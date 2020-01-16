Merlin Cycles Groupset Sale - Up to an Extra 20% off

SEE THE GROUPSETS HERE

There’s no code needed. The discounts automatically apply at the basket.

Merlin Groupset Sale Save up to 20% off Sale prices

While we’re all for a new bike, sometimes a new groupset is all that’s needed to give you that new bike feeling.

You might be upgrading due to worn out parts, a change over to electronic shifting, or simply to upgrade from 10-speed to the latest system.

Buying a groupset isn’t stupidly expensive when you get one is a sale like this and they’re often pretty straightforward to fit.

One of the best groupsets out there in our opinion is Shimano’s Ultegra R8070 Di2 Disc Brake groupset. There’s an extra 10% off, taking this down to £1,214.99, a fantastic price.

While an extra 10% off is good, an extra 20% off is even better and that what you can get off this Campagnolo Chorus 12-Speed groupset. It’s down to just £799.20.

Shimano’s slick mechanical shifting can be combined with their brilliant hydraulic brakes, providing many riders with the reliability and performance that they want. The Ultegra R8020 groupset is down to £692.99

About Merlin Cycles

Merlin Cycles was initially a mail-order business started in June 1993 by John Moss in the spare bedroom of his house in Whittle Le Woods near Chorley. A few months later the company opened a shop premises in Ormskirk, Lancashire. In 1998 Merlin Cycles moved to larger shop premises in Leyland.

Merlin Cycles spent ten years on the Leyland premises. During this time they began designing their own mountain bikes, including the Rock Lobster steel hardtails and then the Malt aluminium hardtails.

From an original concentration on the UK mountain bike market, recent years has seen the company switch to catering equally for the increasing road cycling market. In 2008 the company moved to their current shop, warehouse and office premises in Buckshaw Village, Chorley.

In 2012 Merlin Cycles began as the sole importer of Dutch-based bike company Sensa. Merlin Cycles now have an exclusive UK deal with Sensa.