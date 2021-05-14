Merlin Takeover - Casetlli, Zipp, Muc-off and more

Merlin Cycles are back for another packed takeover, including some the essentials that we all need to keep our bike in perfect working order. There’s also plenty of great clothing deals to kit you out for summer riding.

Zipp 202 Firecrest Carbon Tubeless Disc-Brake Rear Wheel

Zipp's 202 wheelset is the company's climbing offering, using a 32mm deep rim to keep weight down.

The 32mm depth means that while these are designed for heading uphill, they still do very well on the flat.

What we really love is the internal width of the rim which sits at 21mm wide. That means that 25 and 28mm road tyres can be run at lower pressures for more comfort and lower rolling resistance.

All you need is the matching front wheel.

Altura Race Waterproof Cycling Jacket

A packable shell is going to be a good investment idea for the foreseeable future it seems.

This one from Altura is lightweight and properly waterproof so it’s ideal for throwing on in a hurry when the heavens open.

The race fit also means that it won’t be flapping around.

Castelli Unlimited Bib Shorts

Castelli’s first gravel bibshorts are really rather comfortable.

They have a more abrasion-resistant material to guard against brambles and there are even pockets, meaning that you don’t have to wear a cycling jersey if you don’t want to.

Muc-Off Disc Brake Cleaner 400ml Aerosol

A great one to have if you’re using disc brakes, this stuff can really help to keep your brakes quiet.

Simply spray it onto the rotor and it will do the rest. At this price, it’s a no-brainer.

Sportful Bora Hansgrohe Bomber Short Sleeve Cycling Jersey

If you want pro-level kit, but you don’t want to pay the pro-level price, then team kit is a great way to go.

This Bora kit is really quite nice in our opinion with the light colours making it perfect for warmer summer weather.

And don’t worry about the stuffy types, pro kit and supporting your favourite rider is great.

Castelli Giro 103 Competizione Jersey

That extends to the leader's jerseys of the biggest races.

This Giro d'Italia leader's jersey will have you looking lovely in pink. Just be prepared to dance up the climbs like Pantani.

Fenwicks FS1 Bike Cleaner Concentrate & Degreaser

At some point, you’re going to need to clean your chain and a proper degreaser makes it so much easier.

Simply pour some of this into an old cycling bottle, work it into the chain with an old paintbrush and then scrub with a shoe brush before rinsing to get a shiny chain.

Muc-Off Bike Cleaner Concentrate

Like your chain, your bike frame and other components need cleaning occasionally and again, the right stuff makes the job easier.

This cleaner concentrate dilutes, making it more eco friendly.