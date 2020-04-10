Merlin Easter Takeover - 3T, Sidi, Kask, Zipp, Veloflex, Shimano

Merlin Cycles are back for a special Easter Takeover, jam-packed with brilliant cycling deals.

Merlin Nitro SL Carbon Road Bike £1529.00 Buy now at 42% off

Merlin’s Nitro SL road bike is a brilliant option for general riding, sportives, and racing.

Built using Ridley’s Helium frameset, it’s a very light and stiff bike that will excel in the hills and due to the balanced geometry, it will fly back down too.

This model comes with an Ultegra R8000 groupset, Fulcrum wheels, and Continental tyres.

3T Strada Team Aero Road Bike £2650.00 Buy now at 58% off

If you're not a pro then the 3T is brilliant with simplified gearing and a fabulous frame.

3T was certainly radical when they designed this bike. It centers around a very aero frameset that is 1X specific. That is to say, you only get 11 gears, the horror.

The pros complained about it, though we've also heard from loads of other top riders that really liked the bike.

In the real world, this system works really well and the bike being designed around 28mm tyres is a great thing in our eyes.

Sidi Limited Edition Road Shoes Save up to 40%

Sidi is known for making high-end race shoes with Italian flair. Their range includes road and MTB options.

There are 5 pairs to choose from, all of which are Limited Edition pairs.

All come with Sidi’s dial closure system for incremental pressure adjustment.

Zipp Road Wheels Sale save up to 40%

There’s up to 40% off Zipp wheels at Merlin Cycles with aluminium and carbon options available for rim and disc-brake bikes.

If you’re after a new set of race wheels, then Zipp makes some of the best.

They’ve also got a range of very capable general riding wheels and Merlin Cycles has a great selection at up to 40% off.

Zipp wheelsets are known for being fast, lightweight and strong too.

Kask Road Helmets Sales save up to 52%

Merlin also has some massive discounts on the brilliant helmets from Kask.

We've had a couple of Kask helmets. They provide an excellent fit and loads of colours for matching to team kit.

The sale includes aero and vented options, so you can pick what’s best for your riding style.

Veloflex Road Tyre Sale save up to 55%

Veloflex makes some lovely tyres. The Corsa and Master that are on sale here are made with a very high thread count.

This keeps them super supple, giving you a comfier ride over broken roads.

There’s a great range of sizes on offer too.

Shimano Ultegra R8050 Di2 Shift Kit £749.00 Buy now at 32% off

The benefits of switching to electronic shifting are numerous. The speed of the shifts is just one.

If you've already got a Shimano 11 speed groupset on your bike then it's very simple to switch over to Di2. You just need one of these kits. It includes everything you'll need to plug everything together and get riding as quickly as possible.

Besides both front and rear mechs, you get the latest shifters with hidden buttons in the top that can be programmed to control a compatible head unit.

All cabling is included though you may need longer cables if you use super-wide bars.

Merlin Cycles Pro Travel Bike Bag £169.99 Buy now at 43% off

Getting your bike on a plane is never a nice experience. There are many stories of snapped tubes due to dodgy handlers and the range of hire bikes available in cycling hot spots like Mallorca and the Alps makes leaving your bike at home tempting. But the cost of hiring and the thought of using a bike that we're not used to is more than enough to convince us to fly with our bike.

A lightweight, properly padded bag with handles makes it easier for the handlers to move your bike, hopefully resulting in fewer dropped bikes. They're also much easier for you to get in and out of your car and while there are horror stories, the vast majority of bikes arrive safely.

Merlin's bike bag features dense padding, crush protection, and padded wedges to give your bike as much protection as possible. That's very reassuring when you're transporting a few grand's worths of your pride and joy.