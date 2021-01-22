Merlin Takeover - Castelli, Fizik, Lezyne, Ridley, Wilier & more

Merlin Cycles have got a brilliant takeover this week that is packed with some brilliant winter warmers.

We’ve got some brilliant winter kit form the likes of Castelli, Altura and SealSkinz along with two excellent frameset deals and a whole load more.

Castelli Reflex Overshoes £55.00 Buy now at 50% off

Tired of getting wet, cold feet on those winter’s rides? A god set of overshoes is just what you need.

These Castelli Reflex overshoes have a breathable but windproof design with a fleece lining that works wonder in keeping your feet warm.

Castelli has included taped seams and a waterproof zipper for excellent water-resistance. The silver finish is great of adding visibility in low light conditions.

Altura Nightvision V Waterproof Gloves £22.00 buy now at 45% off

Many of us that ride to work will get the pleasure of riding in quite a bit of rain. If you’re a keen winter roadie, then you’ll be in that club too.

Waterproof winter gloves are a great way to keep your hands dry and warm in the worst weather.

These Altura gloves are a bit of a bargain and they boast a reflective print, making these a great commuting option.

Castelli Lightness 2 Gloves £30.00 Buy now at 25% off

If your hands don’t get that cold, even in the coldest conditions, then these Castelli gloves could be just the thing that you need as they offer lightweight protection.

For those of you that like a set of warm gloves for autumn and spring rides, these are also a great option as the thermoflex fabric blocks chilly winds, allowing your hands to stay comfortable.

Sealskinz Waterproof All Weather £35.99 buy now at 20% off

These deep winter gloves do a good job of keeping most of the rain out and away from your hands.

They’re designed for those days when the rain is going to be falling for the entirety of your ride and while they protect against cool temperatures, they’re not for the coldest weather.

Fizik Vento Argo R3 Kium Rail Road Saddle £99.00 buy now at 27% off

Comfort on the bike starts with a good saddle and Fizik has some excellent designs.

This stubby saddle is great for getting comfortable in an aero position and we love the wide central channel.

Lezyne Zecto Drive 250/80 Bike Light Set £46.96 buy now at 25% off

While we are moving towards brighter days, the need for lights is still great.

This set is perfect for being seen and the bright flash modes are strong enough for use as daytime running lights.

Wilier Jaroon Rival Gravel Bike £1749.00 buy now at 33% off

Simply finding a bike that is in-stock these days is hard enough so to find one with good stock levels and a brilliant spec sheet at a great price is really good.

The Jaroon is a bike that will suit a rider that is looking to mix up road riding with some gravel paths and simply heading off the beaten track.

The steel frame provides a smooth ride and Wilier has engineered in space for 42mm tyres.

Sram’s Rival groupset provides fast shifting along with powerful hydraulic braking.

Prorace Rapide Carbon Frameset £499.00 buy now at 64% off

Many of us have quite a bit of time on our hands at the moment and if you want to fill that time, then building a bike is a great project to tackle.

You can get the perfect build for your riding needs and this all starts with the frameset.

This ProRace Rapide carbon frame is ideal for a fast sportive bike or weekend racer. How you build it is up to you.

Ridley Fenix SLC Disc Frameset £1599.00 buy now at 56% off

Ridley’s Fenix SLC Disc frameset is a new breed of fast endurance bikes that are spot-on for normal roadies.

The geometry is just a little more relaxed than a race bike but you’re still going to get a fast ride.

There is space for wider road tyres and included in the firmest is the integrated bar/stem which looks brilliant.

Wilier Crono TT Carbon Frameset £1249.00 Buy now at 58% off

Like 2020, it seems that time trialling is set to be the only form of road racing in Britain for much of 2021.

Building a TT bike is on the to-do list of many racers and this Crono TT frame, with its deep tube shapes, would be a great place to start.

We’d be looking for a disc wheel and a super slippery front end to make a super-fast race rig.