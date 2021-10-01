Merlin Takeover - Castelli Aero kit, Kask, Winter Jacket deal & more

Merlin Cycles are here for another packed takeover and there are some brilliant deals to be had. We’ve got a brilliant winter jacket deal that will get you ready for the cold weather to come, a jersey and bibs bundle from the excellent Castelli, a set of bombproof disc wheels for under £100 and a whole load more.

Castelli Aero Race Jersey & Bib Short Bundle £160.00 buy now at 46% off

Let’s start with this brilliant bundle from Castelli. The Aero Race 6.0 jersey and Free Aero Race 4 bib shorts are an excellent combination for road riding.

Ok, so we might have lost the weather for riding in just a jersey and bibs, but this would be a great investment for next year.

You can also still use your new kit right through the winter. Just pair with a nice cosy jacket and some leg warmers!

Sportful Fiandre Pro Cycling Jacket £130.00 buy now at 46% off

Speaking of cosy jackets, one of the best on the market is the Sportful Fiandre Pro.

This is one of those wind and waterproof jackets that is also brilliantly breathable, so it is ideal for layering over a long-sleeve thermal base layer for the weekend ride.

The best prices are on the orange and the blue versions, so if you’re looking to add a little colour to your cycling wardrobe, this would be ideal.

Moon Comet-X Rechargeable Rear Light £16.00 buy now at 38% off

While wearing bright colours is a good way to add visibility on a dull day, running a strong rear light is the best step.

This rechargeable LED rear light from Moon kicks out a whopping 50-lumens in its day flash mode. That makes it ideal for use as a daytime running light.

Merlin RDA-1 Disc Clincher Road Wheelset £99.95 Save and Extra 10% now

So, you’ve got a lovely set of carbon wheels for your summer riding. While the disc brakes mean that you won’t be wearing out the rims, it’s still a good idea to get a set of winter training wheels.

These hoops from Merlin are under £100 which is incredible value when you see that they are turning on Shimano hubs.

The high spoke count means that they should survive any road that you point them down and the wider rim means that big road tyres will sit very nicely, giving you extra comfort.

Kask Valegro Helmet £99.95 Buy now at up to 41% off

If you're after a new helmet then this Valegro offers a lot for a pretty reasonable price.

There are no aero claims here and we're glad of that as most normal cyclists don't need the marginal watt saving that an aero lid offers.

It's much more important for most of us to keep our heads cool, especially while slogging up climbs in the summer sun.

Northwave Sonic 2 Cycling Shoecovers £19.50 Buy now at 46% off

Annoyingly, overshoes are about to become a part of every outdoor ride here in the UK.

Even if it isn’t raining, the roads are usually covered in muck, so a pair of overshoes can really help to keep your shoes and socks clean.

These simple neoprene overshoes will add a great amount of warmth and while they aren’t totally waterproof, they will at least keep your feet from freezing.

Vision Team 30 Comp Wheelset £149.99 Buy now at 32% off

This aluminium wheelset offers the appearance of stealth carbon wheels without the price.

You also get the benefits of aluminium brake tracks in wet weather.

The 30mm deep rim gives you a little aero advantage over box section rims but these will remain really stable in windy conditions.

Merlin 3/4 Bib Tights £24.95 buy now at 29% off

The 3/4 bib tights, sometimes known as bib knickers, are a spring favourite of many cyclists.

They give protection to the big muscles and the knees while allowing you to keep cool via ventilation around the shins.

At under £25, this is a bargain bit of kit.

Vittoria Zaffiro IV Folding Road Tyre £10.00 buy now at 52% off

The Zaffiro has long been one of Vittoria’s best-sellers.

Quite simply, this is because these tyres are great value, providing solid performance at a very good price.

If you’re looking for a reliable training tyre for high miles, this is a very good choice.