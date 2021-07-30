Merlin Takeover - 3T, Kask, Fulcrum, Shimano & more

Merlin Cycles are here for a takeover that is packed with some big deals including a brilliant road bike bargain.

3T Strada Team Red eTap Aero Road Bike £4999.00 buy now at 44% off

If you're not a pro then the 3T Strada is brilliant, with simplified gearing and a fabulous frame.

3T was certainly radical when they designed this bike. It centres around a very aero frameset that is 1X specific. That is to say, you only get 11 gears, the horror.

The pros complained about it, though we've also heard from loads of other top riders that really liked the bike.

In the real world, this system works really well and the bike being designed around 28mm tyres is a great thing in our eyes.

Shimano Ultegra R8000 Brake Calipers - Pair £69.95 Buy now at 53% off

Getting new brake callipers is a great way of improving the power of your braking.

Over time, lots of road gunk will work its way into a set of callipers, resulting in a heavy set of brakes. Now, you can strip and rebuild a calliper, but it takes an evening, a vice and a lot of patience.

You've also got a good chance of ruining a set of callipers, then not having any brakes at all. We've been using these brakes for a few years and they are smooth and powerful with easily replaceable pads.

Fulcrum Racing 3 DB Wheelset £389.99 Get up to 37% off

The general trend in wheel and tyre choice amongst road riders these days is to go for something a bit wider and this is something that Fulcrum has spotted and reacted to with the latest version of their Racing 3 DB wheels.

We'd advise going for the 25mm or 28mm option when you’re buying tyres for these wheels as the comfort gains are brilliant with no speed sacrifice.

This Fulcrum Racing 3 DB wheelset rolls on disc-specific hubs that have centre-lock rotor mounts. The aluminium hubs feature oversize flanges and classic cup and cone bearings for smooth rolling and easy maintenance.

Vittoria Elusion 30 Carbon Clincher Road Wheelset £525.00 Buy now at 42% off

One of the best upgrades that you can make to a road bike is going from aluminium to carbon wheels.

They’re generally seen as the first big upgrade to make, but you don’t have to drop a silly amount of money to get a pair.

These Vittoria wheels offer impressive value at this price and the 30mm Depp carbon rim will give to a little aero help while maintaining clam handling in windy conditions.

Merlin RC2 Road Bike Shoes £53.60 buy now at 33% off

If you're after a simple set of cycling shoes with the option to use either 3-bolt or 2-bolt cleats then these Merlin shoes look like a bargain.

The shoes get a rigid nylon sole that is well vented for comfort during the warmer summer days. It has grippers on the heel and toe that help when walking on slippery cafe floors.

The top of the shoe is made from durable synthetic leather with mesh panels to further aid breathability. The closure is taken care of by a Rollkin dial with a velcro strap for the toe box.

Kask Protone Helmet £149.00 Buy now at 25% off

We see a load of these helmets at races, the Protone offers riders a bit of an aero gain without the sweaty head of a full aero lid.

The helmet features large frontal vents that channel air over the head and out of large exhaust vents.

The back section of the helmet has a closed-off section to aid smooth airflow. Internally, the padding is made from a Coolmax material and it doesn't hold as much sweat as previous Kask helmets.

Wilier Crono TT Carbon Frameset £1249.00 Buy now at 58% off

Like 2020, it seems that time trialling is set to be the only form of road racing in Britain for much of 2021.

Building a TT bike is on the to-do list of many racers and this Crono TT frame, with its deep tube shapes, would be a great place to start.

We’d be looking for a disc wheel and a super slippery front end to make a super-fast race rig.

Merlin 20 Piece Tool Kit £54.95 buy now at 15% off

If you’re looking for a compact tool kit to get you started with some home maintenance, this has pretty much everything.

The full list is over on the product page but we can see pretty much everything that you need for doing basic maintenance.

Time Xpresso 2 £37.50 buy now at 25% off

Time’s Xpresso pedal line has been around for a few years and they offer great performance for the price.

There’s a lot to love about these pedals from the light release tension to the float that they give for those of you with dodgy knees.