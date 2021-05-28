Merlin Takeover - 3T, Met, Wilier, Castelli, Sidi, Fizik & more

It’s the final weekend of the Giro d’Italia and Merlin have some cracking deals on Italian products. Bellissimo!

3T Strada Team Force AXS Road Bike

3T was certainly radical when it designed this bike. The concept centres around a very aero frameset that is 1X specific. That is to say, you only get 11 gears, the horror. But mountain bikers have been using 1X drivetrains for years, so why were roadies so resistant to losing a chainring?

In the real world, this system works really well and the bike being designed around 28mm tyres is a great thing in our eyes. Over rough tarmac, you get loads more comfort and the rolling resistance figures are better too.

A Sram Force AXS eTap 1X groupset provides wireless electronic shifting with powerful hydraulic disc brakes. The carbon crankset is ready to accept a Quarq power meter which could be your first upgrade.

Wilier Jaroon GRX Gravel Bike

If you want a more relaxed position, space for wider tyres or you just fancy heading off-road, this Wilier Jaroon is a lovely steel option.

The frame is designed around disc brakes, has mounts for mudguards and a rack and will take 42mm tyres.

This makes it ideally suited to a mix of riding and it could be the only bike you need in your life.

Fizik Overcurve R4 Shoes

Fizik shoes are made really well and this Overcure R4 gets a load of trickle-down tech from the more expensive models.

The Overcure name means that Fizik has designed the shoes with an asymmetrical construction that is said to ergonomically conform to the shape of your foot.

A carbon-injected nylon sole provides good stiffness for power transfer so you can be sure that your effort is going through to the pedals.

Sidi Shot 2

We couldn’t do an Italian-themed takeover without at least one pair of Sidi shoes.

For years Sidi was the dominant shoe brand in the pro peloton and the Shot 2 proves why.

The upper is soft and hugs the foot nicely. The heel closure system locks your foot into the shoe and the carbon sole ensures that every watt of your attack on the day’s final climb goes straight into the pedals.

MET Strale Helmet

If you're looking for a top-end helmet with a friendlier price tag, MET's Strale provides loads of trickle-down tech.

Like the more expensive Rivale, the Strale gets an aero shape with large frontal vents.

It's a comfortable helmet to wear on long rides and we love the fresh colours that give this a very modern look.

Castelli Giro 103 Competizione Jersey

We really can’t get enough of this deal on the Giro leader’s jersey from last year.

It has to be said that the maglia rosa is the most beautiful jersey in professional cycling. While many of us won’t ever get the chance to wear it for real, we can at least buy the replica.

Selle Italia SP-01 Kit Superflow TI 316 Saddle

Saddle choice is a rather personal preference, with comfort, performance, and weight needs changing from rider to rider.

There's also the question of price. Some carbon saddles can cost well over £200 which is rather a lot to invest in one component.

At just £65, this is one of the best saddle deals that we've seen.

Deda SuperZero Aero Alloy Road Handlebar

Aero handlebars don’t have to be made from carbon and Deda makes an excellent bar for budget racers.

The SuperZero Aero Alloy provides a short and shallow drop with a reach of 75mm and a drop of 130mm. These come in a respectable weight of 305g for the 42cm size.

3T Apto Team Road Bike Stem

One of the simplest ways that you can change the fit and feel of your bike is by changing the stem length.

If you’re looking to get more aero, then a longer stem with a more aggressive angle is what you’ll need. Many riders, though, are looking to bring their bars closer and higher for a more comfortable position that allows you to put down the power with less stress on the lower back.

Campagnolo Record Dual/Mono Pivot Skeleton Brakes

While many racers are moving to disc brakes, rim-brake users can still make great upgrades to the power and control of their brakes with a good set of callipers.

The Campagnolo Record Skeleton brakes offer smooth power application in a calliper that is also nice and light.