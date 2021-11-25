Merlin Takeover - Black Friday Edition - Massive bike discounts

Merlin Cycles have some fabulous Black Friday cycling deals running for the weekend.

De Rosa SK Pininfarina Ultegra Di2 Disc Carbon Road Bike £3999.00 Buy now at 43% off

We’ll start with a brilliant deal on one of our favourite bike brands.

De Rosa makes some very pretty road bikes and this SK Pininfarina is one for the racers.

The aero carbon frame gets an Ultegra R8070 Di2 Disc groupset and deep carbon Fulcrum wheels.

Vision Team 35 Comp Clincher TLR Road Wheelset £119.99 Buy now at 45% off

Looking to step into the world of tubeless but don’t want to spend too much? These Vision wheels could be the answer.

The aluminium rims have been made wider to better support wide road tyres and if you get a set of tubeless tyres, you can ditch inner tubes.

Sensa Giulia Evo Disc Ultegra Carbon Road Bike £2499.00 buy now at 37% off

Another bike that Merlin Cycles has a fantastic offer on is this Sensa Giulia Evo Disc.

Like the De Rosa above, it features aero frame tubes, but this one has a geometry that is better suited to long road rides.

A mechanical Ultegra groupset is the perfect balance of performance and price in our eyes and this is topped off with the hydraulic brakes.

Moon Nebula Front & Rear Lights £41.99 buy now at 48% off

This time of year means that rides can quickly go from a sunny afternoon to evening. You don’t want to get caught out with no lights, so a set like this is perfect.

The front light is for visibility rather than allowing you to see, but the rear is very strong, making it ideal for daytime running.

De Rosa Protos Disc Carbon Frameset £1599.00 buy now at 62% off

One of our favourite things to do over the winter is to build up next year’s best bike.

Starting with a brilliant frameset deal is always good and this De Rosa Protos Disc would be an excellent starting point.

This is the model that is used by the Cofidis teams for races like the Tour de France, so it’s not half bad.

Speedplay Zero Stainless Pedals £109.00 buy now at 45% off

Speedplay pedals are loved by riders all over the world and since Speedpaly’s takeover by Wahoo, the ‘old’ design has been available at some brilliant prices.

This set includes the Speedplay walkable cleat which makes navigating a slippery floor at the cafe a bit easier!

Blackburn Airtower 3 Floor Pump £21.50 buy now at 45% off

Putting air in your tyres is generally a good idea. If you need a pump then this Blackburn Airtower is currently at a great price.

It features a 3” gauge and will reach pressures of 160psi.

Merlin Cycles Elite Travel Bike Bag £149.00 Buy now at 61% off

As the world opens up again, you might be thinking of jetting off on a cycling holiday.

You’ll need to take your bike and that means that you’ll need a bag to put it in. Thankfully Merlin Cycles have their very own bag and it is rather good.

The soft bag can be stored much more easily than a hard box, making this ideal for people who don’t have much storage space.

Look Keo Classic 3 PLUS Pedals £34.96 buy now at 41% off

You can certainly spend a lot of money on fancy pedals, but you really don’t have to.

These Look Keo Classics are, well, a classic design and they do everything right without making a fuss.

You get cleats in the box and the release tension is adjustable so you can tune them to your taste.

Abus Granit XPlus 540 Lock £59.99 buy now at 45% off

Going to be leaving your bike unattended while you’re shopping or at work? A secure lock will deter those pesky thieves that want to pinch your pride and joy.

This Abus Granit XPlus 540 is rated by Abus at security level 15 and has a Sold Secure Diamond rating.