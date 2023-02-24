Merlin DealClincher Takeover – Fulcrum, Orro, Kask, Sidi and more

We’re back after a short winter break with an all-new Merlin DealClincher Takeover featuring hot deals on wheels, bikes, clothing and cycling accessories from top brands like Castelli, Orro, Fulcrum, Kask, Sidi and more. So without further ado, let’s check them out…!

First up some great all rounder road wheels from Fulcrum at the bargain price of £160! RRP is £340. If you’re looking for a versatile set of wheels disc brake wheels for winter riding, training, commuting or simply as a do-it-all wheelset you can’t go wrong with these. Fulcrum say they’re even good for a spot of gravel riding on your road bike. That versatility is further underlined by the fact they come with Fulcrum’s 2 Way Fit system so they can be run tubeless – they come set up for tubeless with tape and valves – or they can be run with traditional clincher tyres. The 20mm internal rim bed also means you can run wider rubber for increased comfort too. Nice.

50% off Fulcrum Racing 6 DB Wheelset - 2022 £170.00 BUY NOW AT 50% OFF

Spring is looming and here’s a jacket from Castelli for the shoulder seasons… so basically nine months of the year here in the UK. For £33.50 it’s definitely worth getting your shoulders into! As you’d expect from Castelli the Squadra is a quality item. It’s Castelli’s entry level wind jacket – the ‘stretch’ part comes courtesy of the back and side panels while the front panel and sleeves are made from coated ripstop nylon to do the wind stopping. Operating temperature is 10°C to 18°C and it’s available in a variety of colours including fluro yellow, red, silver grey, and light black all with reflective detailing. It’s also light and packable for when the sun comes out too.

52% off Castelli Squadra Stretch Cycling Jacket - SS22 £33.50 BUY NOW AT 52% OFF

If you’re in the market for a big distance performance bike you won’t go wrong with this 2022 model Orro Gold, especially at the bargain price of £3,299.99. Orro bikes have consistently done well in road.cc reviews and the Orro Gold is no exception. For that money you get an STC carbon frame and fork – STC stands for Spread Tow Carbon chosen for its combination of lightness and stiffness, so the frame is stiffened up where it needs to be allowing Orro to tune the ride for comfort and efficiency. That’s matched with SRAM’s 12-spd Force Etap groupset – this wireless groupset syncs with your smartphone and allows you to customise your shifting set-up. The wheels are Fulcrum’s well-regarded R800 DB wheelset with 28mm Continental Grandsport Race tyres. A very cutting edge bicycling bargain.

23% off Orro Gold STC Force Etap Carbon Road Bike - 2022 £3299.99 BUY NOW AT 23% OFF

Here’s a hot and spicy deal on a very cool helmet designed for year-round use and all sorts of riding – usually £269.00, Merlin are offering it for £125. The Wasabi is designed for road or gravel riding, and it’s a performance lid that’s been optimised in the wind tunnel, but you don’t have to be riding fast to benefit from the big trick up its sleeve – its tuneable vents. Basically you can open or close the vents on the helmet as the weather and temperature dictates to keep your noggin at just the right temperature at all times. A merino wool liner adds extra comfort as does the very classy looking faux leather chin strap.

54% off Kask Wasabi WG11 Road Cycling Helmet £125.00 BUY NOW AT 54% OFF

Fettling your bike is surely the next best thing to riding it? Okay, maybe that’s just me, but whether it’s a spot of routine maintenance or some custom modifications there’s something undeniably satisfying about working on your bike – and for full fettling satisfaction, you need a good workstand. The Merlin Folding Workstand, features everything you’ll need – it’s a sturdy, portable design with a good 360° clamp with soft clamp grips so you can work on your bike at a variety of angles, and a clip-on work tray. It’ll take bikes weighing up to 40kg – so pretty much anything without an engine – and when you’re finished it folds down for easy storage. And right now all for a bargain £37.50.

58% off Merlin Folding Workstand £37.50 BUY NOW AT 58% OFF

Sidi are THE name when it comes to performance cycling shoes and the Shot 2 certainly deliver when it comes to performance. All that power transfer usually comes at a very high price, but Merlin currently has them on offer for £225. These are the limited edition versions too in three eye-catching colours (put me down for deep teal). At the heart of the Shot 2 is Siri’s all new C-Boost SRS carbon sole, which not only offers greater stiffness and lighter weight than Siri’s previous offering, but also has better ventilation and 5mm more cleat adjustability too. The micro fibre uppers feature Sidi’s Double Tecno-3 Push Flex dial closure system plus a host of other innovative features designed to boost your pedalling performance and comfort.

Sidi Shot 2 Limited Edition £225.00 Buy now at 43% off

Next up a mighty bargain – for smaller riders – on a classic bike from legendary Italian marque De Rosa. Like the Orro this is a bike built for high performance long distance riding, but unlike the Orro this frameset is for rim rather than disc brakes. To maximise braking performance brakes are direct mount, with the rear actually mounted under the bottom bracket so De Rosa could do away with the rear brake bridge for a cleaner look. The frameset is available in red or black in sizes 42 or 45 for £1299.00

64% off De Rosa King Carbon Road Frameset £1299.00 BUY NOW AT 64% OFF

Here’s a brilliant bike storage solution at the very tidy price of £46. Whether you’ve got one bike or a whole fleet, storage is always an issue. So long as your bike doesn’t have mudguards the Steadyrack helps solve the problem in a very cool way, it’s a wall-mounted rack that pivots towards the wall so that once mounted on the rack your bike takes up the least possible space. Easy to use and install, the Steadyrack will take bikes weighing up to 35Kg, and wheels up to 2.1in – you don’t have to lift the bike either.

39% off Steadyrack Classic Bicycle Rack £46.00 BUY NOW AT 39% OFF

Next a winter wardrobe staple for every year-round cyclist and one you’ll be reaching for on colder spring and autumn days too, a good long-sleeved jersey. For £25 this looks like the definition of a good deal considering it’s from Northwave, a brand with a big rep when it comes to top quality weather beating kit. It’s versatile too, because you can wear it as an outer layer or as a mid-layer under a jacket when it’s really cold. As a jersey it’s got all the things you’d want, three good pockets for storage and a good quality YKK zip - particularly useful if you want to do some thermo-regulation with frozen fingers. Merlin has them available in yellow and black, red and black or just black.

Anyone want some extra storage up front, from a leading bikepacking bike bag brand for a bargain £25? Form an orderly queue then for this 1.1 litre stem back that attaches to the side of your stem and is secured with a strap around the fork leg. Ideal for carrying drinks, food or other small essentials for your next long distance expedition or trip to the shops.