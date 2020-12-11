Merlin Takeover - 3T, De Rosa, Ridley, SRAM, Campagnolo, Fizik

Merlin Cycles are back for another brilliant takeover and this one is packed with bikes, framesets, components and shoes at heavily discounted prices.

39% off 3T Strada Due Team Force AXS eTap Aero Road Bike

Should you simply be unable to cope without a front mech then 3T does the Strada Due.

It’s a pretty much identical build to the bike above, but you get a double chainring setup that some roadies just can’t imagine leaving behind.

This one comes kitted out with Sram’s Force AXS eTap for wireless shifting and powerful hydraulic brakes.

26% off De Rosa SK Pininfarina Ultegra Di2 Carbon Road Bike

If you’re looking for something a little special then this De Rosa will stand out from the crowd.

It’s a shame that we don’t see more of these bikes on UK roads as they ride exceptionally well with brilliant handling.

We’ve had the pleasure of riding de Rosa bikes in the twisty Italian hills and the bikes are great fun to chuck down technical descents.

This model comes with a full Shimano Ultegra Di2 Disc groupset (photo for illustration only) you get the beautiful shift quality of the electronic system paired with the easily controlled power of hydraulic disc brakes.

40% off Felt Sport-e 50 EQ Hybrid Ebike

Felt’s Sport-e 50 boasts a Shimano Steps 250W motor and a matching 500 Wh battery. This gives you up to 100km of range in normal mode with a recharge time of just 4.5 hours.

The motor provides a maximum torque of 75Nm, making hills a breeze to get up.

This is perfect for relaxed commuting, shopping and heading off for a spin around the lanes.

23% off Ridley Kanzo Fast Disc Frameset

If you’re after a fast all-round road/gravel bike then Ridley’s new Kanzo Fast Disc frameset is a great option.

The maximum tyre size that the Kanzo Fast will take is 38mm, stating the bike’s intention to be ridden on a mix of paved and unpaved surfaces.

The carbon frame has been designed with aero tube shapes to help you find every last bit of speed on those long days when efficiency really matters.

56% off Ridley Fenix SLC Disc Frameset

Sitting between the two bikes above is the Ridley Fenix. This endurance road race frameset is used by World Tour team Lotto Soudal for the spring Classics.

They pick the Fenix for the compliance over the rough cobbled roads of Northern Europe, so this should handle the local roads just fine.

The frameset comes with the very fancy integrated bar/stem, giving you a very tidy front end.

60% off Sram Red Exogram Carbon Chainset

If you’re looking to build a hyper-light climbing bike then this chainset is a very popular choice because of its lack of weight.

The 10-speed chainrings might be slightly outdated now, but if you match this to a SRAM 10-speed groupset then you can get a very lightweight setup on a pretty small budget.

49% off Campagnolo Potenza HO Ultra Torque Chainset

Another chainset option is this Campagnolo Potenza model that uses a hollow aluminium construction that Campagnolo says provides a lot of the performance characteristics of the carbon model, just without the price.

Merlin Cycles has a few different chainring size options so you can get the correct option for your riding.

48% off Campagnolo Super Record HO Rear Derailleur

With a carbon body, this Campagnolo Super Record rear derailleur is a great pick for the style-conscious cyclist.

Campagnolo has left no stone unturned with their top-end components and this derailleur gets ceramic pulley wheel bearings that you can brag about at the cafe stop.

Up to 61% off 3T Superleggera Team Stealth Handlebars

A new handlebar is a great way to alter the fit of your road bike.

A modern bar like this one from 3T offers a short and shallow fit, making it easier for you to access the drops.

The carbon construction brings this bar in at a very svelte 186g for the 42cm size.

Up to 44% off Fizik R1 Infinito Road Shoes

There's something about Fizik shoes that is just so lovely. Maybe it's the leather-look of the Microfibre upper or the subtle styling?

These are classy shoes. You can have them in either black or white, with the adventurous among you allowed to add a splash of red.

The R1 Infinito have also graced the feet of some classy pros. Gilbert rode these to victory in Flanders whilst wearing the Belgian National Champion's jersey. Oh, and he did it with a strongman's 55km solo break. Haggard old Flandrien men wept with joy. Probably. These are also currently on the feet of Geraint Thomas who wore them to victory in the Tour de France.

The R1 Infinito feature a fully unidirectional carbon fibre outsole for maximum power transfer and minimum road buzz.