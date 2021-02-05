Merlin Takeover - 3T, Ridley, Craft, Castelli, Kask & more

Merlin Cycles is back for another takeover and this one is packed with some big deals on winter clothing. But with nicer weather just around the corner, Merlin has included some component deals so that you can make those important upgrades to your bike in time for spring.

3T Strada Pro Aero Road Bike £2425.00 Buy now at 50% off

If you're not a pro then the 3T Strada is brilliant, with simplified gearing and a fabulous frame.

3T was certainly radical when they designed this bike. It centres around a very aero frameset that is 1X specific. That is to say, you only get 11 gears, the horror.

The pros complained about it, though we've also heard from loads of other top riders that really liked the bike.

In the real world, this system works really well and the bike being designed around 28mm tyres is a great thing in our eyes.

Ridley Noah Fast Frameset £2199.00 buy now at 44% off

Ridley's Noah has evolved over the years into a comfortable aero bike that handles really well.

That makes it a fabulous bike to take into a sprint finish, but it's equally at home on fast group rides.

The frame and fork have been designed with aero in mind and you can see the deep tube shapes with their flat rear edges.

If you’re looking to build up a fast road race bike this would make an excellent starting point.

GSG Everest Cycling Jacket £79.00 Buy now at 56% off

While we got a tiny hint of spring in recent days, there is still plenty of cold weather to come, but that doesn’t mean that you can go cycling.

A warm winter jacket will protect you from the cold weather and this one is a bargain.

Craft Active Intensity CN LS Base Layer £25.00 buy now at 26% off

If you want to be extra snug, starting with a cosy base layer is the thing you need to do.

Again, they don’t need to be expensive. This Craft layer is just £25 and will serve you for many winters to come.

Castelli Bandito Skully £19.25 buy now at 45% off

The question of what to wear is a simple one to answer. A thin hat like this provides a surprising amount of warmth and fits easily under a helmet.

Like the base layer above, a garment like this will provide you with many years of warmth and your ears will never be cold again.

Funkier Storm Ladies Waterproof Jacket £19.99 Buy now at 60% off

Looking for a barrier that will see off the rain? This Funkier Storm ladies jacket is just £19.99, an absolute bargain.

The jacket gets fully-taped seams along with reflective piping, making it great for commuting too.

Cinelli Cycling Socks £11.50 buy now at 23% off

We think these Cinelli socks speak for themselves!

Add brightness to your cycling outfit or just use them as jazzy socks for work.

Kask Infinity Aero Road Helmet £80.00 Buy now at 50% off

This aero lid offers a huge frontal vent when you need it.

The slider is really easy to use, allowing you to increase ventilation as soon as you start climbing.

When this helmet was first launched, we thought that it looked absolutely brilliant for racing.

The helmet offers the same great fit that Kask is known for, with a highly adjustable retention system.

3T Superleggera Team Handlebar £120.00 Buy now at 48% off

A new handlebar is a great way to alter the fit of your road bike.

A modern bar like this one from 3T offers a short and shallow fit, making it easier for you to access the drops.

The carbon construction brings this bar in at a very svelte 186g for the 42cm size.

Selle Italia Flite Friction Free Flow TI Road Saddle £49.99 Buy now at 62% off

If you have issues with your saddle rubbing on the insides of your thigh, then a saddle with a thin nose could be the ticket to comfort.

The Friction Free Flow saddle is designed just for that.

You also get a central cutout to keep blood flow consistent.

Selle Italia Novus Boost Superflow Road Saddle £40.00 buy now at 58% off

If you're after a performance saddle, then this Selle Italia Novus is a bargain.

Saddle choice is a rather personal preference, with comfort, performance, and weight needs changing from rider to rider.

There's also the question of price. Some carbon saddles can cost well over £200 which is rather a lot to invest in one component.

At just £20, this is one of the best saddle deals that we've seen.