SPD-SL pedals, you’re going to need the right cleats.

These fit Shimano pedals and offer 6º of float.

Koo Open Sunglasses £99.00 buy now at 50% off

Rounding out a great set of deals today is a brilliant half price deal on these Koo sunglasses.

The Koo Open sunnies feature an interesting folding pivot rather than the usual hinge design and there is also an adjustable folding nose piece.